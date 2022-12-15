ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

KTAR.com

Industrial buildings to replace Big Surf Water Park land in Tempe

PHOENIX — The land where Big Surf Water Park formerly stood in Tempe will be turned into industrial buildings, the city announced. The land located near McClintock Road just north of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway will be split into three different lots, with one-story buildings on each lot.
TEMPE, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Jalapeño Inferno cooks up holiday special on tamales

Twenty-three years ago, restaurateurs Terry and Laura Craig wanted to get into the Mexican food business. After some searching, they came across the bones of what they thought could be a successful endeavor. Twenty-two years and three locations later, the Craigs opened Jalapeño Inferno’s fourth location in Park West, Peoria,...
PEORIA, AZ
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 Months

Another local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplasnonUnsplash. There are no guarantees in life. There are even fewer in the restaurant world. What is often the best idea imaginable ends up flatlining without any rhyme or reason. Usually, it’s possible to point to one particular flaw, error, or bit of bad luck, and yet there are times when there’s no real explanation as to why the restaurant failed. It just did. That is what happened to one metro Phoenix restaurant, which has officially closed down after just seven months of operation.
GILBERT, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Cheers! Spirits To Be Lifted Across Arizona As Top Outdoor Shopping Center Owner Successfully Expands State Law Allowing Shoppers To Sip & Stroll With Cocktails

Vestar Led Pilot Project Several Years in the Making Now Permanent After Governor Ducey Signs Latest Legislation. What started out as an idea at Vestar, the owners of Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, Tempe Marketplace in Tempe and numerous other lifestyle centers throughout Arizona and the West, turned into temporary state legislation several years ago. Now it’s a permanent reality.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Introducing the 2022 Friday Night Fever All-Fever Team

PHOENIX — The 2022 high school football season has come to a close here in Arizona and what a year it was!. We saw Basha win the Open Division state title, the schools 1st ever state title, along with Highland taking home their 2nd-straight 6A championship. In 5A, Higley...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Restaurant fire shuts down Yogis Grill in Phoenix until further notice

PHOENIX — Japanese-inspired restaurant Yogis Grill in Phoenix closed on Sunday until further notice after a kitchen fire broke out, authorities said. Fire personnel initially responded to reports of a water flow indicator at the shop located near 16th Street and Camelback Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said. When...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Gilbert’s Holiday Trash Schedule and Office Hours

Looking for Gilbert’s holiday trash schedule and office hours?. Gilbert’s municipal offices will be closed in observance of Christmas on Monday, December 26 and New Year’s Day on Monday, January 2. Visit gilbertaz.gov/311 to report non-emergency issues like missed trash pickups or maintenance issues in our parks...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for an 86-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix, authorities said. Mary Favela stands 5 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and black eyes. Favela was last seen near 63rd Avenue and Osborn Road driving a maroon 2012...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Plans reveal future of Tempe's closed Big Surf property

TEMPE, Ariz. — The closure of Tempe's Big Surf during the pandemic was the end of an era for Valley locals who grew up visiting the popular water park each summer. But now plans submitted to the City of Tempe reveal what developers possibly plan to do with the property located near McClintock and Weber drives.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Former Sacramento State RB Cameron Skattebo joins ASU football incoming transfers

The first iteration of the Kenny Dillingham era from a player perspective is underway as the Arizona State football team is receiving commitments via the transfer portal. While ASU is losing several key players to the portal — which is expected in the modern college football landscape and expedited with a new head coach — the Sun Devils are also going to restock and retool with transfers as well.
TEMPE, AZ

