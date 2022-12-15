Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Yarn Bombing" Dresses Up Downtown Mesa at Merry Main StreetSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 MonthsGreyson FGilbert, AZ
"Severe turbulence" on a hawaiian airlines flight, which resulted in 36 injuries, 11 of which were severeGodwin Michael OdibuHonolulu, HI
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Related
KTAR.com
Industrial buildings to replace Big Surf Water Park land in Tempe
PHOENIX — The land where Big Surf Water Park formerly stood in Tempe will be turned into industrial buildings, the city announced. The land located near McClintock Road just north of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway will be split into three different lots, with one-story buildings on each lot.
peoriatimes.com
Jalapeño Inferno cooks up holiday special on tamales
Twenty-three years ago, restaurateurs Terry and Laura Craig wanted to get into the Mexican food business. After some searching, they came across the bones of what they thought could be a successful endeavor. Twenty-two years and three locations later, the Craigs opened Jalapeño Inferno’s fourth location in Park West, Peoria,...
fox10phoenix.com
The Coronado, beloved Phoenix vegan restaurant, at risk of closing permanently
PHOENIX - The Coronado, a beloved vegan restaurant in central Phoenix, is efforting one last push to get customers through their doors. If not, they'll have to close down permanently. The restaurant sitting on the corner of 12th Street and Oak has changed their hours and their menu, and the...
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 Months
Another local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplasnonUnsplash. There are no guarantees in life. There are even fewer in the restaurant world. What is often the best idea imaginable ends up flatlining without any rhyme or reason. Usually, it’s possible to point to one particular flaw, error, or bit of bad luck, and yet there are times when there’s no real explanation as to why the restaurant failed. It just did. That is what happened to one metro Phoenix restaurant, which has officially closed down after just seven months of operation.
The 5 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Phoenix, Arizona
Job opportunities, a favorable climate, and a nonstop social schedule full of things to do make Phoenix an excellent option for single individuals.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Cheers! Spirits To Be Lifted Across Arizona As Top Outdoor Shopping Center Owner Successfully Expands State Law Allowing Shoppers To Sip & Stroll With Cocktails
Vestar Led Pilot Project Several Years in the Making Now Permanent After Governor Ducey Signs Latest Legislation. What started out as an idea at Vestar, the owners of Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, Tempe Marketplace in Tempe and numerous other lifestyle centers throughout Arizona and the West, turned into temporary state legislation several years ago. Now it’s a permanent reality.
Introducing the 2022 Friday Night Fever All-Fever Team
PHOENIX — The 2022 high school football season has come to a close here in Arizona and what a year it was!. We saw Basha win the Open Division state title, the schools 1st ever state title, along with Highland taking home their 2nd-straight 6A championship. In 5A, Higley...
KTAR.com
Restaurant fire shuts down Yogis Grill in Phoenix until further notice
PHOENIX — Japanese-inspired restaurant Yogis Grill in Phoenix closed on Sunday until further notice after a kitchen fire broke out, authorities said. Fire personnel initially responded to reports of a water flow indicator at the shop located near 16th Street and Camelback Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said. When...
AZFamily
Phoenix grandmother has booming tamale business, explains why tamales are so popular
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s kind of like Santa’s workshop, but instead of making toys, they’re cooking tamales, about 5,000 a day. The Tamale Store on Cave Creek Road in North Phoenix has quite a wish list for Christmas, including pork red chile, green corn and cheese, and southwest veggie tamales.
SignalsAZ
Gilbert’s Holiday Trash Schedule and Office Hours
Looking for Gilbert’s holiday trash schedule and office hours?. Gilbert’s municipal offices will be closed in observance of Christmas on Monday, December 26 and New Year’s Day on Monday, January 2. Visit gilbertaz.gov/311 to report non-emergency issues like missed trash pickups or maintenance issues in our parks...
KTAR.com
Northbound Interstate 17 reopens at Union Hills Drive in Phoenix after crash
PHOENIX — The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 at Union Hills Drive in Phoenix are back open after being closed for hours due to a crash on Saturday morning, officials said. The lanes reopened just before 9 a.m. The closure occurred just after 6 a.m. and there was no...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Lucid Motors forging goodwill among Casa Grande business community
CASA GRANDE — There were smiles all round as Iron City Polaris and Empire Caterpillar dealer Tim Robinson picked up a brand new Lucid electric vehicle in a ceremonial “handing over the keys” event at the Casa Grande plant. On hand to present the car were a...
Arizona State LB Merlin Robertson accepts invitation to play in Hula Bowl
Arizona State linebacker Merlin Robertson has accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 Hula Bowl, it announced on Thursday. The Sun Devils fifth-year senior LB will be participating in the college football All-Star game at UCF FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando on Jan. 14. Robertson will be accompanied by...
Report: Son, grandchild of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb die in car crash
PHOENIX — The son and infant grandchild of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb died in a car crash in Gilbert on Friday afternoon, according to a report from ABC 15. The crash occurred near Elliot and Recker roads around 4:30 p.m., according to the Gilbert Police Department. Gilbert police...
fox10phoenix.com
Burst sprinkler pipe at Scottsdale condo building displaces 80 people
Water from the burst pipe, according to officials, leaked from the third floor of the building to the first floor. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
AZFamily
Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona cracks top five, North Carolina returns to Top 25 And 1
A fun, busy and eventful Saturday of college basketball concluded after midnight on the East Coast with a showdown between two programs possessing legitimate Final Four aspirations. Final score: Arizona 75, Tennessee 70. The five-point victory represented Arizona's fourth Quadrant-1 win of the season and improved second-year coach Tommy Lloyd's...
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for an 86-year-old woman last seen in Phoenix, authorities said. Mary Favela stands 5 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and black eyes. Favela was last seen near 63rd Avenue and Osborn Road driving a maroon 2012...
Plans reveal future of Tempe's closed Big Surf property
TEMPE, Ariz. — The closure of Tempe's Big Surf during the pandemic was the end of an era for Valley locals who grew up visiting the popular water park each summer. But now plans submitted to the City of Tempe reveal what developers possibly plan to do with the property located near McClintock and Weber drives.
Former Sacramento State RB Cameron Skattebo joins ASU football incoming transfers
The first iteration of the Kenny Dillingham era from a player perspective is underway as the Arizona State football team is receiving commitments via the transfer portal. While ASU is losing several key players to the portal — which is expected in the modern college football landscape and expedited with a new head coach — the Sun Devils are also going to restock and retool with transfers as well.
Comments / 0