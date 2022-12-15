Effective: 2022-12-16 12:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 14:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Prince Georges FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by yesterday`s rainfall continues on the Western Branch in Upper Marlboro. * WHERE...A small area of east-central Prince Georges County. * WHEN...Until 215 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of Water Street in Upper Marlboro is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1225 PM EST, gauge reports indicated runoff as a result of yesterday`s rainfall. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Upper Marlboro

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO