Woman dies in two-vehicle crash near Belle Plaine
A 71-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Sibley County Friday morning. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the driver of a Chevy HHR was traveling southbound on Highway 25 in Faxon Township just before 11:30 a.m. At the same time, the driver of a Chevy Silverado was traveling northbound.
(New London MN-) A New London man was hurt when his truck ran off the road and crashed in the ditch during the noon hour Wednesday. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 12:23 p.m. the 55-year-old man was driving southbound in the 19000 Block of County Road 9 when he left the road and drove into a steep-banked ditch, crashing into the embankment. The driver was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening conditions, and his name has not been released. It is believed poor road conditions contributed to the crash.
GAYLORD POLICE RESPOND TO MICHAEL FOODS INCIDENT
Gaylord Police were called to conduct a welfare check at Michael Foods Monday morning around 11:40. The man was inside his semi possibly having a medical emergency. When an officer made contact, it was discovered the man was armed with a handgun. The man held the gun to his head and threatened suicide and also challenged officers to shoot him. After a standoff that lasted about an hour and fifteen minutes, the man surrendered. He was taken into custody and taken to a hospital on a mental health transport hold. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office, Winthrop and Arlington Police Departments, McLeod County Sheriff’s Department, state patrol, DNR, Gaylord Fire Department and Ridgeview ambulance all assisted at the scene.
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office has released some more information on a law enforcement involved situation that resulted in the death of an adult male in New Auburn. The sheriff’s office says was called to assist in a welfare check around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon at a residence in the 8200 block of 3rd Street. Law enforcement was on scene for over 10 hours as they tried to communicate with the man. Shortly after midnight, law enforcement was involved in a situation where force was used that resulted in the death of the male. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. Authorities say due to the nature and status of the investigation, no other information is available at this time.
Four suspects were arrested and a variety of illegal drugs were seized this week during a raid in Litchfield in neighboring Meeker County. Members of the C-6 Drug and Gang Task Force were executing a search warrant when two people jumped out a second story window and fled on foot. They were arrested a short distance later, along with two other people who remained in the residence.
Law enforcement fatally shot a man with a long history of mental illness after a lengthy standoff at his home west of the Twin Cities, officials and family said Thursday. The encounter occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis in Sibley County, said state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman.
A Hutchinson man was arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a taxi driver and not paying for a ride from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Hutchinson. Police say 41-year-old Jonathan David Weseloh is facing several charges, including Felony-Simple Robbery, theft, assault, and controlled substance-possession. Police say a taxi driver...
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was hurt in a one-vehicle rollover west of Hutchinson Tuesday night. The state patrol says at 8:34 p.m., 64-year-old Craig Holmgren was driving his pickup westbound on Highway 7 when he left the road and rolled. Holmgren was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
HUTCHINSON, Minn. -- It's the season of giving and that has multiple meanings for a Hutchinson man. For about 20 years, Marlyn Bacon has been making decorative candy canes for his neighbors -- at least, that's how it started out. Now, the Christmas decorations have spread beyond the city.Every December, Lincoln Avenue in Hutchinson transforms into Candy Cane Lane, and it's all because of one man."They know Marlyn by name at Menards," said his wife Laurie.Two decades ago, Marlyn began making giant candy canes using tape, lights, and lot of PVC pipe."This is an 11-foot. We have 8-foot and 5-1/2...
NEW AUBURN, Minn. -- A Minnesota family can't understand why their call for help ended with their loved one's death. A law enforcement officer shot and killed Brent Alsleben in New Auburn Thursday morning. Through their grief, his family told WCCO that more needs to be done to understand mental health. Brent's family is trying to process how things escalated and ended so tragically. "He loved life and was robbed of it," mom Tara Sykes said.They say the 34-year-old was artistic, kind and giving. He also suffered from mental illness, diagnosed with bipolar Schizoaffective in 2011, and was hospitalized."We had his back....
