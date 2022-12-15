Read full article on original website
Driver crashes into Atlantic City store
A Camden County man was under the influence when he crashed into a closed video store Saturday night. The 55-year-old driver whose name was not released was taken into custody at the scene at South Florida and Atlantic avenues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There were no injuries reported. This story...
southjerseyobserver.com
Photos & Video: Steel Beams Installed Over Route 42 in Bellmawr as Missing Moves Project Continues to Advance
Last week, New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials announced left lane closures on Route 42 in both directions as the I-295/Route 42 Missing Moves project advances in Bellmawr. The closures were necessary to install steel beams. These photographs and video were taken on December 18, 2022 of the beams...
One NJ town just said NO to another warehouse. But developer will fight
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Opponents to a 2 million-square-foot warehouse project off the New Jersey Turnpike in Gloucester County won a battle in their fight to stop the project Thursday night but there could be a long war ahead. Residents packed the Pleasant Valley School and told the Harrison Township...
Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash
Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway (DEVELOPING)
There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in the local lanes northbound north of Exit 105 in Tinton Falls, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. New Jersey State Police said there were no...
fox29.com
Person hit by train near SEPTA station in Montgomery County, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - An investigation is underway after officials say a person was struck by a SEPTA train Saturday night. The incident occurred on the tracks of the Lansdale/Doylestown Line near the North Wales station around 6:30 p.m. Officials say the person is alive at a local hospital, but their...
Man shot to death after meeting at nature preserve, cops say
A man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside a car in Mercer County on Saturday night. Hopewell Township police found Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, in a car stopped on a trail in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, off Harbourton-Woodsville Road, around 7 p.m., according to a release issued by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
Mercer County, NJ Mexican Restaurant Makes Best in NJ List for 2023
Mexican food is a favorite in my house. We live for Taco Tuesday and could eat them, and everything else Mexican, any day of the week. When I saw this list of the Best Mexican Restaurants in NJ by Vinny Parisi on BestofNJ.com, I certainly stopped to take a look.
Newark man killed in Crash on Route 141
NEW CASTLE, DE – Police are continuing to investigate a fatal crash that occurred on Route 141 in New Castle on Friday. According to the Delaware State Police, at approximately 12:15 p.m.,a 2017 Subaru BRZ was traveling southbound on East Basin Road (Route 141) near William Penn High School at high speeds. In an unknown manner, the Subaru entered the grass median south of Stockton Drive, where it began sliding sideways as it entered the northbound lanes of Route 141. “As a 2016 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Route 141 in the left lane of two northbound lanes, the The post Newark man killed in Crash on Route 141 appeared first on Shore News Network.
This N.J. ‘Christmas flower’ farm grows 40K poinsettias a year
Rows and rows of the iconic “Christmas flower,” the poinsettia, fill over 100,000 square feet of glass greenhouse in a burst of festive colors every holiday season at New Jersey’s Lennon Farm Greenhouses. The family-owned farm in Burlington County grows 40,000 poinsettia plants a year in a...
Some NJ stations give gift of below $3 gas at pump this holiday season
It almost feels like sticker shock, but for the right reasons. Gas prices in New Jersey below $3 a gallon? Can it be real?. It's been so long since we've seen that, after many months of record-breaking high prices. Who remembers when some gas stations in The Garden State broke the $5 per gallon limit? It wasn't a pretty site.
Controversial warehouse project in Mullica Hill, NJ voted down during heated meeting
A controversial warehouse development project in Gloucester County, New Jersey was voted down on Thursday night.
Residents Desperately Want To See A Trader Joe’s In Galloway, NJ
Why are there always so many stores that we find ourselves dreaming about having here in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties?. When it comes to South Jersey's western counties like Gloucester, Camden, and Burlington, they seem to have so many locations of all the places we Southeastern Jerseyans wish we had, at the very least, only one of them! We're not picky! We don't need multiple locations at once. We're patient!
fox29.com
King of Prussia Mall parking lot scene of officer-involved shooting, officials say
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - A busy King of Prussia Mall parking lot was the scene of an officer-involved shooting, according to authorities. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, around 3 p.m., outside the Seasons 52 restaurant, in the King of Prussia Mall complex. The parking lot outside of...
Coast Guard Helps 5 With 14,000 Pounds of Squid Off NJ Shore
The U.S. Coast Guard says they helped five people with quite a bit of squid get safely to shore this week after their boat experienced problems off of the Jersey Shore. USCG Station Atlantic City says a 78-foot boat, Yankee Pride, complete with 14,000 pounds of squid, became disabled more than 90 miles offshore from Barnegat Light.
$2.75 Million Settlement Reached In Renowned Late Crabber's Fall From Jersey Shore Dock
The family of a popular Monmouth County crabber who died after falling through a dilapidated dock is reportedly receiving a $2.75 million settlement.Patrick Shopp of Port Monmouth was walking along the dock at the Belford Seafood Co-Op in early 2020 when a broken board dropped him six feet onto the…
Red Lobster closes its last location in this N.J. county
Seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster closed one of its New Jersey restaurants. Red Lobster of Oakhurst located at 2200 Route 35 has shuttered its last Monmouth County location. “Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would like to thank our guests for their loyalty over the...
Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Black Bear was seen by several residents in Holiday City West earlier this week on the western edge of the community along the wooded area near the Heritage Minerals site and Crystal Lake area. It was located near the borders of Toms River, Berkeley Township and Manchester. The bear was also sighted wandering in the community in the area of Torrey Pines Drive on Wednesday. Bear sightings in Ocean County are relatively uncommon, but they do happen. While the black bears tend to prefer northern New Jersey, populations in the state have increased significantly since The post Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Creeper Who Took Photos In Men's Bathroom ID'd By Police In Philly Area
A Philadelphia area man is wanted by police after authorities say he secretly took photos of shoppers in the bathroom at a Chester County mall. Richard Balanow, 49, of Pottstown, is wanted on an arrest warrant for multiple counts of invasion of privacy, West Whiteland police told Daily Voice. Investigators...
New law in New Jersey targets "porch pirates"
EDISON, N.J. -- Many of us have been victim of thieves swiping packages delivered our homes, and with Christmas around the corner, police say the crime dubbed "porch piracy" is on the rise.It's so bad New Jersey has a new law targeting these porch crooks.You've seen the doorbell camera videos showing porch pirates snatching packages from the front doors of homes.It happened to Andre Restrepo; a crook stole expensive sneakers left outside his home."Right now, it's hard-earned money and I feel like it's disrespectful. And at the end of the day, we pay for the service, for it to...
