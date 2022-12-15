ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

BreakingAC

Driver crashes into Atlantic City store

A Camden County man was under the influence when he crashed into a closed video store Saturday night. The 55-year-old driver whose name was not released was taken into custody at the scene at South Florida and Atlantic avenues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There were no injuries reported. This story...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash

Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway (DEVELOPING)

There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in the local lanes northbound north of Exit 105 in Tinton Falls, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. New Jersey State Police said there were no...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot to death after meeting at nature preserve, cops say

A man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside a car in Mercer County on Saturday night. Hopewell Township police found Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, in a car stopped on a trail in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, off Harbourton-Woodsville Road, around 7 p.m., according to a release issued by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Newark man killed in Crash on Route 141

NEW CASTLE, DE – Police are continuing to investigate a fatal crash that occurred on Route 141 in New Castle on Friday. According to the Delaware State Police, at approximately 12:15 p.m.,a 2017 Subaru BRZ was traveling southbound on East Basin Road (Route 141) near William Penn High School at high speeds. In an unknown manner, the Subaru entered the grass median south of Stockton Drive, where it began sliding sideways as it entered the northbound lanes of Route 141.  “As a 2016 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Route 141 in the left lane of two northbound lanes, the The post Newark man killed in Crash on Route 141 appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Residents Desperately Want To See A Trader Joe’s In Galloway, NJ

Why are there always so many stores that we find ourselves dreaming about having here in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties?. When it comes to South Jersey's western counties like Gloucester, Camden, and Burlington, they seem to have so many locations of all the places we Southeastern Jerseyans wish we had, at the very least, only one of them! We're not picky! We don't need multiple locations at once. We're patient!
GALLOWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Red Lobster closes its last location in this N.J. county

Seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster closed one of its New Jersey restaurants. Red Lobster of Oakhurst located at 2200 Route 35 has shuttered its last Monmouth County location. “Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would like to thank our guests for their loyalty over the...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City

TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Black Bear was seen by several residents in Holiday City West earlier this week on the western edge of the community along the wooded area near the Heritage Minerals site and Crystal Lake area. It was located near the borders of Toms River, Berkeley Township and Manchester. The bear was also sighted wandering in the community in the area of Torrey Pines Drive on Wednesday. Bear sightings in Ocean County are relatively uncommon, but they do happen. While the black bears tend to prefer northern New Jersey, populations in the state have increased significantly since The post Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
CBS New York

New law in New Jersey targets "porch pirates"

EDISON, N.J. -- Many of us have been victim of thieves swiping packages delivered our homes, and with Christmas around the corner, police say the crime dubbed "porch piracy" is on the rise.It's so bad New Jersey has a new law targeting these porch crooks.You've seen the doorbell camera videos showing porch pirates snatching packages from the front doors of homes.It happened to Andre Restrepo; a crook stole expensive sneakers left outside his home."Right now, it's hard-earned money and I feel like it's disrespectful. And at the end of the day, we pay for the service, for it to...
EDISON, NJ
