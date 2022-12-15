Read full article on original website
Local fugitive apprehended in Nevada
RENO, Nev. – Marcus Lee Lewis, a person of interest in the disappearance of a Shenandoah Valley man, was shot by Reno/Sparks police in Reno this past weekend. On December 4, police were notified of an individual who was possibly armed with a knife in downtown Reno. Upon the arrival of law enforcement, the subject (Lewis) failed to follow verbal commands and fled on foot. An officer in pursuit utilized a taser, which failed to stop the subject. After further refusal to follow the verbal commands of officers, shots were fired at Lewis. He received medical assistance on scene and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital.
Nevada district attorneys oppose commuting death sentences
An emergency petition to prevent the Board of Pardons from considering commuting the sentences of 57 death row inmates to life without parole has been field in Carson City District Court. The petition filed by Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks at 4:10 p.m. Friday is an effort to head...
Washoe DA seeks to block pardons board from considering death penalty clemency
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:30 P.M. UPDATE: The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office asked a court to stop the Nevada Pardons Board from considering commuting Nevada’s death penalty sentences to life in prison without a chance for parole. The district attorney’s office filed Friday in state court in...
Only in Pahrump could a judicial appointment be this strange
Until this past week I’d never considered an FBI search warrant and a felony domestic battery charge something to trumpet on a job application, but then the Justice of the Peace position in Pahrump doesn’t come open every day. And Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore and ousted...
Two Nevada Women Arrested, connected to the murder of a 52-year-old man
Nevada police reported the capture and arrest of two women connected to the murder of a 52-year-old man found dead in Oregon’s Tillamook State Forest. The body of the man was discovered at a campsite month. The campsite, one of many in the state forest, was situated at the East Fork of the Trask River.
Man receives over $350K in compensation for wrongful incarceration
The Nevada Board of Examiners has approved an award of compensation for Lugris Thompson, who was wrongfully convicted and imprisoned for a 2007 robbery that occurred in his apartment complex.
Slain Nevada officer’s widow pushes back against proposal to clear death row
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The death penalty debate continues in Nevada as Governor Steve Sisolak announced Thursday, he supports commuting the sentences of everyone on death row to life in prison. The Nevada Board of Pardons has been called upon by Sisolak to commute all death sentences in the state to life in prison. On Tuesday, clearing death row is set to go to a vote.
Man sentenced to federal prison in international theft scheme created accounts in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A U.S. man who once resided in Ukraine was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison by the federal justice system for his role in an international criminal enterprise to steal money from victims’ bank accounts. Harold Sobel, 69, aided others in creating fake websites...
Atty. Gen Ford announces settlement for wrongly incarcerated man
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Thursday that a settlement has been reached with a man who spent several years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. Luqris Thompson was granted a Certificate of Innocence and an award of $351,390.40.
15 of 21 indicted in Utah bust of drug trafficking ring have pleaded guilty
SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple people tied to an alleged drug trafficking ring are serving a collective 40-plus years in prison, forfeiting $48,418 and facing a total of 12 years of supervised release — and that's just 11 out of the 21 defendants sentenced so far. Additionally, of...
Nevada witness says orange lights moved in formation
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and photographing three, orange-colored, orbs moving in unison as they crossed the sky at about 8:48 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
California Man Shot by Elderly Homeowner for Attempting to Steal His Goat
On a warm December afternoon (it is San Diego, after all), a 79-year-old California resident and his wife were enjoying a quiet day at home when it suddenly sounded as though a riot had broken out among their dog and goats outside. Venturing out to the yard to determine the...
Reaction To Possibly Commuting Nevada Death Sentences
Kate Smith Elementary School's AWSitive Robotics Team. earned first place at the Nevada LEGO League Challenge. Reno Mayor: Private Investigator Illegally Stalked Her. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said a private investigator illegally put a tracking device on her car. She believes other public figures were also tracked.
Nevada Board of Pardons to consider commuting all death sentences
Retired Christmas displays from Las Vegas Strip revived by local Drag Brunch team. Nevada State Board of Education discusses possible later start time for high school students. School start times for Clark County high school students were discussed Thursday with the Nevada Board of Education. Two suspects accused in an...
DA's Office Files Challenge to Nevada Board of Pardons amid Commutation Discussion
The Nevada Board of Pardons is scheduled to discuss whether to commute all death sentences during a meeting next week. If approved, those commuted death sentences would be changed to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The December 20 meeting will consist of Governor Sisolak, the Justices of...
Ohio man facing more than 20 years in prison for threatening Arizona election official
WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal charges against an Ohio man for threatening an Arizona state election official. The 44-year-old Joshua Russell allegedly left voicemails threatening to kill an official in the Arizona Secretary of State's office, leading up to the midterm elections. Russell's arrest is the result of Attorney General Merrick Garland's Election Threats Task Force. If convicted on all charges, Russell could face more than 20 years in prison. The task force has brought at least six federal cases so far, with arrests in Colorado, Arizona, and Michigan for threats against election workers.
California man avoids prison after 2021 attack on tortoise
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man avoided prison time Friday after he drunkenly trespassed at a preschool last year and attacked a pet tortoise named Michelangelo, The San Jose Mercury News reported. The 42-year-old man was also linked to other break-ins at the East San Jose...
Nevada governor requests board commute death sentences to life in prison
Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak requested the state's Board of Pardons discuss whether to commute all death sentences during a meeting next week, his communications director told 8 News Now on Thursday.
Washington state AG files criminal charges against Spokane-based health business for fraud, organized crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Friday that numerous felony charges have been filed in Spokane County Superior Court against Abilia Healthcare, a Spokane-based health business. Charges have also been filed against the owner, Paul Means. According to Ferguson, Abilia Healthcare and Means billed Washington...
Las Vegas teen faces at least 25 charges in connection with October crime spree
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas teen is facing at least 25 charges in relation to a string of burglaries and robberies back in October, according to authorities. Damajha Lofton-Jackson, 17, was arrested Oct. 26 and is being held on $150,000 bond. He is charged with eight counts of robbery, eight counts of burglary, eight counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and one count of violation of probation, among other charges.
