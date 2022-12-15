Greenville police have arrested and charged Daijuan Motton with kidnapping, domestic aggravated assault, and burglary. Motton is the suspect in two separate incidents that happened this year. He is accused of burglarizing his neighbor’s home and forcing his ex-girlfriend and her child into a vehicle at gunpoint. The victim says Motton assaulted her while another male held her child, according to police.

GREENVILLE, MS ・ 5 DAYS AGO