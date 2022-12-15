Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opens another new Mississippi location
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Mississippi. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Mississippi location in Greenville.
Charges dropped against Yazoo City murder suspect
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Charges have been dropped against a man who was charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at a Yazoo City car wash. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a car wash on Barnwell Street in November. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said it may have been drug related. The victim, […]
‘All I could call is God’: Sharkey County neighbors pick up the pieces after storm
SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A small town in Mississippi is picking up the pieces one day after a severe storm hit the area. Three people were injured during the storms in Sharkey County, and one person was injured in Hinds County. Homes, schools, and personal items were scattered in Anguilla. Rosie Hall, a resident, […]
WLBT
‘It’s hard to sleep at night’: Mothers of Murdered Sons provides peace for moms who have lost their sons to gun violence
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s no secret that gun violence has impacted the lives of many Mississippi families. That’s why WLBT is partnering with an organization called Mothers of Murdered Sons, or M.O.M.S., for a year-long examination of the impacts of gun violence in the state. “It really...
PHOTOS: Damage from possible tornadoes in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. Pictures showed the damage from the possible tornadoes across Mississippi. If you have damage from the severe weather, you can report it by using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool. Click here to keep […]
WLOX
Loden pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m., coroner states
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than two decades after he snuffed out the life of a 16-year-old waitress in Itawamba County, Thomas Loden Jr. is dead. Loden was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. by Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton. In his final few minutes, Loden expressed his remorse for the...
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
deltadailynews.com
Greenville Police Arrest a Man who Faces Several Charges
Greenville police have arrested and charged Daijuan Motton with kidnapping, domestic aggravated assault, and burglary. Motton is the suspect in two separate incidents that happened this year. He is accused of burglarizing his neighbor’s home and forcing his ex-girlfriend and her child into a vehicle at gunpoint. The victim says Motton assaulted her while another male held her child, according to police.
