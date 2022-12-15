ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, MS

WJTV 12

Charges dropped against Yazoo City murder suspect

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Charges have been dropped against a man who was charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at a Yazoo City car wash. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a car wash on Barnwell Street in November. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said it may have been drug related. The victim, […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Damage from possible tornadoes in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. Pictures showed the damage from the possible tornadoes across Mississippi. If you have damage from the severe weather, you can report it by using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool. Click here to keep […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Loden pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m., coroner states

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than two decades after he snuffed out the life of a 16-year-old waitress in Itawamba County, Thomas Loden Jr. is dead. Loden was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. by Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton. In his final few minutes, Loden expressed his remorse for the...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
deltadailynews.com

Greenville Police Arrest a Man who Faces Several Charges

Greenville police have arrested and charged Daijuan Motton with kidnapping, domestic aggravated assault, and burglary. Motton is the suspect in two separate incidents that happened this year. He is accused of burglarizing his neighbor’s home and forcing his ex-girlfriend and her child into a vehicle at gunpoint. The victim says Motton assaulted her while another male held her child, according to police.
GREENVILLE, MS

