Lake Wales, FL

1 dead after hit-and-run in Lake Wales, Polk deputies investigating

By Stephanie Cardenas
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is investigating a hit-and-run that left a 42-year-old man dead in Lake Wales on Thursday morning.

According to a PCSO, someone found the body by the side of the road at 3:30 a.m. and called the authorities to the 2000 block of State Road 60.

Officials stated that there wasn't much lighting in the area at the time of the collision and there is a possibility that a large commercial vehicle may have struck the victim. Deputies said the driver may not have been at fault.

If anyone has any information regarding this hit-and-run investigation, please contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200 . If you would like to remain anonymous, please contact Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).

