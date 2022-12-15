Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NECN
Boston Police Looking to ID Man Who Assaulted 3 Women Near Back Bay MBTA Station
Boston police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly assaulted three women in a period of two hours on Saturday near the Back Bay MBTA Station in the city. According to police, the suspect is wanted in connection to three separate assault and battery incidents that...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek Help Locating Missing Teen
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl. According to police, Dayanara Lopez has been missing since Friday night after leaving her home on Dorchester Street. Dayanar is 5’0 tall and was last seen wearing a black coat with pink fur...
Arrest Made In Connection With 40-Year-Old Stoughton Mother's Murder: DA
An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a 40-year-old mother from Stoughton, officials said. Victor Carter, age 39, was arrested in connection with the murder of Amber Buckner on Saturday, Dec. 17, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced. Carter, who …
whdh.com
Driver slams into parked cars, building in Hyde Park
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver crashed into several parked cars and a building overnight in Hyde Park. Crews could be seen working on the front porch of the home after a car slammed into a home on Hyde Park Avenue around 3:30 a.m. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.
Driver hospitalized after crashing into block of stores in Roslindale, building evacuated
BOSTON — A building has been evacuated after a driver crashed into a block of businesses on Corinth St. in Roslindale, Sunday morning. According to Boston Fire, the driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital by Boston EMS. The building has been evacuated for concern of a...
Boston police seek help in search for missing girl last seen playing in basketball game
BOSTON — Boston police are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen playing in a basketball game on Wednesday night. Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro, of Roxbury, has not been seen since she appeared in a game at the Community Academy of Science and Health at 11 Charles Street in the Fields Corner area of Dorchester around 6 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.
Man wanted for murder of Stoughton mother whose body was found in a shed arrested in New York
The man suspected in the murder of a Stoughton woman, whose body was found behind her home, was arrested in New York on Saturday. According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, Victor Carter, 39, was arrested early Saturday afternoon at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York. Carter, who had recent addresses in Stoughton and in Brockton, will have his first court appearance in New York before he returns to Massachusetts.
Boston police officer placed on leave after domestic assault arrest
Officer James Kenneally's lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. A Boston police officer was placed on administrative leave after being arrested for domestic assault. His lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. James...
whdh.com
Police looking to ID suspect in vehicle vandalism in MBTA station parking lot
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with the vandalism of several vehicles in the parking lot of the MBTA’s Oak Grove Station earlier this month. The images show a suspect who damaged multiple cars on...
NECN
Boston Cop Arrested After Fight in Funeral Home
The Boston Police Department says one of its officers was arrested last week for assault and battery. According to police, longtime cop James Kenneally was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m. Monday after he was involved in a domestic incident involving a family member. Police did not elaborate on what...
NECN
Body Pulled From Harbor in Downtown Boston
A person's body was found in the water of Boston Harbor downtown on Friday, police said. The body was pulled from the water at Long Wharf, according to the Boston Police Department. Police didn't immediately say if foul play is suspected, but a spokesman said detectives were investigating. Now a...
NECN
Chainsaw-Wielding Man Tries to Break Into Cohasset PD, Later Arrested After Barricading Himself Inside Home
Police in Cohasset, Massachusetts are have arrested a man after the man tried to force himself into Cohasset's police station with a chainsaw earlier on Sunday. After fleeing the police station, the man retreated to his house where his two young children also were. Police said they entered the home...
whdh.com
Suspect charged in connection to Roxbury homicide investigation
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say a suspect has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury. Michael Perry, 37, of Boston was initially charged with Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon and will now be charged with Murder. On Sunday around 8...
Boston Police officer arrested for assault and battery after domestic violence incident
BOSTON — A Boston Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested on an assault and battery charge, police said. James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Monday by Boston Police officers for assault and battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member, police said.
Boston Man Offered To Help Lady Carry Groceries, Then He Stabbed Her: DA
A Boston man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants was arrested and charged with multiple attacks, including stabbing an elderly lady in the chest, authorities said. Ranlee Flores, 34, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, assault and b…
NECN
New Murder Charge for Man Caught Jumping From Roxbury High-Rise
The man who allegedly tried jumping out of a 12th-story apartment where a dead body was found in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Sunday has now been charged with murder. Michael Perry, 37, is due to face the charge in Boston Municipal Court Friday afternoon, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. They identified the man who died as Jose Aponte.
“Something out of a movie”: Water main break causes road to buckle in Roxbury
BOSTON — A water main break in Roxbury flooded roads and caused Saint James St. to buckle Sunday morning. “This is crazy,” said Meagan Hackett, of Roxbury. “It looks like the entire road just shifted!”. Boston fire officials said a 12-inch water main burst around 6:30 a.m....
NECN
Boston Police Hold Firearm Buy Back Event, Exchanging Guns for Gift Cards
Boston police are offering $100 Target gift cards to anyone who turns in a gun on Saturday – no questions asked. The Boston Police Department’s annual buy back program, Guns for Gift Cards, takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at six designated drop-off locations throughout the city. Nearly 20 guns were turned in within the first hour alone.
NECN
SUV Plows Through Vacant Home in Lynn
A car apparently drove into a vacant home Friday morning in Lynn, Massachusetts. The vehicle involved appeared to be a Toyota SUV. The ordeal happened on the 800 block of Boston Street. No injuries have been reported in the incident. Additional details, including what may have led up to the...
Police investigating after Brockton school bus crashes into light pole
Police are investigating after a Brockton school bus careened into a light pole. According to the Brockton Fire Department, the bus driver said he was cut off near the intersection of Bouve Avenue and Menlo Street. The evasive action allegedly forced the bus to careen through a fence and hit the light pole.
