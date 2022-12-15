ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Police Seek Help Locating Missing Teen

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl. According to police, Dayanara Lopez has been missing since Friday night after leaving her home on Dorchester Street. Dayanar is 5’0 tall and was last seen wearing a black coat with pink fur...
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Driver slams into parked cars, building in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a driver crashed into several parked cars and a building overnight in Hyde Park. Crews could be seen working on the front porch of the home after a car slammed into a home on Hyde Park Avenue around 3:30 a.m. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston police seek help in search for missing girl last seen playing in basketball game

BOSTON — Boston police are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen playing in a basketball game on Wednesday night. Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro, of Roxbury, has not been seen since she appeared in a game at the Community Academy of Science and Health at 11 Charles Street in the Fields Corner area of Dorchester around 6 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man wanted for murder of Stoughton mother whose body was found in a shed arrested in New York

The man suspected in the murder of a Stoughton woman, whose body was found behind her home, was arrested in New York on Saturday. According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, Victor Carter, 39, was arrested early Saturday afternoon at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York. Carter, who had recent addresses in Stoughton and in Brockton, will have his first court appearance in New York before he returns to Massachusetts.
STOUGHTON, MA
Boston

Boston police officer placed on leave after domestic assault arrest

Officer James Kenneally's lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. A Boston police officer was placed on administrative leave after being arrested for domestic assault. His lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother. James...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Cop Arrested After Fight in Funeral Home

The Boston Police Department says one of its officers was arrested last week for assault and battery. According to police, longtime cop James Kenneally was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m. Monday after he was involved in a domestic incident involving a family member. Police did not elaborate on what...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Body Pulled From Harbor in Downtown Boston

A person's body was found in the water of Boston Harbor downtown on Friday, police said. The body was pulled from the water at Long Wharf, according to the Boston Police Department. Police didn't immediately say if foul play is suspected, but a spokesman said detectives were investigating. Now a...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Suspect charged in connection to Roxbury homicide investigation

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say a suspect has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury. Michael Perry, 37, of Boston was initially charged with Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon and will now be charged with Murder. On Sunday around 8...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police officer arrested for assault and battery after domestic violence incident

BOSTON — A Boston Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested on an assault and battery charge, police said. James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Monday by Boston Police officers for assault and battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member, police said.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

New Murder Charge for Man Caught Jumping From Roxbury High-Rise

The man who allegedly tried jumping out of a 12th-story apartment where a dead body was found in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Sunday has now been charged with murder. Michael Perry, 37, is due to face the charge in Boston Municipal Court Friday afternoon, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. They identified the man who died as Jose Aponte.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Police Hold Firearm Buy Back Event, Exchanging Guns for Gift Cards

Boston police are offering $100 Target gift cards to anyone who turns in a gun on Saturday – no questions asked. The Boston Police Department’s annual buy back program, Guns for Gift Cards, takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at six designated drop-off locations throughout the city. Nearly 20 guns were turned in within the first hour alone.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

SUV Plows Through Vacant Home in Lynn

A car apparently drove into a vacant home Friday morning in Lynn, Massachusetts. The vehicle involved appeared to be a Toyota SUV. The ordeal happened on the 800 block of Boston Street. No injuries have been reported in the incident. Additional details, including what may have led up to the...
LYNN, MA

