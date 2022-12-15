ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

11Alive

Warming shelters to open across Metro Atlanta, North Ga.

ATLANTA — In a response to Gov. Kemp's state of emergency declaration, several warming centers are opening their doors in anticipation of the freezing conditions. 11Alive has put together a list of warming centers that will be open this holiday weekend. Metro Atlanta. DeKalb County. Fire Station 3 at...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Zoo Atlanta closed this weekend due to "unseasonably cold temperatures"

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta will be closed for regular operations this weekend "due to unseasonably cold temperatures." Visitors will not be allowed at the zoo on both Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23. Guests who have purchased tickets for IllumiNights: A Chinese Lantern Festival presented by Georgia Power on Dec. 22 will be contacted for rescheduling, as the event will also be canceled for that day.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Passenger at Atlanta airport has flight delayed 3 times trying to fly home amid arctic weather

ATLANTA — Nearly 600 delays and more than 100 cancelations happened Thursday at the world's busiest airport with winter weather pounding much of the nation. Almost 2 million people are expected to travel through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for the holiday weekend, creating a travel disaster for those just trying to reach their loved ones for the holidays.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man with dementia missing in DeKalb County, police asking for help

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — An older and new Georgia resident who is diagnosed with dementia has gone missing, according to authorities in DeKalb County. Reuben Hurley, 73, was last seen leaving his Stone Mountain home at Beresford Circle early on November 24. DeKalb County Police Department said that Hurley is new to the state and does not know the area well.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Expert warns of deep freeze risk to homes | What to know

MARIETTA, Ga. — The threat of below-freezing temperatures is putting thousands of homes at risk this week. The main concern is pipes freezing or bursting, which could cost you thousands of dollars in repairs. A few hours between now and Thursday could protect homes against the chilling cold. Coolray...
MARIETTA, GA
11Alive

The Way Home: Exploring causes, solutions to metro Atlanta's homelessness crisis

ATLANTA — The number of people experiencing homelessness in Atlanta has dropped 38%, according to a statement made by the city's mayor. But that's not the perception. 11Alive went out into the community and even surveyed those in our newsroom about their thoughts on the causes of homelessness. Addiction, job loss, lack of support, mental health problems and personal choice all came up.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

10-year-old rescued from fire in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A 10-year-old girl was airlifted after she was saved from a fire that broke out early Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to a house fire off Crescent Woode Drive in Hiram, a community in Paulding County. When firefighters arrived, they were met with black smoke and flames, they said.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
11Alive

A glimpse at Delta's rebooking policy in wake of arctic blast

ATLANTA — Travel across the nation is already being affected by winter weather as many travelers scramble to change their flights before the winter storm. People at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said on Wednesday that they are glad they’re getting out ahead of the storm. Savannah Stevens was flying...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
