ATLANTA — The number of people experiencing homelessness in Atlanta has dropped 38%, according to a statement made by the city's mayor. But that's not the perception. 11Alive went out into the community and even surveyed those in our newsroom about their thoughts on the causes of homelessness. Addiction, job loss, lack of support, mental health problems and personal choice all came up.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO