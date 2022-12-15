Read full article on original website
Warming shelters to open across Metro Atlanta, North Ga.
ATLANTA — In a response to Gov. Kemp's state of emergency declaration, several warming centers are opening their doors in anticipation of the freezing conditions. 11Alive has put together a list of warming centers that will be open this holiday weekend. Metro Atlanta. DeKalb County. Fire Station 3 at...
'We need them layering' | First responders prepare for arctic blast in Georgia
ATLANTA — While most of the country is hunkered down as an artic blast covers much of the U.S., first responders will be out braving the elements as they expect to see an increase the volume of calls. "This is very unusual for this area," explained Dekalb County Fire...
University of Georgia closes all campuses Friday due to frigid arctic weather
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia is closing all its campuses on Friday due a deep freeze and gusty winds that are expected to impact much of the state this holiday weekend. The announcement comes during the middle of Winter Break for all students, as classes wrapped up...
These popular Atlanta attractions are closed Friday due to arctic blast
ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta braces for a blast of frigid weather and blustery winds set to hit the Southeast region early Friday morning, some of the metro's top attractions are closing their doors for the day as a result. Outside of attractions, the University of Georgia also decided...
Zoo Atlanta closed this weekend due to "unseasonably cold temperatures"
ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta will be closed for regular operations this weekend "due to unseasonably cold temperatures." Visitors will not be allowed at the zoo on both Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23. Guests who have purchased tickets for IllumiNights: A Chinese Lantern Festival presented by Georgia Power on Dec. 22 will be contacted for rescheduling, as the event will also be canceled for that day.
As frigid weather sweeps across state, Atlanta nonprofits expanding resources for those in need
ATLANTA — With frigid temperatures expected throughout metro Atlanta during the Christmas weekend and into Monday, local nonprofits have been working to make sure the people they serve have resources at their disposal. Keo Buford helps oversee emergency housing for MUST Ministries. The organization provides meals, housing, and other...
Homeowners beware: Person impersonating Gwinnett Water employee to collect lead, copper
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A person is impersonating an employee from Gwinnett County Water Resources and stealing precious metals from homes, according to the county on Wednesday. Reports have been received of a person claiming they work the Gwinnett County lab to enter homes by offering to collect free...
Metro Atlanta temperatures could fall in the teens this holiday weekend
ATLANTA — Temperatures in Atlanta are steadily dropping all week into the holiday weekend, with forecasts predicting below-freeing temperatures in the south for an extended period of time. When will it be the coldest?. The coldest temperatures will begin from this coming Friday to Monday, with a cold snap...
These 5 puppies were found behind a dumpster. A Gwinnett animal shelter saved them.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — It's a Christmas miracle for these 5 neglected puppies rescued just in time for the holidays and before the artic blast. The Paw Project of Georgia recently saved 5 puppies after a sweet community member found them behind a dumpster at a Gwinnett apartment complex.
Passenger at Atlanta airport has flight delayed 3 times trying to fly home amid arctic weather
ATLANTA — Nearly 600 delays and more than 100 cancelations happened Thursday at the world's busiest airport with winter weather pounding much of the nation. Almost 2 million people are expected to travel through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for the holiday weekend, creating a travel disaster for those just trying to reach their loved ones for the holidays.
Burglars hit metro Atlanta ballet company, stealing items from 'Nutcracker'
ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta ballet company had tens of thousands of dollars in "Nutcracker" props stolen from them late Monday and early Tuesday morning. The Northeast Atlanta Ballet Company in Lilburn became the target of the burglary. The director said she first found out from police about the burglary Tuesday morning.
Man with dementia missing in DeKalb County, police asking for help
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — An older and new Georgia resident who is diagnosed with dementia has gone missing, according to authorities in DeKalb County. Reuben Hurley, 73, was last seen leaving his Stone Mountain home at Beresford Circle early on November 24. DeKalb County Police Department said that Hurley is new to the state and does not know the area well.
Overturned truck briefly shuts down multiple lanes of I-85 in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple lanes were closed on I-85 northbound in DeKalb County Tuesday morning due to an overturned truck. All lanes have since reopened. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene and captured footage of the vehicle on its side. Right now, there is no word on any...
Expert warns of deep freeze risk to homes | What to know
MARIETTA, Ga. — The threat of below-freezing temperatures is putting thousands of homes at risk this week. The main concern is pipes freezing or bursting, which could cost you thousands of dollars in repairs. A few hours between now and Thursday could protect homes against the chilling cold. Coolray...
The Way Home: Exploring causes, solutions to metro Atlanta's homelessness crisis
ATLANTA — The number of people experiencing homelessness in Atlanta has dropped 38%, according to a statement made by the city's mayor. But that's not the perception. 11Alive went out into the community and even surveyed those in our newsroom about their thoughts on the causes of homelessness. Addiction, job loss, lack of support, mental health problems and personal choice all came up.
10-year-old rescued from fire in Paulding County
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A 10-year-old girl was airlifted after she was saved from a fire that broke out early Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to a house fire off Crescent Woode Drive in Hiram, a community in Paulding County. When firefighters arrived, they were met with black smoke and flames, they said.
A glimpse at Delta's rebooking policy in wake of arctic blast
ATLANTA — Travel across the nation is already being affected by winter weather as many travelers scramble to change their flights before the winter storm. People at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said on Wednesday that they are glad they’re getting out ahead of the storm. Savannah Stevens was flying...
Dozens displaced after multiple units damage in Stone Mountain apartment fire
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — An apartment fire in Stone Mountain is leaving dozens without a home right before the holiday season. Thankfully, DeKalb County fire officials said no one is hurt. This all happened at the Hairston Woods apartments on Summerview Drive. Right now, fire crews tell 11Alive the...
22-year-old dies after getting trapped in house fire, Barrow County officials say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A 22-year-old man is dead after getting trapped in a house fire in Barrow County Thursday. Firefighters were called to the structure fire along Tanners Bridge Circle at 8:30 a.m. Crews were tending to another house fire call when they rerouted to the fire in Bethlehem.
Georgia boys surprise gas station attendant, their beloved mentor, just before Christmas
MONROE, Ga. — Two boys from Monroe said some of their best life lessons come from a gas station. Now they intend to apply an important piece of advice they've received from the man who has tirelessly shared his wisdom. It started two years ago when their mom stopped...
