kicdam.com
Thursday Snowfall Being Followed By Bitter Cold
Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– The odds of most Iowans having a “White Christmas” are continuing to increase but it does not look like it will be anything close to warm. While the holiday is still over a week away, snow from earlier this week will be followed by very cold weather making it quite likely the snow will be sticking around.
Authorities Kept Busy With Weather-Related Crashes
Jackson, MN (KICD)– Authorities around the area were kept busy last week assisting motorists involved in crashes brought on by the multi-day winter storm. From five o’clock Thursday morning through six o’clock Friday evening, the Iowa State Patrol says it covered 105 crashes and assisted 145 motorists across the state.
IGHSAU Basketball Rankings: 12/15/22
West Des Moines, Ia (KICD) – The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released their latest Girls Basketball rankings on Thursday afternoon. The top ranked teams are Bishop Garrigan of Algona in 1A, Dike-New Hartford in 2A, Estherville Lincoln Central in 3A, Xavier of Cedar Rapids in 4A, and Waterloo West in 5A.
