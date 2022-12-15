ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
St. Joseph Post

Missouri Western names Jacob Plocher as the new women's soccer coach Friday

Missouri Western athletic director Andy Carter named Jacob Plocher as the sixth head women's soccer coach in program history Friday. "We were impressed by the caliber of coaches who expressed interest in this position," said Carter in a statement. "Jacob Plocher's strong track record speaks for itself, and we are excited to see what he will do as the new leader of Griffon soccer."
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KSNT News

Top superintendent in Kansas to retire

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The state’s top superintendent turned in his intent to retire after this school year. Michael Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County, turned in his intent to retire at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, according to the district. Argabright did not provide a reason for retirement at the meeting. […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

19 New Highway Patrol Troopers Set To Graduate Academy

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is about to have 19 new Troopers, as the 115th recruit class of the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy are set to graduate next week. The graduation is set for Thursday, December 22 at 10 A.M. in the academy gymnasium. The ceremony will be broadcast on the Patrol’s Facebook page.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Chronic absenteeism plagues Kansas K-12 schools

TOPEKA — The number of K-12 students in Kansas classified as chronically absent from school surged to 24.5% during the 2021-22 academic year as educators emerged from the darkest depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. The portion of Kansas students who missed more than 10% of school days — excused...
KANSAS STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Missouri gambling hearing

Sports wagering, video lottery games again in conflict as legislature prepares for 2023 session. In the first week of legal sports wagering in Kansas, more than 100,000 Missourians found out how precise online location tools have become when they were blocked from making bets. How many more crossed the border – or went to any of the other four legal sports wagering states adjoining Missouri to make bets – […]
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

Parson announces grants to help expand career and technical programs

Missouri Governor Mike Parson grants that will benefit career and technical centers in the state. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has awarded funding to a number of Missouri Career and Technical Education programs with the intent to help them grow. One of the recipients of the grant is...
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

These Missouri & Illinois Attractions Are On The Do Not Visit List

We are lucky in the Tri-States to be able to visit some amazing attractions in both Missouri and Illinois. However, there are some you may want to avoid. Now that we are smack dab in the middle of winter, I am sure we are all dreaming of spring and summer and vacations and warmer weather. Well, there are a few places that you will want to avoid visiting because they are considered the worst attractions to visit.
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Breathtaking Natural Waterfall is the Largest In Missouri

Seeing a waterfall in person is an experience I hope everyone gets to enjoy at least once in their life. One of those fantastic waterfalls is located in Missouri and is also the largest natural waterfall. There are plenty of beautiful places right here in the Tri-States to get the...
JOPLIN, MO
republicmonitor.com

MoDOT to phase out welcome signs

A familiar road sign feature will be a thing of the past in the coming years. The green and white population signs welcoming motorists to the state’s cities and counties will be phasing out when they reach the end of their service life by the Missouri Department of Transportation..
PERRYVILLE, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

How to sell your homemade food under Missouri law

This past June, Gov. Mike Parson approved House Bill 1697 into law, which allows cottage food producers to sell their products online, joining 43 other states and the District of Columbia. This bill expanded upon Senate Bill 525 signed into law in 2014, which allows bakers to sell products they make in their home kitchens directly to consumers.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy