FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Historic Charles and Annie Buddy House with Italianate elements was built in 1883CJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The BohotCJ CoombsBuchanan County, MO
The 1882 Frederick Krause Mini Mansion in Platte City, Missouri was repurposed into the Ben Ferrel Platte County MuseumCJ CoombsPlatte City, MO
LeBlond's Emma Raines signs letter of intent to Culver-Stockton soccer
Bishop LeBlond senior and multi-sport athlete Emma Raines signed her letter of intent for Culver-Stockton women's soccer on Friday. Raines, who's had a fruitful athletic career for the Golden Eagles in volleyball and girls' basketball as well, has played on defense for LeBlond in soccer, helping the Eagles to a district title in 2021 and a 12-7 record in 2022.
Missouri Western names Jacob Plocher as the new women's soccer coach Friday
Missouri Western athletic director Andy Carter named Jacob Plocher as the sixth head women's soccer coach in program history Friday. "We were impressed by the caliber of coaches who expressed interest in this position," said Carter in a statement. "Jacob Plocher's strong track record speaks for itself, and we are excited to see what he will do as the new leader of Griffon soccer."
Missouri Western football announces several assistant coach hires Friday
Missouri Western head football coach Tyler Fenwick is starting to piece together his coaching staff. The Griffons announced a flurry of new hires Friday and are also retaining one assistant from Matt Williamson's staff. Patrick St. Louis, a 2008 graduate of Missouri Western, had served as offensive line coach since...
Brothers snag apparent state-record raccoon in northern Missouri
Two brothers appear to have snagged a state-record raccoon in northern Missouri amid hunting season.
Routine grocery trip turns into $10,000 for St. Joseph couple
A routine grocery trip resulted in winning $10,000 for Hannah Smith and her husband Marquest. Smith says at first when the winning ticket from the Shop St. Joseph event was announced, she didn't see the zero in the number. "So, I thought maybe it was like we didn't win, I...
‘It’s time’: Kansas Water Authority wants to save Ogallala Aquifer
COLBY — Kansas should scrap its de facto policy of draining the Ogallala Aquifer, a state board decided Wednesday. Instead, the board said, the Kansas government should take steps to stop the decline of the aquifer, which supplies water to one-sixth of the world’s grain supply, and save it for future generations.
Top superintendent in Kansas to retire
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – The state’s top superintendent turned in his intent to retire after this school year. Michael Argabright, superintendent of USD 252 Southern Lyon County, turned in his intent to retire at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting, according to the district. Argabright did not provide a reason for retirement at the meeting. […]
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
19 New Highway Patrol Troopers Set To Graduate Academy
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is about to have 19 new Troopers, as the 115th recruit class of the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy are set to graduate next week. The graduation is set for Thursday, December 22 at 10 A.M. in the academy gymnasium. The ceremony will be broadcast on the Patrol’s Facebook page.
Chronic absenteeism plagues Kansas K-12 schools
TOPEKA — The number of K-12 students in Kansas classified as chronically absent from school surged to 24.5% during the 2021-22 academic year as educators emerged from the darkest depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. The portion of Kansas students who missed more than 10% of school days — excused...
Missouri gambling hearing
Sports wagering, video lottery games again in conflict as legislature prepares for 2023 session. In the first week of legal sports wagering in Kansas, more than 100,000 Missourians found out how precise online location tools have become when they were blocked from making bets. How many more crossed the border – or went to any of the other four legal sports wagering states adjoining Missouri to make bets – […]
State weather official urges Kansans to prepare for winter conditions, travel
MANHATTAN – The calendar says the first day of winter is Dec. 21. Chip Redmond is not so sure you ought to get locked in on just that date. “Winter conditions in Kansas can change rapidly,” said Redmond, a meteorologist and manager of the Kansas Mesonet, a network of weather monitoring stations that has its headquarters at Kansas State University.
This is the first time the Kansas Water Authority has voted to save what's left of the Ogallala
COLBY, Kansas — The board that advises the Kansas governor and Legislature on water policy now says the state needs to dramatically cut farming irrigation to stop draining the Ogallala aquifer. The vote by the Kansas Water Authority on Wednesday signals a call for a major shift in state...
Parson announces grants to help expand career and technical programs
Missouri Governor Mike Parson grants that will benefit career and technical centers in the state. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has awarded funding to a number of Missouri Career and Technical Education programs with the intent to help them grow. One of the recipients of the grant is...
USDA warning: Colorado firm's alfalfa cubes may kill horses
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State and federal officials are warning horse owners not to feed their animals Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes after nearly 100 horses developed neurologic illnesses — 45 of which have died or been euthanized. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued...
These Missouri & Illinois Attractions Are On The Do Not Visit List
We are lucky in the Tri-States to be able to visit some amazing attractions in both Missouri and Illinois. However, there are some you may want to avoid. Now that we are smack dab in the middle of winter, I am sure we are all dreaming of spring and summer and vacations and warmer weather. Well, there are a few places that you will want to avoid visiting because they are considered the worst attractions to visit.
Breathtaking Natural Waterfall is the Largest In Missouri
Seeing a waterfall in person is an experience I hope everyone gets to enjoy at least once in their life. One of those fantastic waterfalls is located in Missouri and is also the largest natural waterfall. There are plenty of beautiful places right here in the Tri-States to get the...
Kansas flu, COVID cases expected to rise during holiday season
TOPEKA — Health officials urge Kansans to get booster shots before the holidays, warning of a “trifecta” of illnesses spreading this year, including flu, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and COVID-19, and a limited number of hospital beds available to treat these illnesses. Only 10.2% of Kansans...
MoDOT to phase out welcome signs
A familiar road sign feature will be a thing of the past in the coming years. The green and white population signs welcoming motorists to the state’s cities and counties will be phasing out when they reach the end of their service life by the Missouri Department of Transportation..
How to sell your homemade food under Missouri law
This past June, Gov. Mike Parson approved House Bill 1697 into law, which allows cottage food producers to sell their products online, joining 43 other states and the District of Columbia. This bill expanded upon Senate Bill 525 signed into law in 2014, which allows bakers to sell products they make in their home kitchens directly to consumers.
