Virginia State

Bagby drops out of Congressional race, endorses McClellan

Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
A whirlwind political week in the Richmond region continued Thursday, as Henrico Delegate Lamont Bagby dropped out of the Fourth District Congressional race just three days after entering it.

Bagby, who represents the 74th District in the Virginia House of Delegates and chairs the Virginia Black Caucus, announced that he would no longer seek the Democratic nomination for the seat, vacated late last month by the sudden death of Representative Donald McEachin, and would instead endorse Virginia State Senator Jennifer McClellan for the nomination. The move came a day after McClellan received an endorsement from U.S. Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia.

State Senator Joe Morrissey, businessman Tavorise Marks and former state Delegate Joseph Preston remain in the Democratic race, which will be decided Dec. 20 during a firehouse primary at eight locations throughout the district.

“I made this decision because I believe it’s in the best interests of the voters of this district to step aside and ensure we have the right representation in Congress,” Bagby said in a statement. “Just as I am clear eyed in my decision to step aside, I also firmly believe that there is only one candidate in this race fit to replace my late mentor, Donald McEachin. That person is Senator Jennifer McClellan.’

The Fourth District is considered a Democratic stronghold, so the party’s nominee is expected to be an overwhelming favorite to win the special election Gov. Glenn Youngkin set for Feb. 21.

Republicans will select their nominee Dec. 17 during a canvass in Colonial Heights. Leon Benjamin, the nominee in 2020 and 2022 who lost by a wide margin both times to McEachin, and Dale Sturdifen, the former chair of the Mecklenburg County School Board, are seeking that nomination.

In his statement Thursday, Bagby said that he would focus his efforts back in the General Assembly, whose 2023 session begins in just a few weeks.

“I am committed to that promise and remain eager to serve the community that made me the man I am today — in whatever role the people of Virginia need me to hold. Right now, I know that I am needed as a member of the Virginia House and Chair of the Virginia Black Caucus.”

