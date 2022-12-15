Avatar: The Way of Water is already the ninth biggest film of the year after just one week.All eyes were on the sequel’s opening weekend figures, considering its status as one of the most expensive films of all time.It has been 13 years since the release of the first Avatar, which became the highest-grossing film of all time. The film made $435m (£356m) globally in its opening weekend and, as of Thursday morning (22 December)Analysts have noticed that the film performed a lot better than the first Avatar did in its opening weekend.Avatar became a success by remaining at...

24 MINUTES AGO