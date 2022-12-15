Read full article on original website
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Popculture
Joanna Gaines Undergoes Major Surgery
Joanna Gaines will be taking it easy this holiday season as the 44-year-old Fixer Upper star recovers from spinal surgery. The Magnolia Network personality, who shares five children with husband Chip Gaines, shared her recent hospitalization journey with her followers Thursday morning, sharing a photo of herself rocking sunglasses and throwing up a peace sign while laying in her hospital bed.
SFGate
‘Shazam!’ Star Zachary Levi Defends New DC Chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran: Give Them ‘Time to Make Something Special’
Last week, Gunn and Safran — who became co-chairmen and CEOs in October — ruffled some feathers when it was revealed that Gunn is writing a new Superman film, but Henry Cavill will not return as the iconic hero. The news disappointed many longtime DC fans, causing Gunn to address the “uproarious and unkind” backlash in a Twitter thread on Monday. The decision to recast Superman has also cast doubt on several other DC characters, such as Black Adam, as Dwayne Johnson announced on Tuesday that the anti-hero will not be in Gunn and Safran’s “first chapter of storytelling.”
Avatar: The Way of Water is already the ninth biggest film of the year after just one week
Avatar: The Way of Water is already the ninth biggest film of the year after just one week.All eyes were on the sequel’s opening weekend figures, considering its status as one of the most expensive films of all time.It has been 13 years since the release of the first Avatar, which became the highest-grossing film of all time. The film made $435m (£356m) globally in its opening weekend and, as of Thursday morning (22 December)Analysts have noticed that the film performed a lot better than the first Avatar did in its opening weekend.Avatar became a success by remaining at...
SFGate
Brendan Fraser to Receive Spotlight Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards
Brendan Fraser will receive the Spotlight Award, Actor for his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” at the Palm Springs International Film Awards. Based on the play by Samuel D. Hunter, “The Whale” follows Charlie (Fraser), an obese and reclusive English teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink). So far, Fraser has scored the TIFF Tribute Award for performance, along with Golden Globe, Gotham and Critics Choice Awards nominations for his role in the A24 drama.
SFGate
Thom Bell, Key Architect of Soul Music’s ‘Sound of Philadelphia,’ Dies at 79
Producer, composer, arranger and multi-instrumentalist Thom Bell died Thursday at the age of 79. No cause of death was cited, but Bell’s publicist said he died at his home in Bellingham, Washington. Bell, a Grammy-winning producer and a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, is best known as...
