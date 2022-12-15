Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
Barr’s Pharmacy celebrates one-year anniversary
Barr’s Pharmacy celebrated its one-year anniversary of business in Blanchester in October. The independent pharmacy is the fourth pharmacy in a network of independently-owned pharmacies in southwest Ohio under the ownership of Marcus Barr. Barr’s Pharmacy offers many services such as free medication delivery and medication packaging to Blanchester and surrounding communities.
wnewsj.com
Chamber holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for Makeshark
Makeshark held a holiday-style grand opening on Wednesday, Dec. 7 to celebrate its new office, located at 100 W. Main St. in Wilmington. The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of the occasion. Local leaders and community members came dressed in ugly sweaters and participated...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington Garden Club holds holiday brunch
Members of the Wilmington Garden Club and guests enjoyed a Christmas brunch and flower show at Snow Hill Country Club on Dec. 12. Ladies were greeted at the door by chair, Linda Compton, and vice president, Joan Hinman. Committee members included Sandra Neff-Weir, Pat Gilbert, and flower show coordinator, Judy Grosvenor.
Cincinnati Herald
Local Engagement Firm Announces New CEO
Nia Baucke to Become Next CEO of Community Strategy and Engagement Company Cohear. CINCINNATI– Local community engagement and strategy company Cohear announces that Nia Baucke, formerly the Chief Strategy Officer, will become the Chief Executive Officer starting in 2023. Nia has been with Cohear since 2019, and before that had experience working with the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts, KnowledgeWorks Foundation, and StrivePartnership.
dayton.com
The Fringe Coffee House reopens in new Hamilton location ― with a drive-thru
The Fringe Coffee House is back up and running. Owners Patrick and Sarah Davis had the grand opening of the new location at 604 High St. last week, and supporters of the coffee house and its mission were eager for it to reopen. Sarah Davis said they’ve already seen as much traffic as they had during peak days at the old location three blocks east on High Street.
wnewsj.com
Consider an OSU webinar for a Christmas present to family members
The final countdown is on for the holidays. I hope you have been nice rather than naughty. If you are looking for a different kind of present this year for you or a family member, consider a couple of upcoming webinars that could benefit you and your family or your farm business.
WKRC
Major $20 million gift donated to Xavier University
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier University announced Thursday morning that it has received a $20 million gift from Sarah and John Lechleiter for a new science facility on campus. The Lechleiters' support for Xavier University is centered strongly around their belief in the importance of Catholic education. "We have a sincere interest in supporting academic excellence at Xavier in the Jesuit Catholic tradition," said the Lechleiters in a release.
WLWT 5
Light display in Milford takes holiday decorations to the next level
MILFORD, Ohio — A holiday light display in Milford, Ohio is taking Christmas decorations to the next level with the outdoor display illuminating the street!. Not only is the house decked out in lights, but the trees have been covered also!. Check out the display in the video player...
wnewsj.com
WC baseball First-Pitch Cook-off and Dinner features food, McCoy, Stammen
WILMINGTON — Thirteen-year Major League Baseball vet Craig Stammen and National Baseball Hall of Fame honoree Hal McCoy will headline Wilmington College baseball’s First Pitch Cook-Off and Dinner Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Clinton County Fairgrounds Expo Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar and...
dayton.com
Population growth: Remembering when Springboro ‘was really a country town’
Warren County continues as Dayton region growth leader in population, residential building permits. Editor’s note: The Dayton Daily News is looking at area population trends and what they mean for local communities. Go here for an in-depth look at how the region’s fastest growing communities are coping with that growth, and here for a table showing population changes at area cities and townships. This story looks at how Springboro’s growth has impacted the city’s character.
dayton247now.com
Sports company expands to Dayton, new athletic center
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, spoke with Nathan Edwards about an outdoor sports company that is expanding along Dayton's river front. Plus, a new athletic center is opening its doors to the Gem City.
Cleveland Scene
This Ohio Mansion With an Indoor Soccer Field is for Sale for $2.5 Million
This massive mansion in Springboro, a suburb of Dayton and Cincinnati, is for sale for $2,495,000. With that two and a half million, you’ll get a nearly 26,000 square-foot home plus almost 26 acres of property along State Route 48. Plus a whole lot of special stuff. Inside the...
Fox 19
New manufacturing facility promises economic growth for Bond Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vacant site will be developed into a new manufacturing facility that will revitalize Bond Hill and create jobs. Cincinnati City Council approved plans Wednesday to create Project Hope, a 50,000 sq. ft. light manufacturing and office facility where 100 full-time jobs will be created. The site...
wnewsj.com
11 Quakers earn Ohio Collegiate Soccer Association honors
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s and women’s soccer teams had 11 individuals receive recognition from the Ohio Collegiate Soccer Association. For the women, Lauren Galloway and Haley Fulton were named first team Academic All-Ohio while Maddie Scott and Elizabeth Matthews garnered second team Academic All-Ohio recognition. Athletically, Alex Wilson was second team All-Ohio and Gabriella Gordon was third team All-Ohio.
WLWT 5
Incredible northern Kentucky light display synced to Christmas music
In Burlington, this incredible and massive light display is synced to your favorite Christmas music. Located in the 3200 block of Millakin Place, it’s one of the best displays in Northern Kentucky. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR...
Sugar cookie bill fails to survive Ohio’s legislative session
The dream of a group of third graders to designate the sugar cookie as Ohio’s official state cookie has crumbled to pieces -- at least for now.
Cincinnati CityBeat
You Can Own This Former Sayler Park Church Designed by Cincinnati City Hall's Architect
A former church designed by Samuel Hannaford, the same architect behind Cincinnati City Hall, is for sale in Sayler Park. According to the listing, the church at 7340 Kirkwood Lane was built in 1877 in the British Arts and Crafts style and was home to the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, later named St. Luke's Episcopal Church. The building overlooks historic Sayler Park and comes with a partial view of the Ohio River.
WCPO
Beware these two social media holiday season scams
CINCINNATI — Christmas is a time for giving. But to scammers, it is one of the best times of year for taking, because they know many of us let our guard down, trusting others who we normally might shy away from. And many people are falling for two common...
Ohio mayors urge governor to reject flavored tobacco bill, claiming ‘home rule’ is in jeopardy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Mayors Alliance is urging state lawmakers to respect the Ohio constitution and home rule. The alliance, made up of Republican, Democrat and Independent mayors, is rallying behind Columbus after several attempts by state officials to block the city’s restrictions on guns and flavored tobacco. One such effort is the […]
wnewsj.com
Freshmen lead WC win in Quaker Bowl rivalry
WILMINGTON — A pair of freshman — Marisa Seiler and Jada Pohlen — combined for 28 points as the Wilmington College women’s basketball team defeated Earlham College 70-54 in the Quaker Bowl Rivalry game Saturday at Fred Raizk Arena. The hosts were 26-of-59 (44.1 percent) from...
