NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls waive Antetokounmpo, sign Jones to two-way deal

The Chicago Bulls made a minor roster tweak Friday evening. In corresponding moves, the team waived forward Kostas Antetokounmpo and signed point guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract. Previously, Antetokounmpo had filled the team's second two-way contract slot (along with Malcolm Hill). The 6-foot-10 power forward was signed to...
NBC Sports Chicago

Fields first QB with 1,000 rush yards, 8 TD's in a season

According to ESPN Stats, Fields is the first quarterback in NFL history to record 1,000 yards in a season while rushing for eight or more touchdowns. He beat out Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick, the only other two qualified candidates for this stat, with rushing touchdowns in the seasons they rushed for over 1,000 yards.
NBC Sports Chicago

Eberflus gives pointed criticism of Velus Jones fumble

It’s really hard to call any player a bust after just one season, but the Bears are going to be hard-pressed to trust Velus Jones on offense moving forward. Jones battled back from a disastrous start to his season, and had a bigger role on Sunday than he’s had in weeks. But once again he had trouble holding on to the ball and fumbled on an end around play. After the game, Matt Eberflus was frank and didn’t hide his displeasure with the rookie.
NBC Sports Chicago

Teven Jenkins hospitalized, but 'looks positive'

Teven Jenkins went to the hospital following a scary injury on Sunday, but Matt Eberflus said an update from Bears doctors was encouraging and that “everything looks positive.”. “He was responsive,” Eberflus said. “We could see him moving his hands out there. I don’t know much more than that....
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox land Benintendi on 5-year deal

The White Sox have their new left fielder. The White Sox have agreed to a five-year deal with free agent and Andrew Benintendi, ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reported. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, it’s worth $75 million. It’s the largest contract in team history, surpassing the four-year,...
NBC Sports Chicago

Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Eagles

The NFL’s best teams all got tested Sunday. Some passed, and others fell on their face. The Bears gave the Philadelphia Eagles all they could handle on the lakefront, but eventually, Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown were too much for Justin Fields to overcome. Josh Allen led the Bills to an epic comeback in the snow over the Miami Dolphins. At the same time, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly escaped disaster against the Houston Texans.
NBC Sports Chicago

Hub Arkush gives update on Pro Football Weekly

On Aug. 15, Hub Arkush, analyst and owner of Pro Football Weekly (PFW), suffered a near-fatal heart attack while covering Bears training camp. Four months later, he joined Pro Football Weekly alongside his son (Arthur), Dan Hampton, Dave Wannstedt and Pat Boyle at the NBC Sports Chicago studios. "I'm fine,"...
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears risers, fallers after close loss to Eagles

For most of the day, the Bears stayed close to the Eagles on the scoreboard, even though they were nowhere close with the talent on the field. That was in large part due to solid performances from key players like Justin Fields, David Montgomery and Jaylon Jones. But all three of those guys are already at the top of the Bears roster. There’s no room for them to rise, and that’s not what this column is about.
NBC Sports Chicago

Kane, Toews reflect on 1,000 NHL games together

Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews will play their 1,000th career NHL game together when the Blackhawks host the New York Rangers at the United Center on Sunday. They will become the 10th set of teammates in NHL history to do so. Sometimes, it feels like yesterday that the two broke...
NBC Sports Chicago

Eagles cornerback calls Fields a 'highlight reel'

Justin Fields, despite the Bears losing to the Eagles on Sunday, put on another clinic – rushing for 95 yards and passing for two touchdowns. "He's a 4.4 guy," Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said after the game. "That's what makes it tough. He is not like a 4.7 or nothing. When he gets up the field he can make you miss and he can run past you."
NBC Sports Chicago

Fields is aiming for Lamar's NFL rushing record

Justin Fields is 207 yards short of breaking Lamar Jackson's single-season rushing record for a quarterback. And he has three games left to break it. "I’m already deep in it this year, so might as well try to go get that record," Fields said. "I think I need, what, 206? So, three games left? That’s about 70 yards a game? We’ll see what happens."'
NBC Sports Chicago

Eddie Jackson reports he will not need surgery

Bears safety Eddie Jackson self-reported that he will not need surgery to correct his Lisfranc joint injury. The once All-Pro safety injured his foot while backpedaling in coverage against the New York Jets during Week 13. He was carted off the field and seen with a boot on after the game.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' effort level now a question as season slides

MINNEAPOLIS — Much of Billy Donovan’s postgame news conference Sunday night following the Chicago Bulls’ latest defensive disaster centered on the most fundamental of elements. Competing. “If we want to be any good, we have to confront the fact that you’re not escaping competition,” Donovan said. “We...
NBC Sports Chicago

