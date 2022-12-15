Read full article on original website
Bulls waive Antetokounmpo, sign Jones to two-way deal
The Chicago Bulls made a minor roster tweak Friday evening. In corresponding moves, the team waived forward Kostas Antetokounmpo and signed point guard Carlik Jones to a two-way contract. Previously, Antetokounmpo had filled the team's second two-way contract slot (along with Malcolm Hill). The 6-foot-10 power forward was signed to...
Fields first QB with 1,000 rush yards, 8 TD's in a season
According to ESPN Stats, Fields is the first quarterback in NFL history to record 1,000 yards in a season while rushing for eight or more touchdowns. He beat out Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick, the only other two qualified candidates for this stat, with rushing touchdowns in the seasons they rushed for over 1,000 yards.
Eberflus gives pointed criticism of Velus Jones fumble
It’s really hard to call any player a bust after just one season, but the Bears are going to be hard-pressed to trust Velus Jones on offense moving forward. Jones battled back from a disastrous start to his season, and had a bigger role on Sunday than he’s had in weeks. But once again he had trouble holding on to the ball and fumbled on an end around play. After the game, Matt Eberflus was frank and didn’t hide his displeasure with the rookie.
Bears force Eagles 3+ turnovers for second time in season
The Bears' defense forced the Eagles into three turnovers on Sunday, making it just the second time the Eagles have recorded three or more turnovers in a game this season, according to the FOX Sports broadcast. The only other instance the Eagles gave up the ball 3+ times in a...
Teven Jenkins hospitalized, but 'looks positive'
Teven Jenkins went to the hospital following a scary injury on Sunday, but Matt Eberflus said an update from Bears doctors was encouraging and that “everything looks positive.”. “He was responsive,” Eberflus said. “We could see him moving his hands out there. I don’t know much more than that....
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
White Sox land Benintendi on 5-year deal
The White Sox have their new left fielder. The White Sox have agreed to a five-year deal with free agent and Andrew Benintendi, ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reported. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, it’s worth $75 million. It’s the largest contract in team history, surpassing the four-year,...
WATCH: Patriots lose to Raiders with all-time blunder on final play
If you thought the Miami Miracle was a bad loss for the New England Patriots, wait until you see how they gave away Sunday's Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots found a new and shockingly bad way to lose. It looked like the game was headed...
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Eagles
The NFL’s best teams all got tested Sunday. Some passed, and others fell on their face. The Bears gave the Philadelphia Eagles all they could handle on the lakefront, but eventually, Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown were too much for Justin Fields to overcome. Josh Allen led the Bills to an epic comeback in the snow over the Miami Dolphins. At the same time, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly escaped disaster against the Houston Texans.
What we learned as Bears' upset bid vs. Eagles falls short
CHICAGO -- Sunday's game at Soldier Field was supposed to be a mismatch. The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles had steamrolled basically every team they've faced this season, while the Bears entered the game at 3-10 and without their top two receivers. But the Bears gave the Eagles all they could handle...
Hub Arkush gives update on Pro Football Weekly
On Aug. 15, Hub Arkush, analyst and owner of Pro Football Weekly (PFW), suffered a near-fatal heart attack while covering Bears training camp. Four months later, he joined Pro Football Weekly alongside his son (Arthur), Dan Hampton, Dave Wannstedt and Pat Boyle at the NBC Sports Chicago studios. "I'm fine,"...
Bears risers, fallers after close loss to Eagles
For most of the day, the Bears stayed close to the Eagles on the scoreboard, even though they were nowhere close with the talent on the field. That was in large part due to solid performances from key players like Justin Fields, David Montgomery and Jaylon Jones. But all three of those guys are already at the top of the Bears roster. There’s no room for them to rise, and that’s not what this column is about.
Thibodeau believes Bulls should retire Rose's jersey
Asked if he believes the Chicago Bulls should one day retire Derrick Rose's jersey No. 1, Tom Thibodeau first qualified by saying the question is best directed to the Bulls organization. But the former Bulls head coach and current New York Knicks frontman also has an opinion on the matter.
Kane, Toews reflect on 1,000 NHL games together
Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews will play their 1,000th career NHL game together when the Blackhawks host the New York Rangers at the United Center on Sunday. They will become the 10th set of teammates in NHL history to do so. Sometimes, it feels like yesterday that the two broke...
Eagles cornerback calls Fields a 'highlight reel'
Justin Fields, despite the Bears losing to the Eagles on Sunday, put on another clinic – rushing for 95 yards and passing for two touchdowns. "He's a 4.4 guy," Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said after the game. "That's what makes it tough. He is not like a 4.7 or nothing. When he gets up the field he can make you miss and he can run past you."
Fields is aiming for Lamar's NFL rushing record
Justin Fields is 207 yards short of breaking Lamar Jackson's single-season rushing record for a quarterback. And he has three games left to break it. "I’m already deep in it this year, so might as well try to go get that record," Fields said. "I think I need, what, 206? So, three games left? That’s about 70 yards a game? We’ll see what happens."'
Eddie Jackson reports he will not need surgery
Bears safety Eddie Jackson self-reported that he will not need surgery to correct his Lisfranc joint injury. The once All-Pro safety injured his foot while backpedaling in coverage against the New York Jets during Week 13. He was carted off the field and seen with a boot on after the game.
Bulls' effort level now a question as season slides
MINNEAPOLIS — Much of Billy Donovan’s postgame news conference Sunday night following the Chicago Bulls’ latest defensive disaster centered on the most fundamental of elements. Competing. “If we want to be any good, we have to confront the fact that you’re not escaping competition,” Donovan said. “We...
DeRozan on latest loss: 'We played like (expletive)'
DeMar DeRozan didn’t mince words. “We played like (expletive),” he said. Zach LaVine called the Chicago Bulls’ embarrassing 114-91 home loss to the New York Knicks “terrible.”. How low can the Bulls go? And where do they go from here?. After their third straight loss and...
Rose receives latest 'unreal' reception from Bulls fans
By the time the fourth quarter of Friday's game passed its midpoint, Chicago Bulls fans in attendance to witness a 23-point loss to the New York Knicks were done trying to egg their team on. Even the scattered boos that cascaded as the Knicks pulled ahead by as many as...
