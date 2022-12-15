Read full article on original website
Viaplay’s ‘Munch,’ Rotterdam’s Opening Night Film, Acquired by Juno Films (EXCLUSIVE)
New York-based Juno Films has acquired all North American distribution rights to “Munch,” the upcoming Rotterdam Film Festival opening night film which is backed by Viaplay, Scandinavia’s leading streamer, and directed by Norway’s Henrik M. Dahlsbakken’s (“The Outlaws”). “Munch” is produced by The...
‘The Voice’s Two New Coaches for Season 23 Revealed
Prior to Season 22’s winner officially being announced, NBC revealed more details about the coaches lined up for the upcoming season of The Voice. According to NBC, Blake Shelton will be returning for Season 23 of The Voice. It will be his last season on the show. Kelly Clarkson will also be returning after her brief hiatus. Meanwhile, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be assuming the roles as the two final coaches for the upcoming season.
Austin Butler and the SNL Cast Serenade Cecily Strong With Elvis’ ‘Blue Christmas’
Just prior to tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live, the show’s Instagram account announced that it would be the final episode to feature celebrated cast member Cecily Strong, one of the show’s last remaining veterans. Over the course of her 11-year run, Strong would prove to be...
Cillian Murphy’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Grapples With Creating Atomic Bomb in Trailer
“They won’t fear it, until they understand it. And they won’t understand it, until they’ve used it,” Cillian Murphy’s J. Robert Oppenheimer says in the new trailer for the biopic, Oppenheimer. Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, the film arrives July 21. Based on the...
‘Oppenheimer’ Trailer Unveils Christopher Nolan’s Atomic Bomb Thriller
“Oppenheimer” documents the life and ethically questionable accolades of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is credited with inventing the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer was one of the primary contributors to the Manhattan Project, a government research effort centered around the creation of nuclear weapons that took place from 1942-1946, and he was director of Los Alamos Laboratory, where the bombs were physically assembled.
Quentin Tarantino Confirms Adam Sandler Was ‘Inglourious Basterds’ Top Choice: ‘I Wrote the Bear Jew for Sandler’
Quentin Tarantino confirmed a long-standing rumor regarding Adam Sandler and “Inglourious Basterds” during his latest appearance on Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast. Joined by host Maher and co-interviewee Judd Apatow, Tarantino finally went on record saying he wrote the role of Sergeant Donny “The Bear Jew” Donowitz for Sandler. Apatow had already locked Sandler in to filming “Funny People,” however, which means Tarantino’s Sandler dream never got realized.
