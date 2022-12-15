ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX West Texas

Abilene Parks & Recreation to hold ASL class

ABILENE, Texas — The City of Abilene Parks & Recreation Center will host an ASL class No. 2 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9, at the Cobb Recreation Center,.2302 State St. The price of the class is $60, plus the additional purchase of the course book. This...
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Abilene Zoo celebrates fourth annual 'Christmas Celebration'

ABILENE, Texas — Bright colorful lights, ice skating, hot cocoa and more are all popular festivities to celebrate the holiday season. From 4-9 p.m. Dec. 16-23, the Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane, is welcoming visitors to experience holiday fun with the fourth annual "Christmas Celebration" powered by Reliant. Some...
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas weekend events calendar, Dec. 9-11

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 10 a.m. - Chickens 101, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

ACU to host town hall meeting Dec. 6

ABILENE, Texas — Research and innovation are often important parts of the college experience. At 6 p.m. Dec. 6, Abilene Christian University will be hosting a town hall meeting and question and answer session at the Hunter Welcome Center to discuss the Nuclear Energy eXperimental Testing Lab and the establishment of the Dillard Science and Engineering Research Center.
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas 34th Annual Christmas Lights Parade

ABILENE, Texas — With thanksgiving out of the way, the holiday season is in full swing. Holiday parades are starting to ramp up in the Big Country beginning tonight. Grab your spot ahead of tonight's 34th Annual FOX West Texas Christmas Lights Parade. Here’s the route if you’re headed...
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Two dead in head-on collision in Coleman County

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas — Two men died after a head-on crash early Tuesday morning on US Hwy 67, 1.1 miles east of Talpa in Coleman County. The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a preliminary crash report that states a pickup truck driven by Andrew Sosa Jr., 44, of Sweetwater, was traveling west on US Hwy 67 on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with a semitruck that was traveling east.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

Adjusted holiday hours for Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Since 1870, Thanksgiving has been nationally recognized as a federal holiday in the United States, where many businesses are closed and people gather together for food and celebration. Many City of Abilene services and operations will be closed Nov. 24 and 25 for the holiday and...
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

Abilene San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Abilene and San Angelo local news

 https://www.myfoxzone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy