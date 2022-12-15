Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Graduate Spotlight: Karson GopffarthHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Former Texas teacher leaves record donation for universityAsh JurbergAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Happy Thanksgiving from HSU!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Abilene Parks & Recreation to hold ASL class
ABILENE, Texas — The City of Abilene Parks & Recreation Center will host an ASL class No. 2 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9, at the Cobb Recreation Center,.2302 State St. The price of the class is $60, plus the additional purchase of the course book. This...
Abilene Zoo celebrates fourth annual 'Christmas Celebration'
ABILENE, Texas — Bright colorful lights, ice skating, hot cocoa and more are all popular festivities to celebrate the holiday season. From 4-9 p.m. Dec. 16-23, the Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane, is welcoming visitors to experience holiday fun with the fourth annual "Christmas Celebration" powered by Reliant. Some...
West Texas weekend events calendar, Dec. 9-11
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 10 a.m. - Chickens 101, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo...
ACU to host town hall meeting Dec. 6
ABILENE, Texas — Research and innovation are often important parts of the college experience. At 6 p.m. Dec. 6, Abilene Christian University will be hosting a town hall meeting and question and answer session at the Hunter Welcome Center to discuss the Nuclear Energy eXperimental Testing Lab and the establishment of the Dillard Science and Engineering Research Center.
Abilene Police asking for public's help in finding missing woman
ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE: Janie Ledezma has been found and will be reunited with family, according to Abilene Police. ORIGINAL STORY: The Abilene Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 70-year-old woman reported missing. According to the APD, Janie Ledezma was last seen in the area...
Abilene man arrested on criminal trespass charge at early childhood campus
ABILENE, Texas — A 22-year-old Abilene man was arrested and charged with criminal trespass after he was spotted on an Abilene school campus he was not supposed to be on Tuesday afternoon. The Abilene Police Department said Andrew Miller, 22, was spotted at Long Early Learning Center and identified...
FOX West Texas 34th Annual Christmas Lights Parade
ABILENE, Texas — With thanksgiving out of the way, the holiday season is in full swing. Holiday parades are starting to ramp up in the Big Country beginning tonight. Grab your spot ahead of tonight's 34th Annual FOX West Texas Christmas Lights Parade. Here’s the route if you’re headed...
Two dead in head-on collision in Coleman County
COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas — Two men died after a head-on crash early Tuesday morning on US Hwy 67, 1.1 miles east of Talpa in Coleman County. The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a preliminary crash report that states a pickup truck driven by Andrew Sosa Jr., 44, of Sweetwater, was traveling west on US Hwy 67 on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with a semitruck that was traveling east.
Adjusted holiday hours for Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Since 1870, Thanksgiving has been nationally recognized as a federal holiday in the United States, where many businesses are closed and people gather together for food and celebration. Many City of Abilene services and operations will be closed Nov. 24 and 25 for the holiday and...
UPDATE: 24-year old Abilene man found dead, murder suspect arrested and charged
ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE: Suspect Brandon Neely was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder at approximately 1 p.m. Nov. 20 in Wills Point, Texas. A 24-year old man was found dead at approximately 2:20 a.m. Nov. 19 at the 1200 block of Yeomans Road in Abilene. Abilene Police...
