ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

‘The Worst Ones’ Review: Limber French Filmmaking Satire Questions the Ethics of Street Casting While Reaping Its Rewards

Street casting — the process of plucking non-professional actors from their everyday lives to play prominent screen roles, often as observationally scripted versions of themselves — is a process that has yielded rich rewards for many a French film in recent years. Titles from Laurent Cantet’s “The Class” to Frédéric Baillif’s “La Mif” have thrived off the vibrant spontaneity of their enterprisingly sourced young ensembles, but how often is a degree of exploitation the price paid for such diamond-in-the-rough authenticity? A lively, spiky and elastically metatextual debut feature from Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret, “The Worst Ones” asks this and other questions of a practice it too perpetuates: The internal artistic conflict that ensues is very much the point.
SFGate

‘Oppenheimer’ Trailer Unveils Christopher Nolan’s Atomic Bomb Thriller

“Oppenheimer” documents the life and ethically questionable accolades of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is credited with inventing the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer was one of the primary contributors to the Manhattan Project, a government research effort centered around the creation of nuclear weapons that took place from 1942-1946, and he was director of Los Alamos Laboratory, where the bombs were physically assembled.
SFGate

'The Last Straw': Twitter Users Rage Over Elon Musk's Latest Actions

SAN FRANCISCO — High-profile Twitter users were suspended without warning or explanation, then abruptly reinstated. A new policy to prevent users from sharing links and user names from other social platforms was rolled out, then apparently curtailed. And Elon Musk, Twitter’s new owner, posted a flurry of messages to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy