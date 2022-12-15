ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Organ, NM

Organ Mountain student charged with vehicular homicide faces district judge

By Justin Garcia, Las Cruces Sun-News
LAS CRUCES – The 18-year-old student accused of killing another student will not be held in jail after a hearing Thursday.

A judge let Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez leave jail after prosecutors said they were no longer seeking to keep him detained. Gutierrez, 18, stands charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter. Police accused Gutierrez, an Organ Mountain High School student, of unintentionally killing Joaquin Delgado. Delgado was also a student at OMHS.

On Wednesday evening, the Organ Mountain community held a candlelight vigil for Delgado, 16, in the school parking lot.

According to an affidavit , police believe Delgado was walking along the sidewalk of Bataan Memorial East near the Mesa Grande intersection about 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, as Gutierrez, driving a Chevy Tahoe, sped up on the frontage road to merge with U.S. Highway 70. Witnesses to the crash said Gutierrez then changed course, veered across Bataan Memorial, and lost control.

The Tahoe then slammed into Delgado, according to police, before stalling out in the desert. Police said Gutierrez tried to leave the scene and did not attempt to render aid to Delgado after the crash. However, he ultimately remained and that's where police arrested him.

Since then, Gutierrez has been held in the Doña Ana County Detention Center. That's because prosecutors with the 3rd Judicial District Attorney's filed a motion requesting a judge hold Gutierrez in jail until the court resolves the case.

For this to happen, the prosecutor must prove to a judge two prongs in district court. First, they must prove that the defendant is dangerous. Second, they must show that no bond could ensure public safety.

When the hearing began Thursday morning, prosecutors said they wanted to withdraw their pretrial detention motion.

Jose Coronado, Gutierrez's lawyer, said in response to the prosecutors' motion that the nature and circumstances of the allegations against Gutierrez did not show Gutierrez intended to kill Delgado.

Since Gutierrez had no previous charges or convictions, prosecutors could not reasonably argue that Gutierrez was dangerous, Coronado said.

Ultimately prosecutors and the judge agreed.

Conrad Perea, a 3rd Judicial District Court Judge, granted Gutierrez a $25,000 unsecured bond. He also said he wouldn't ban Gutierrez from driving but must he must remain in the county and follow a curfew.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached by email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com or on Twitter at @Just516garc.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Organ Mountain student charged with vehicular homicide faces district judge

