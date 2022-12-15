The Weeknd Shares New Avatar: The Way of Water Song “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)”: Listen

Though Keba Robinson began Crosslegged as a more traditional indie folk project, she has been drawing errant drum machine noises and playful synths into her songs since 2015’s Speck, operating in the middle ground between the organic and electronic. “Only In The,” the lead single from her upcoming album, Another Blue, begins with dewy, xylophone-style plinks and dry thwacks of percussion; Robinson’s voice is raspy and flickering as she sings about an obsession that feels impossible to shake off. “I ride on, or I die with you/It’s in my blood,” she sings on the chorus. Two thirds of the way through, the song contorts into something more lively: the sinuous melody falls away, the guitar groove gets louder, and effusive handclaps take center stage. “I get up, get up, get up,” she repeats, each iteration at once triumphant and labored, like the incremental progress of moving forward.

