The Weeknd Shares New Avatar: The Way of Water Song “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)”: Listen

SZA Releases New Album SOS: Listen
The time has come. After breakout album Ctrl caused a sensation in 2017, SZA has finally released a follow-up after years of leaks, delays, rumors, and label drama. SOS invites a handful of guests across its 23 tracks, with features from Phoebe Bridgers, “Love Galore” collaborator Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Listen to SZA’s new album SOS below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Lana Del Rey Announces New Album, Shares New Song: Listen
Lana Del Rey has announced her new album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, and shared its title song. The follow-up to Blue Banisters is out March 10 via Interscope. The cover artwork lists various album contributors, including producers Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawson, as well as guests Jon Batiste, Father John Misty, and Tommy Genesis, engineer Laura Sisk, and others. Find the new song below.
Gorillaz Share New Song, Announce AR Events in New York and London
Gorillaz have shared a new song, “Skinny Ape,” along with news of augmented reality performances taking place in New York and London next weekend. The immersive shows will bring giant avatars of the cartoon band to Times Square (2:30 p.m. Eastern on December 17) and Piccadilly Circus (2 p.m. GMT on December 18) to perform the new track. Below, listen to “Skinny Ape” and watch a trailer in which the enormous cartoons stomp around New York.
Why Beyoncé’s Renaissance Is the Best Album of 2022
Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast includes in-depth analysis of the new albums we find extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. This week, Contributor Julianne Escobedo Shepherd, who reviewed Beyoncé’s Renaissance for us over the summer, pops by to chat about how the album serves as a love letter to Black and queer club culture, and why it shows the superstar using her immense power for good.
Billie Eilish Brings Out Childish Gambino to Perform “Redbone”: Watch
Billie Eilish brought the last of her three hometown performances to a close last night (December 16) in Inglewood, California, with even more special guests. After surprising fans with live performances alongside Dave Grohl and Phoebe Bridgers on Thursday (December 15), Eilish brought out Donald Glover to perform his Childish Gambino hit “Redbone” as part of her Friday night set, Rolling Stone reports. The Atlanta multi-hyphinate also stuck around to sing “Happy Birthday to You” to Eilish, who celebrates her 21st birthday on December 18. Watch it happen below.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
HipHopDX.com
Ghostface Killah Drops Christmas Album 'Killah Christmas' With $850 Phone Call Bundle
Ghostface Killah is spreading Christmas cheer to his fans with a new holiday-themed album that comes with some perks — for the right price. The Wu-Tang Clan legend released his first-ever Christmas album, Killah Christmas, this week. The project features six new tracks with guest appearances from longtime partner-in-rhyme Raekwon, as well as Reek Da Villain, Nizzle Man and Billy Ski-Mask.
HipHopDX.com
Kid Cudi Reflects On 'Two-Week Cocaine Run' After Scoring First Diamond Plaque
Kid Cudi has been awarded his first diamond plaque, and used the celebratory moment to candidly reflect back on a dark moment in his life. Cudder’s juggernaut hit “Pursuit of Happiness” — off his 2009 debut Man on the Moon: The End of Day — was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on Thursday (December 15), commemorating at least 10 million sales in the U.S.
“Only in The”
Though Keba Robinson began Crosslegged as a more traditional indie folk project, she has been drawing errant drum machine noises and playful synths into her songs since 2015’s Speck, operating in the middle ground between the organic and electronic. “Only In The,” the lead single from her upcoming album, Another Blue, begins with dewy, xylophone-style plinks and dry thwacks of percussion; Robinson’s voice is raspy and flickering as she sings about an obsession that feels impossible to shake off. “I ride on, or I die with you/It’s in my blood,” she sings on the chorus. Two thirds of the way through, the song contorts into something more lively: the sinuous melody falls away, the guitar groove gets louder, and effusive handclaps take center stage. “I get up, get up, get up,” she repeats, each iteration at once triumphant and labored, like the incremental progress of moving forward.
Water From Your Eyes’ Rachel Brown Announces New Thanks for Coming Album
Thanks for Coming, the solo project of Water From Your Eyes’ Rachel Brown, has announced they’ve signed to Danger Collective and a new album is on the way. Billed as a best-of compilation, You Haven’t Missed Much comes out this Friday, December 16. Check out the single “Plagiarizer” below.
6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Little Simz, the Smile, Young Dolph, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Little Simz, the Smile, Young Dolph, For Tracy Hyde, Boldy James & Cuns, and Your Old Droog. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Taylor Swift to Direct Feature Film for Searchlight Pictures Based on Her Own Original Script
Taylor Swift is set to direct a feature film for Searchlight Pictures based on a script she wrote herself. Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement, “Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.” The title and other details have not yet been confirmed.
Alvvays Share New Video for “Many Mirrors”: Watch
Alvvays have been outspoken fans of the video game Stardew Valley, and, now, the band has teamed up with the game’s creator, Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone, for a new music video. The “Many Mirrors” visual opens with a short title sequence before introducing two animated characters, who part ways with pieces of a star, journeying across various colorful landscapes before reuniting in the end. Check it out below.
Listen to Monaleo’s New Song With NoCap “Miss U Already”
Houston’s Monaleo has shared new song “Miss U Already.” Featuring Alabama’s NoCap, it’s a ballad about a lost friend. Packaged with the single is a stripped-down live performance video of Monaleo singing the track backed by a church choir. Check out the song and video below.
Watch Paramore’s Video for New Song “The News”
Are back with “The News,” the latest song from their upcoming album, This Is Why. It’s the second single, following “This Is Why,” and it comes with a new music video directed by Mike Kluge and Matthew DeLisi. Check out “The News” below.
Nakhane Announces New Album Bastard Jargon
South African musician Nakhane has announced a new album: Bastard Jargon is due March 3 via BMG. The follow-up to You Will Not Die will include all four songs from Nakhane’s brand new Leading Lines EP, which is out today. Take a listen to the new EP and find the Bastard Jargon tracklist artwork below.
How Sudan Archives Exploded Her Sound to Make One of the Year’s Best Albums
With a tunnel of light haloing her from the outside, Brittney Parks is dressed like a ’90s vixen in baggy jeans and an understated crop top, hair down past her waist, with perfect accessories that accentuate her shine. She’s performing a few tracks from her second album as Sudan Archives, Natural Brown Prom Queen, for a small audience in her Los Angeles label Stones Throw’s gully-chic storage room. It’s a cave-like space that makes you feel accompanied by legendary Stones Throw alums like MF DOOM and Dilla—a territory of phantoms and implacable liveliness.
Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV Share Song From New Band Decisive Pink: Listen
Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV have announced a new project called Decisive Pink. The duo recently wrote an album together during a stint in Cologne, Germany, and have signed with Fire Records. Today, they have shared their debut single as a band. Check out “Haffmilch Holiday” below. Both...
“Blind”
Some of the best SZA songs sound like buzzed rants to yourself in the mirror—dissociative and confrontational, hitting truths a little too raw to handle sober. “Why can’t I stay alone just by myself? Wish I was comfortable just myself,” she lamented on CTRL opener “Supermodel,” torching a relationship but still unable to move on. On “Drew Barrymore”: “I get so lonely I forget what I’m worth.” Half a decade later, SZA’s still hooking up with exes she has no business entertaining and cringing at the aftermath, craving the self-sufficiency that would save her grief. The reputational damage lingers like a hangover: “My past can’t escape me/My pussy precedes me,” she sings on “Blind,” a dazzling statement piece from her new album SOS. Fuck! They hate to see a sexually liberated woman from New Jersey winning.
Ethel Cain Joins Florence and the Machine on New Version of “Morning Elvis”: Listen
Florence and the Machine have released a live rendition of “Morning Elvis,” featuring Ethel Cain. The new version of the Dance Fever song was recorded at the Denver stop of the band’s 2022 North American tour. Check it out below. “I was giggling when we rehearsed the...
