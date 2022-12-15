Obituary: Alton Edwin Massie, 81

MASSIE

Alton Edwin Massie, 81, of White Sulphur Springs, WV, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the Peyton Hospice House. Born May 16, 1941, in Ronceverte, WV, he was the son of the late Layton Simpson Massie and Margaret Pearl Dilley Massie.

Alton was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and swimming. He always looked forward to deer hunting with his children and grandchildren every season. He also looked forward to ramp season.

Alton had a strong love for animals, especially horses. He was always up for blazing a new horse trail. He also competed in barrel racing, pole bending, and the trail class. While on a trail ride, he would often come across and pick up rattlesnakes, which he made hatbands and belts from. He learned the tanning trade from The Tannery in Durbin, WV.

He was a skilled carpenter, painter, and master electric and welder. He took passion in all that he did, including loving and cherishing his family. He always put God in the forefront of anything he would do. Alton never knew a stranger and always had a joke and story to go with every occasion. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John Edward Massie; wife, Cathy Pusey Massie; and brothers, James (Wanda) Massie and Charles (Betty) Massie.

Survivors include his daughters, Ellie Massie (Moe Rapp) of Auto, WV, Thelma Massie (Ray Feamster) of Frankford, WV, and Lorraine Sharp (Larry) of Marlinton, WV; stepdaughter, Tammy Evans (Michael) of Monroe County, WV; his longtime companion, Vernie Alexander; his former spouse and mother of his children, Alice Coff of Frankford, WV; brothers, Billie Massie (Shirley) of Lewisburg, WV, and Ronnie Massie of Florida; grandchildren, Trevor Wilson and Savana Sharp; step-grandchildren, Hunter Feidner (Dan) of Lewisburg, WV, Devon Cline (Ethan) of Lewisburg, WV, and Logan Rapp of Auto, WV; step-great-grandchildren, Bella and Atlas Feidner and Basil Cline.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the Beaver Brook Farm Cemetery, Williamsburg Road, Frankford, with Pastor Robert Hefner and Pastor Gene Sizemore officiating.

