Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartmentAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Additional Social Security payment coming soon to eligible New YorkersR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Five Great Steakhouses In New YorkD_FoodVendorNew York City, NY
Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Related
Catastrophic learning loss — Few NJ students ready to graduate
The New Jersey Department of Education has yet to release district-by-district test scores from the four days of standardized testing administered the spring. But the results that have been made public are alarming. It has long been feared that learning loss during nearly two years of remote and hybrid learning...
Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say
PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
For the first time, N.J. schools must report how often they lock kids in ‘quiet rooms,’ new rules say
New Jersey schools must disclose how many times a year they restrain students or lock them in seclusion spaces, known as “quiet rooms,” under new state rules that will give parents and educators their first-ever look at how widespread the controversial practices are in the state. The state...
njurbannews.com
Murphy announces appointments to task force on public school staff shortages
Gov. Phil Murphy announced the appointment of 23 members to the Task Force on Public School Staff Shortages in New Jersey. The task force, established by Executive Order No. 309, will provide recommendations to address the challenges facing New Jersey’s educational workforce and develop short and long-term recommendations to increase the quantity of K-12 school staff – including teachers and support staff – in the state.
California school district president resigns after allegedly hosting students at party with 'dirty Santa'
California school district president Steven Llanusa resigned after he invited choir students to perform at an adult party, where they were allegedly exposed to a "dirty Santa."
essexnewsdaily.com
NJ Transit begins rule-making process to strengthen protections for transit workers
NEWARK, NJ — In accordance with a new state law signed earlier this year, on Dec. 14, the NJ Transit board of directors approved the start of the process to enact new regulations designed to strengthen protections for transit workers. The proposed regulations would establish a procedure by which NJ Transit would be able to administratively suspend ridership privileges for individuals who assault transit employees while also creating due process for offenders to appeal proposed suspensions.
'Super leftist Villain' Colorado school board candidate praises equity council for being completely White
A 'Super Leftist Villain' teacher running for Colorado Springs school board praised a union equity council for being comprised entirely of White people.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS football players earn all-county honors
EAST ORANGE, NJ — Several East Orange Campus High School football players earned all–Essex County groups 4 and 5, and Non-Public A, honors, as selected by the coaches in the county. First team offense. Jaiden Stokes, East Orange senior lineman. EJ Pullins, East Orange senior lineman. Kyree Fisher,...
N.J. school closings, schedule changes due to winter storm (Friday, Dec. 16, 2022)
A winter storm that was expected to bring up to 3 inches of snow in some spots, a threat of icing, widespread rain totals of 2 inches and strong gusty winds has led some school districts to make schedule changes for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. A winter weather advisory was...
Is a front license plate required in New Jersey?
NEW JERSEY — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through New Jersey without a front license plate attached. This may leave some drivers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to New Jersey law, all vehicles registered within the state must have a license […]
newjerseymonitor.com
Governor Murphy signs bill eliminating test requirement for would-be teachers
In an effort to address the teacher shortage plaguing schools across the state, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill Friday doing away with a state-mandated test for people who want to teach in New Jersey. The law eliminates the requirement for prospective teachers to take the Education Teacher Performance Assessment,...
New Jersey residents prepare for nor’easter
WARREN, N.J. (PIX11) – This could be just what the doctor ordered. Dr. Paul Abend works in non-surgical orthopedics and pain management and says he gets a lot of patients this time of year who slip and fall on icy patches. “Yes, on days like today, yes,” said Abend. With slippery surfaces on sidewalks and […]
Two Infants Surrendered to Safe Haven Sites
Two infant children were brought to safe haven sites in NJ in the month of November. There have been 82 Safe Haven surrenders in NJ since the Safe Haven Law was enacted in 2000.
People in NJ homeless shelters would receive immediate care, under proposed bill
A bill sponsored by New Jersey Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez, D-Middlesex, would allow behavioral health care providers to treat people staying in emergency homeless shelters across the state. Most people who enter the emergency shelter system have a host of problems, all exacerbated by homelessness, said Mary Gay Abbott-Young, president of...
Do you engage in these dangerous driving behaviors?
New Jersey in the year 2021 recorded 667 fatal crashes on its roads, compared to 550 the year prior. New survey figures from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety may offer a peak into the reasoning behind this jump. In the survey, which asked motorists whether or not they've engaged...
NJ has distributed a fraction of pandemic housing aid
Reporter Ashley Balcerzak of The Record digs into program’s flawed rollout. Homeowners and renters around the nation who struggled financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic were sent a life raft when the federal American Rescue Plan Act was signed in early 2021. That law included hundreds of millions of dollars aimed at helping people to pay their mortgage or rent.
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan
Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
This is how much you have to earn in New Jersey to be ‘middle class’
If you can make it here you can make it anywhere right? For all of its awesome qualities, New Jersey is not easy. In particular, we are challenged financially in ways that other people across the country are not. In fact, you may or may not even qualify as a middle-class family anymore.
This part of New Jersey remains ultra-competitive for rentals
So, where are the hottest rental markets in the country? According to RentCafe, two of the most competitive are in New Jersey, which will come as no surprise to anyone who’s tried to find an apartment recently. RentCafe.com analyzed the 135 largest markets in the U.S. where data was...
Popular New Jersey Amusement Park Ranked One Of The Best To Visit In The Winter
Would you ever go to an amusement park in the winter? What if I told you it's supposedly one of the best in the country to visit that time of year?. When I think of amusement parks, I think back to long hot summer days waiting in long queues to hop on my favorite coaster.
Comments / 0