City Of Orange, NJ

njurbannews.com

Murphy announces appointments to task force on public school staff shortages

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the appointment of 23 members to the Task Force on Public School Staff Shortages in New Jersey. The task force, established by Executive Order No. 309, will provide recommendations to address the challenges facing New Jersey’s educational workforce and develop short and long-term recommendations to increase the quantity of K-12 school staff – including teachers and support staff – in the state.
NEW JERSEY STATE
essexnewsdaily.com

NJ Transit begins rule-making process to strengthen protections for transit workers

NEWARK, NJ — In accordance with a new state law signed earlier this year, on Dec. 14, the NJ Transit board of directors approved the start of the process to enact new regulations designed to strengthen protections for transit workers. The proposed regulations would establish a procedure by which NJ Transit would be able to administratively suspend ridership privileges for individuals who assault transit employees while also creating due process for offenders to appeal proposed suspensions.
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange Campus HS football players earn all-county honors

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Several East Orange Campus High School football players earned all–Essex County groups 4 and 5, and Non-Public A, honors, as selected by the coaches in the county. First team offense. Jaiden Stokes, East Orange senior lineman. EJ Pullins, East Orange senior lineman. Kyree Fisher,...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
PIX11

Is a front license plate required in New Jersey?

NEW JERSEY — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through New Jersey without a front license plate attached. This may leave some drivers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to New Jersey law, all vehicles registered within the state must have a license […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseymonitor.com

Governor Murphy signs bill eliminating test requirement for would-be teachers

In an effort to address the teacher shortage plaguing schools across the state, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill Friday doing away with a state-mandated test for people who want to teach in New Jersey. The law eliminates the requirement for prospective teachers to take the Education Teacher Performance Assessment,...
PIX11

New Jersey residents prepare for nor’easter

WARREN, N.J. (PIX11) – This could be just what the doctor ordered. Dr. Paul Abend works in non-surgical orthopedics and pain management and says he gets a lot of patients this time of year who slip and fall on icy patches. “Yes, on days like today, yes,” said Abend. With slippery surfaces on sidewalks and […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Do you engage in these dangerous driving behaviors?

New Jersey in the year 2021 recorded 667 fatal crashes on its roads, compared to 550 the year prior. New survey figures from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety may offer a peak into the reasoning behind this jump. In the survey, which asked motorists whether or not they've engaged...
NJ Spotlight

NJ has distributed a fraction of pandemic housing aid

Reporter Ashley Balcerzak of The Record digs into program’s flawed rollout. Homeowners and renters around the nation who struggled financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic were sent a life raft when the federal American Rescue Plan Act was signed in early 2021. That law included hundreds of millions of dollars aimed at helping people to pay their mortgage or rent.
NJ.com

Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan

Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
CAMDEN, NJ

