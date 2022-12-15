ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Black Adam’s Sarah Shahi To Star In & Exec Produce Holiday Pic ‘The Hollys’; Burr Steers To Direct For Di Novi Pictures

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Black Adam breakout Sarah Shahi is set to executive produce and star in the Christmas film The Hollys with 17 Again helmer Burr Steers attached to direct. The film, co-written by Floriana Lima, Yolanda Pecoraro, and Ilaria Urbinati, will be produced by Denise Di Novi and Margaret French Isaac of Di Novi Pictures .  The package is just starting to go out to financiers.

The story centers on Emma Holly (Shahi), a workaholic single mom whose life starts to unravel when she loses her job in the city as a successful food editor right before the holidays. Along with her young daughter, Emma is forced to move back into her childhood home in Connecticut with her old-fashioned housewife mom, whose husband just left her on Thanksgiving. In this multigenerational love letter to moms, the three Holly women will have to get through Christmas under one roof, learn to reconcile their differences and mend their fractured relationship in order to cook up a new future for themselves.

New 'Superman' Pic In The Works With James Gunn Penning, Henry Cavill Not To Star; Ben Affleck In Talks To Helm A Future DC Pic

'Sex/Life' Star Sarah Shahi Signs With WME

Di Novi Pictures Inks First-Look Film Deal With Amazon Studios

“DiNovi Films has a reputation for making insightful, timeless films that champion relevant and bold female narratives to become generation-spanning cinematic gems,” said Shahi. “Under the ingenious direction of Burr Steers, along with the eye of Denise Di Novi, Margaret French Isaac and the rest of the DiNovi team, it’s the perfect home to turn our Christmas tale into an instant classic to revisit year after year.”

Shahi stars alongside Dwayne Johnson in New Line/DC’s Black Adam , which was the No. 1 movie globally its first three weeks of release and has grossed $390M to date. She also stars in the lead role of Netflix’s hit series Sex/Life , which amassed more than 67 million viewers in its first season. The series will return for Season 2 in 2023. Shahi also has wrapped production on the Amazon film Red, White & Royal Blue , based on Casey McQuiston’s bestselling novel, and is working on a book.

Di Novi Pictures recent release The Sky Is Everywhere, a YA movie streaming on Apple TV+ from A24, adapted by its author Jandy Nelson and directed by Josephine Decker ( Madeline’s Madeline , Shirley ) starring Cherry Jones, Jason Segel and newcomer Grace Kaufman. Sabrina Parra serves as VP at Di Novi, and Ella Hoffman is a creative executive.

“We are admirers of Sarah’s brilliant and honest performances, we are thrilled to partner with her and Burr on this evergreen holiday movie,” Di Novi and French Isaac said in a statement. “Combining the heartfelt wit and nuance from our writers with Burr’s comedic and visual excellence, we are excited to deliver a film starring Sarah that showcases working parents, family, togetherness, and all sides of the passion and love brought forth during the holiday season.

Steers’ credits also include Igby Goes Down and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. His TV credits include The L Word, Big Love and the first two episodes of Stephen King’s Chapelwaite.

“I’m excited to get the opportunity to collaborate with Sarah and Denise again and to work for the first time with the talented trio of writers: Ilaria Urbinati, Floriana Lima and Yolanda Pecoraro,” said Steers.

Shahi is repped by AFA/Prime Talent Media and WME. Burr Steers is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Gotham Group.

Deadline

Salma Hayek Says Lap Dance In ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Physically Challenging”

Salma Hayek is joining the world of Magic Mike in Magic Mike’s Last Dance. When the teaser trailer dropped for the Steven Soderbergh film, the steamy scenes between Hayek and Channing Tatum got major buzz. Now the Oscar-nominated star is opening up about the scene and how challenging it was to shoot. In the trailer, Tatum’s Mike Lane shows Hayek’s character what he really does and a sensual lap dance ensues. “It’s very physically challenging,” Hayek said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated.” It was in the middle of a press tour for...
Deadline

‘Wednesday’ Star Gwendoline Christie Recalls Being “Embarrassed & Overwhelmed” In First Meeting With Tim Burton

Gwendoline Christie has starred in major franchises like Game of Thrones and Star Wars but the actor still gets star-struck by other Hollywood personalities. The Wednesday star recently recalled her first meeting with Tim Burton and detailed how awkward it was. Christie talked to WWD where she revealed that her agent messaged her telling her that Burton wanted to talk to her about participating in The Addams Family Netflix series. “I stopped and went silent. I’m fairly certain I atomized,” she told the publication. “And then by some mysterious force I came back together into something at least partially resembling a human...
Deadline

Willa Holland, Shane West, Dermot Mulroney To Star In Matthew Yerby Film ‘The Dirty South’

EXCLUSIVE: Willa Holland (Arrow, Legion), Shane West (A Walk to Remember) and Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding) have been attached to star in the action-crime feature The Dirty South from writer-director Matthew Yerby. The film is produced by Andrew Vogel and Suzann Toni Petrongolo of VP Independent, and Todd Slater of Convoke Media. Executive producers include Jeremy Walton, David Lyons and Jay Burnley (Slated), with financing by Moo Studios and Principal Film Finance. The Dirty South follows a bartender (Holland) who partners with a mysterious out-of-towner (West) to protect her family’s bar from the small-town big shot (Mulroney). Production is...
Deadline

Donald Glover Set For Spider-Man Film At Sony Centered On Villain Hypno-Hustler

Donald Glover is attached to produce and star in a new film out of Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, centered on the villainous Hypno-Hustler, that is in very early development, Deadline can confirm. Details as to the as-yet-untitled film’s plot are under wraps and a director has not yet been attached. But we hear that the script will be written by Eddie Murphy’s son, Myles Murphy. One of the lesser known Spider-Man villains, Hypno-Hustler was first introduced in Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man #24 in 1978. The character created by Bill Mantlo and Frank Springer, otherwise known as Antoine Delsoin, is known for fronting...
Deadline

‘Barbie’ Teaser Trailer Enlists Helen Mirren For Wink At ‘2001’ And Offers Just A Splash Of Day-Glo Spectacle

Don’t expect a kaleidoscope of color from the new teaser trailer for Warner Bros’ upcoming Barbie movie. Instead, the bulk of the one-minute teaser (watch it above) takes the titular doll back into history — way back. With an atmospheric tone and an earth-toned palette, it evokes Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. Complete with the booming orchestrations of “Thus Spake Zarathustra,” the footage shows a building-sized Margot Robbie rising over the prehistoric landscape. “Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls,” Helen Mirren intones on the voice-over. (The reference is yet another coy...
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, Speaks Out On Son’s Death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, has expressed her thanks at the outpouring of people remembering her son in the wake of his suicide on Tuesday at age 40. “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” Connie Boss Alexander wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday. She was frequently seen on the “Ellen” show with her son and accompanied him to events. “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can,” she wrote. Alexander concluded with a message...
Deadline

Dino Danelli Dies: Young Rascals Drummer, Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer Was 78

Dino Danelli, the drummer who was the backbone of blue-eyed soul hitmakers The Rascals (nee The Young Rascals) has died at age 78. Specifics were scant on what happened and where/when. However, group spokesperson Joe Russo wrote on Danelli’s Facebook page that the drummer struggled with coronary artery disease and congestive heart failure, requiring an angioplasty over a decade earlier. His bandmate, guitarist Gene Cornish, paid tribute to Danelli on Facebook. “It is with a broken heart that I must tell you of the passing of Dino Danelli,” Cornish wrote Thursday on social media. “He was my brother and the greatest drummer I’ve ever...
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Mocks Donald Trump’s ‘Major Announcement’ Of $99 Digital Trading Cards

James Austin Johnson returned as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live as the show chose the most mocked topic of the week for its cold open: The former president’s real-life hawking of $99 digital trading cards. SNL didn’t have to stray too far from the truth for its satire, not just of Trump grifting for money, but of the entire world of NFTs, in which people have been paying top dollar for items that exist only in the virtual world. “You can also get them for free by just going online and looking at them maybe, I don’t know,” Johnson as Trump...
Deadline

‘SNL’ Host Austin Butler And Cast Serenade The Departing Cecily Strong With “Blue Christmas”

Cecily Strong got an Elvis goodbye on Saturday when host Austin Butler — who was later joined by the rest of the SNL cast — ended the show with a performance of “Blue Christmas.” Even Kenan Thompson had a solo during the bittersweet number for Strong, who is leaving Saturday Night Live after 11 seasons on the show. A post on social media from SNL‘s official Instagram account for the sketch show confirmed Strong’s exit earlier in the day. Strong made her debut on SNL as a featured player on September 15, 2012, and was upped the following year starting with Season 39. The comedic star...
Deadline

Cecily Strong Says Farewell To ‘Saturday Night Live’ On “Weekend Update” As Cathy Anne

Cecily Strong got emotional on her last day on Saturday Night Live. The actor made an appearance on the “Weekend Update” segment as her character Cathy Anne also bid farewell as she was going to prison. “Actually, I’m a little emo tonight because the truth is, I’m here to say goodbye,” Strong’s Cathy Anne said before adding she was headed to prison. Cathy Anne then made a reference saying that she would be OK in prison as she already has some “friends on the inside and they seem to be doing OK.” As she said the latter, a picture of Aidy Bryant...
Deadline

How Tamara Lawrance Found Her Voice In ‘The Silent Twins’ & Hot Crime Noir Series ‘Get Millie Black’

EXCLUSIVE: Silence has been golden for Tamara Lawrance who, paired with Wakanda Forever’s Letitia Wright in The Silent Twins, won the best joint lead performance trophy at the recent BIFA awards.  In director Agnieszka Smoczyńska’s picture they portray inseparable twins, Jennifer and June Gibbons, born to Barbadian parents in 1963.  They made an unusual pact at an early age to remain speechless except for communicating with each other in an indecipherable dialect of their own design. It’s a contrast to a TV drama Lawrance will star in next year, in which she plays a character with more than enough to say. She’s referring to the title...
Deadline

Mary J. Blige Strikes Wide-Ranging Deal With BET Via Her Blue Butterfly Banner, Sets Talk Show ‘The Wine Down’

EXCLUSIVE: BET has signed a first-look non-scripted deal and a second-look scripted deal with Mary J. Blige and her production company, Blue Butterfly.   In addition to her partnership with BET, Blue Butterfly has a first-look scripted TV deal with Lionsgate Television. The first project from her first-look deal with BET is the unscripted series The Wine Down, a talk show hosted by Blige currently in production. The Wine Down “will bring together the hottest, most outspoken, highly sought-after people in entertainment, sports, social media, and politics” for “raw, provocative, insightful, and real conversations” over wine. Blige has her own wine label, Sun...
Deadline

Shirley Eikhard Dies: Songwriter For Grammy-Winning ‘Something To Talk About’ Was 67

Shirley Eikhard, the songwriter behind Bonnie Raitt‘s Grammy-winning 1991 hit “Something to Talk About,” has died. She was 67 and died Thursday at Headwaters Health Care centre in Orangeville, Ontario from cancer complications. In addition to Raitt, Eikhard had songs covered by Cher, Emmylou Harris, Anne Murray, and Chet Atkins. Eikard wrote “Something to Talk About” in 1985, but initially had trouble placing it with talent. Years later, Raitt left a message on Eikhard’s phone saying she she’d just recorded it from a demo Eikhard had sent. The song was the first single from Raitt’s 1991 album Luck of the Draw...
Deadline

Christmas Book Series ‘Paul Martin And The Magic Magnifying Glass’ Set For Big-Screen Adaptation From Creation Entertainment Media & Magic Frame Animation

EXCLUSIVE: Creation Entertainment Media and Magic Frame Animation today announced that they will team up to adapt Georges Alexander Vagan’s Christmas-set book series Paul Martin and the Magic Magnifying Glass for the big screen. The two production companies will co-develop and produce the fantasy adventure tales into a film series for family audiences. The first film is expected for release in 2025 and the scripts are currently in development. The family fantasy adventure follows the life of protagonist Paul Martin and his adventures in a wonderful world of Christmas and snow, the broad synopsis reads. Across books, e-books, and audiobooks, the series...
Deadline

NBC News Pulled Reporter Earlier This Month From Elon Musk/Twitter Coverage

As news organizations condemn Elon Musk’s abrupt suspension of journalists from Twitter, a report surfaced that NBC News had earlier this month benched one of its reporters from covering the mercurial billionaire and his platform. Ben Collins, who covers disinformation, extremism and the internet for the network, was temporarily pulled from Musk coverage for repeatedly posting tweets about the billionaire that violated the newsroom’s social media policies, according to a person familiar with the matter. A number of newsrooms have social media policies that restrict journalists from crossing the line into opinion about the subjects that they cover. The move happened...
Deadline

New ‘Barbie’ Teaser With Margot Robbie Features Helen Mirren As Narrator

As we head into a robust holiday season where all studios want to trailer on 20th Century Studios/Disney’s Avatar: The Way of Water to show off their summer 2023, here’s the new Warner Bros teaser to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie starring Margot Robbie as the title doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken. MORE… More from Deadline'Barbie' Teaser Enlists Helen Mirren For Wink At '2001' And Offers Just A Splash Of Day-Glo SpectacleGreta Gerwig Says She Was "Terrified" That 'Barbie' Might Be "A Career-Ender"Margot Robbie Talks Acting, Producing & Rewriting 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Scenes With Scorsese: "The Crazier You Are, The More Marty Will Like It"Best of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Golden Globes, Guilds & More50 Iconic Motor Vehicles in Film History Gallery: From ‘Bullitt,’ ‘Grease' & ‘Back To The Future’ To 'Mad Max' & MoreRed Sea International Film Festival 2022: Best Of The Red Carpet Gallery
Deadline

John Cho & Katherine Waterston To Star In Sony-Blumhouse’s ‘They Listen’, Horror Pic To Hit Cinemas Late Summer

John Cho and Katherine Waterston will headline Sony-Blumhouse-Depth of Field’s They Listen, directed by Chris Weitz. A theatrical release of Aug. 25, 2023 has been set; it’s the only wide release that weekend. You’ll remember the Cho thriller Searching debuted in late summer and was a microbudget hit grossing over $26M stateside, and north of $75M WW off a less than a million production cost. They Listen reps the eleventh collaboration between Cho and Weitz and the plot is under wraps. Cameras are rolling here in LA.  Jason Blum, Chris Weitz and Andrew Miano are producers on the film. Bea Sequeira,...
Deadline

Joshua Malina Signs With Stewart Talent

Joshua Malina, best known his roles on the television series Scandal, Sports Night and The West Wing, has signed with Stewart Talent for representation Malina’s relationship with The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin began with his Broadway debut in the ensemble cast of Sorkin’s A Few Good Men. Malina went on to star as Will Bailey on seasons 4-7 of NBC’s Sorkin-created The West Wing. With over 500 hours of television to his credit, Malina has guest-starred on numerous series and currently recurs on NBC’s American Auto. He is known for his portrayal of David Rosen on all seven seasons of...
Deadline

‘Unprisoned’: Faly Rakotohavana & Jordyn McIntosh Join Onyx Collective’s Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Faly Rakotohavana (Secret Society of Second Born Royals) and Jordyn McIntosh (Emancipation) have been cast as series regulars opposite Kerry Washington, Delroy Lindo and Marque Richardson in the Onyx Collective comedy series Unprisoned, which will be streamed exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories. Created and executive produced by Tracy McMillan, the series, inspired by her life, is about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom (Washington) whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad (Lindo) gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son. Rakotohavana will play Finn. Super-logical...
Deadline

Jennifer Coolidge Praises ‘SNL’s Chloe Fineman After Jolly Skit Calling Her A “Brilliant Impressionist” – Update

UPDATE: Jennifer Coolidge is impressed with Chloe Fineman’s impersonation of her on Saturday Night Live and shared her reaction on social media. “Wow! A massive thanks to Saturday Night Live!! and to the exceptionally brilliant impressionist @ChloeIsCrazy with your hilarious imitation!!” Coolidge shared on Instagram. The White Lotus star continued, “Also, congrats to the new cast members!! I know how hard it is to get on that show, I tried my ass off to be one but you actually made it!! What a feat! Happy holidays to you all!!” Fineman saw the post and replied saying, “Happy holidays!!! Thank you for being such...
Deadline

