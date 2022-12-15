‘Black Adam’s Sarah Shahi To Star In & Exec Produce Holiday Pic ‘The Hollys’; Burr Steers To Direct For Di Novi Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Black Adam breakout Sarah Shahi is set to executive produce and star in the Christmas film The Hollys with 17 Again helmer Burr Steers attached to direct. The film, co-written by Floriana Lima, Yolanda Pecoraro, and Ilaria Urbinati, will be produced by Denise Di Novi and Margaret French Isaac of Di Novi Pictures . The package is just starting to go out to financiers.

The story centers on Emma Holly (Shahi), a workaholic single mom whose life starts to unravel when she loses her job in the city as a successful food editor right before the holidays. Along with her young daughter, Emma is forced to move back into her childhood home in Connecticut with her old-fashioned housewife mom, whose husband just left her on Thanksgiving. In this multigenerational love letter to moms, the three Holly women will have to get through Christmas under one roof, learn to reconcile their differences and mend their fractured relationship in order to cook up a new future for themselves.

Related Story

New ‘Superman’ Pic In The Works With James Gunn Penning, Henry Cavill Not To Star; Ben Affleck In Talks To Helm A Future DC Pic

Related Story

'Sex/Life' Star Sarah Shahi Signs With WME

Related Story

Di Novi Pictures Inks First-Look Film Deal With Amazon Studios

“DiNovi Films has a reputation for making insightful, timeless films that champion relevant and bold female narratives to become generation-spanning cinematic gems,” said Shahi. “Under the ingenious direction of Burr Steers, along with the eye of Denise Di Novi, Margaret French Isaac and the rest of the DiNovi team, it’s the perfect home to turn our Christmas tale into an instant classic to revisit year after year.”

Shahi stars alongside Dwayne Johnson in New Line/DC’s Black Adam , which was the No. 1 movie globally its first three weeks of release and has grossed $390M to date. She also stars in the lead role of Netflix’s hit series Sex/Life , which amassed more than 67 million viewers in its first season. The series will return for Season 2 in 2023. Shahi also has wrapped production on the Amazon film Red, White & Royal Blue , based on Casey McQuiston’s bestselling novel, and is working on a book.

Di Novi Pictures recent release The Sky Is Everywhere, a YA movie streaming on Apple TV+ from A24, adapted by its author Jandy Nelson and directed by Josephine Decker ( Madeline’s Madeline , Shirley ) starring Cherry Jones, Jason Segel and newcomer Grace Kaufman. Sabrina Parra serves as VP at Di Novi, and Ella Hoffman is a creative executive.

“We are admirers of Sarah’s brilliant and honest performances, we are thrilled to partner with her and Burr on this evergreen holiday movie,” Di Novi and French Isaac said in a statement. “Combining the heartfelt wit and nuance from our writers with Burr’s comedic and visual excellence, we are excited to deliver a film starring Sarah that showcases working parents, family, togetherness, and all sides of the passion and love brought forth during the holiday season.

Steers’ credits also include Igby Goes Down and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. His TV credits include The L Word, Big Love and the first two episodes of Stephen King’s Chapelwaite.

“I’m excited to get the opportunity to collaborate with Sarah and Denise again and to work for the first time with the talented trio of writers: Ilaria Urbinati, Floriana Lima and Yolanda Pecoraro,” said Steers.

Shahi is repped by AFA/Prime Talent Media and WME. Burr Steers is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Gotham Group.