Greenbrier West girls turn Tygarts Valley away

CHARMCO (WVDN) – The Greenbrier West girls dominated Tygarts Valley in a 72-29 home-opening win. The Cavaliers pressured the Bulldogs into submission early, building a 21-4 lead in the first quarter.

Senior guard Ava Barclay set a career high with 19 points in the victory. Barclay paced the Cavaliers in the first quarter, scoring 12 points in the stanza. Four of those baskets were layups created off Bulldog turnovers. Barclay shot a sizzling 7-12 from the field including 1-1 from three for the game. Barclay also went 4-6 from the foul line, accumulated four steals and pulled down two rebounds.

Preslee Treadway bookended West scorers in the first quarter, scoring the first and last buckets of the period for the Cavaliers. Treadway put up 12 points, six steals, and five rebounds in the win.

Greenbrier West continued to harass the Bulldogs in the second quarter, creating turnovers and outscoring Tygarts Valley 17-8. The Lady Cavaliers had a whopping 28 steals in the contest, providing further proof that basketball in Charmco is now known for its “Greenbrier Press.”

Brilee Redden continued the impressive start to her young career with 5 points in the quarter. Redden’s night ended with 14 points to go along with three steals and two rebounds. Maddy Fields also had a strong first half with 5 points and finished the game with 6 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and four steals. The Cavalier lead grew to 38-12 by halftime.

Barclay and Treadway got the Cavaliers on the board to begin the third quarter, followed by 6 straight Bulldog points. Abigail Thomas then started an 8-0 Cavalier run with a 3-point basket. Thomas put up solid numbers for a second straight game with 9 points, five rebounds and six steals.

Greenbrier West got a slew of free throws near the end of the quarter, with Maddy Fields, Treadway, and Haley Ward all scoring from the charity stripe. The Cavaliers knocked down 9 of 15 foul shots in the game.

Redden led West in the fourth quarter with 5 points. Hallie Harris knocked down a 3 along with treys from Redden and Ward. Samantha Holliday capped the scoring for Greenbrier West for a 72-29 final.

Greenbrier West faces a huge test at home Friday night when James Monroe comes to Charmco. JV action begins at 5:45 with the varsity tip at 7:30. Tygarts Valley hosts Webster County Friday night.

TV: 4 8 9 8 – 29

GW: 21 17 18 16 – 79

Greenbrier West – Ava Barclay 19, Brilee Redden 14, Preslee Treadway 12, Abigail Thomas 9, Maddy Fields 6, Haylee Ward 5, Hailey Harris 3, Meagan Poticher 2, Sam Holiday 2,

Tygarts Valley – Summer Lewis-Smith 11, Isabella Shumate 5, Arika Barb 4, Felicity Walden 2, Natalie Morgan 2, Sarah Defibaugh 2, Gracie Barrickman 1

3-pointers – GW: 7 (Redden 2, Barclay, Thomas, Fields, Ward, Harris); TV: None

