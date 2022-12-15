Novel subtype of nasopharyngeal carcinoma and Epstein-Barr virus–associated immune suppression discovered

The federal government admitted Thursday it needs more time before expanding Canada's controversial medical assistance in dying (MAID) policy to include mentally ill people. Although the government had recently announced its intention to proceed with expanding MAID for those with long-term mental health disorders by next March, Justice Minister David Lametti said he had heard from medical experts that the health-care system wasn't prepared to deal with patients who want to end their lives for mental health reasons. He did not commit to a new deadline.

