Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Metformin relies on the action of a cellular-stress-response protein, study finds
Metformin, the most prescribed drug for treating diabetes mellitus, known as type 2 diabetes, requires the presence of the growth differentiation factor 15 (GDF15)—a protein whose expression increases in response to cellular stress—to present its antidiabetic effects. This discovery is stated in a study led by the research...
MedicalXpress
Study finds surprising risks for COVID-19 infection
A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers have identified several characteristics—including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size—that increased the risk of infection and many other characteristics—including mask-wearing and using vitamin D—that decreased it. They also identified the things that increased or decreased the risk of a severe course of COVID-19. Some of these findings are unexpected.
MedicalXpress
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
Avoiding Alzheimers: Adjusting your diet to avoid the disease
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There is nothing more heartbreaking than watching a loved one go down the Alzheimer's path. It's in the top-ten causes of death and currently impacts one person out of every nine in the United States over the age of 65. But is there something you could do right now to better your chances against Alzheimer's? It's easily done by everyone, and the sooner you start, the better your odds no matter your age. Three times a day and more, we can improve our mental health horizon. "There actually have been a few studies that have shown that what we eat can definitely...
MedicalXpress
Fecal microbiota transplant does not improve results of bariatric surgery
Fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) from a lean donor does not reduce body weight or improve the results of bariatric surgery among adults with severe obesity, according to a study published online Dec. 16 in JAMA Network Open. Perttu Lahtinen, M.D., from Päijät-Häme Central Hospital in Lahti, Finland, and colleagues examined...
12tomatoes.com
Two Simple Diet Changes May Improve Gut Health
Multiple studies have recently shown that adding some simple (and delicious) ingredients to your daily diet can have an impact for the better on your gut health. And, if you’re thinking it must be vegetables you’re wrong. The magic ingredients for a better gut microbiome are actually peanuts and spices. The studies were conducted to research the results of food additions in a series of 2 studies, but in each case the baseline gut microbiome was studied and then compared to later results when participants had been on the special diets. Researchers found that these additions fostered strains of the good bacteria genus, Ruminococcaceae, which usually indicates good liver and bowel function.
This Morning Mistake Is The Reason You’re Having Trouble Losing Weight, According To Doctors
You’ve heard it hundreds of times before: breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Then why do so many people skip it? We get it, sometimes you forget to set your alarm and wake up late so you barely have time to grab a granola bar and coffee before you’re running out the door. But, skipping a nutritious breakfast might be the reason you’re struggling to lose weight.
MedicalXpress
Microbiome: Scientists highlight role of harmful gut bacteria in fever afflicting cancer patients
An altered gut microbiome is an unexpected cause of fever afflicting many patients undergoing chemotherapy, according to scientists who've also discovered that poor appetite during cancer treatment may trigger the biological forces that can likewise adversely raise body temperature. The domino effect that leads to dangerous fevers in cancer patients...
studyfinds.org
Aging 101: Scientists reveal how to successfully age gracefully
TORONTO, Ontario — Aging is a topic few people like discussing, especially in their later years. So, how do some people manage to stay healthy and vital — what scientists call “optimal aging”? A new study is revealing the key factors which can keep you lively well into old age.
Aging Americans may be at greater risk of Parkinson's than previously thought
Parkinson's disease is a much bigger problem than previously thought, particularly for aging Americans, a new study finds.
MedicalXpress
Why do many young cancer survivors forgo human papillomavirus vaccination?
Although young cancer survivors face an elevated risk for later developing cervical, oropharyngeal, and several other human papillomavirus (HPV)–related cancers, HPV vaccination rates among this group remain low. This is primarily because of certain vaccine‐related concerns, according to a study published by Wiley online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.
Brain Health Experts Agree That This Is the Absolute Worst Food for Your Mind
Fish is often referred to as “brain food.” For good reason, too: It’s high in omega-3s which are linked to reducing inflammation in the brain, which helps preserve memory and support mental health. Leafy greens, berries, nuts and dark chocolate all support brain health too. Just as...
Moderna mRNA Vaccine Helps Prevent Cancer Recurrence
A customized mRNA cancer vaccine combined with the checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda (pembrolizumab) reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death in people with high-risk advanced melanoma, according to a joint announcement from Moderna and Merck. In a randomized clinical trial, the vaccine combination significantly reduced the likelihood of cancer recurrence after surgical removal compared with Keytruda alone.
The 4 Collagen-Boosting Products That Are Key for Aging Skin, According To A Dermatologist
Collagen and elastin are two components of the skin that keep it firm, fresh, and glowing. Unfortunately, our skin slowly begins to lose a bit of both as the years go on, which (in addition to factors like genetics and UV light exposure — can contribute to sagging skin, wrinkles, and fine lines. All of these changes are natural and there’s absolutely nothing wrong or shameful about the aging process. But if your skin goals include maintaining a complexion that appears as radiant as possible, adding collagen-boosting products to your routine is the way to go. These are the products that dermatologists say rank up there as among the best for promoting collagen and getting your glow on.
MedicalXpress
Ceramides found to be key in aging muscle health
During aging, mice, like humans, become inactive and lose muscle mass and strength. A team of scientists led by Johan Auwerx at EPFL have now discovered that when mice age, their muscles become packed with ceramides. Ceramides, known for their use in skin care products, are sphingolipids, a class of fat molecules that are not used to produce energy but rather perform different tasks in the cell.
Bacteria Inside You May Explain Why Weight Piles on After Dieting
Restricting our food intake can result in a range of health benefits, including reducing the risk of obesity. But when the dieting stops, the weight often piles back on, and a new study in mice may have identified why. Scientists from the Shanghai Institute of Nutrition and the Chinese Academy...
MedicalXpress
Not all pediatric cases of type 2 diabetes have obesity
Not all pediatric patients with type 2 diabetes have obesity, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online Dec. 15 in JAMA Network Open. Milena Cioana, from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to examine the prevalence of obesity in pediatric patients with type 2 diabetes.
MedicalXpress
Using precision cardiovascular medicine to prevent the development of heart diseases
Nearly half of all American adults have elevated blood pressure or hypertension. High blood pressure contributes to 65% of cardiovascular deaths in the United States. Exponential advances in genomic sequencing technology have enabled scientists to read the 3.4 billion letters that make up an individual's DNA in a short period of time and utilize this information for research purposes.
MedicalXpress
Inflammation may explain antidepressants' link to preterm birth
A Yale study has found that exposure to the common antidepressant Prozac provoked an inflammatory response in human fetal membranes, also known as the amniotic sac. The effect may reveal an underlying factor in what has been found to be an increased risk of preterm birth among those who use antidepressants during pregnancy—and possible therapeutic targets to reduce that risk.
labroots.com
The Foods and Behaviors Most Associated with Long-Term Weight Gain
Obesity is one of the most rapidly growing health issues in America, and the rise in obesity has been linked to health issues including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and more. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine has linked specific dietary and lifestyle behaviors to long-term weight gain in Americans.
Comments / 0