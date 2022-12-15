ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

The Arizona Wedding Show returns to Phoenix Jan. 7-8

Paradise Valley Independent
Paradise Valley Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xDz73_0jjyIlSQ00

The Arizona Wedding Show, a prominent event and wedding show in the state, returns to the Phoenix Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

The Arizona Wedding Show will feature more than 200 of Arizona’s top event experts. From finding the perfect venue and photographer to planning honeymoon details, the show has everything soon-to-be newlyweds need, a press release stated.

“The post-COVID-19 lockdown wedding boom is still very real; experts anticipate approximately 2.2 million weddings will happen in 2023,” Arizona Wedding Show Manager Jill Kivett said in the release. “The Arizona Wedding Show has everything the thousands of Arizona couples planning their wedding need for their big day. For those getting married in 2024 or beyond, remember: It’s never too early to start planning.”

The Arizona Wedding Show features live music, fashion shows, luxury lounges and the Ultimate Wedding Package, which is a raffle prize valued at more than $10,000 with everything needed for the big day.

This year’s Fashion Shows, presented by American Furniture Warehouse and powered by Phoenix Fashion Week, showcase the latest wedding fashions from the Valley’s boutiques and local emerging designers. Shows run twice a day at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

“The Arizona Wedding Show is the best resource for anyone planning a party or event, whether that event is a wedding, baby shower or graduation party,” Kivett said in the release. “What makes our show so unique is that the connections attendees make with our vendors can be relied upon for all wedding events like the bachelorette party, the wedding day and the honeymoon, but also for all the major milestones they would want to celebrate throughout their lives.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

Listed At $7.299 Million, This Signature European Home in Scottsdale Arizona Overwhelms You With Picturesque Desert Mountain And Dramatic City Light Views

42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona was sited on one of Desert Mountain’s most picturesque lots providing elevated vistas of the full 18th fairway of Chiricahua course with vast valley and city light views. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,929 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr, please contact Bee M Francis (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Kathleen Benoit (Phone: 480 544 5565) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix shelters asking for donations to help homeless

Adam Carolla is in the Arizona's Family studio for the Valley weather. Adam Carolla is stopping by the Tempe Improv to record his Podcast from Dec. 16 to 17. He'll be back at the improv on Dec. 22 and 23 for the Adam Carolla is Unprepared Stand-Up Shows; mason jars not included.
PHOENIX, AZ
lazytrips.com

Is the drive from Phoenix to Sedona scary?

Sedona is 115 miles north from Phoenix, in the very heart of Arizona State. Both cities are surrounded by incredible natural surroundings and desert landscapes that attract millions of visitors every year. Although the Arizona region is beautiful, there are long stretches of empty spaces, occasional winter ice, and elevation...
SEDONA, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Dead Man Dining: What We Learned From Decades of Last Meal Requests on Arizona's Death Row

Murray Hooper didn’t eat his usual dinner on November 15, the night before he was executed. In lieu of a serving of the lukewarm slop — what some deem "inedible" — that is fed to people incarcerated at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, Hooper enjoyed extra-crispy fried chicken from KFC. Also on his menu was hot macaroni and cheese, a buttery dinner roll, succulent cheesecake, two whole pints of Neapolitan ice cream, and a large glass of orange soda.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Great Hearts Lincoln is Arizona’s top-scoring school

Great Hearts Lincoln is Arizona’s top-scoring school, according to data recently released by the Arizona State Board of Education. There were 1,342 others competing for that distinction. Great Hearts Lincoln, like all public charter schools, enrolls any student who applies, provided a seat is available. There is no entrance...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Plans reveal future of Tempe's closed Big Surf property

TEMPE, Ariz. — The closure of Tempe's Big Surf during the pandemic was the end of an era for Valley locals who grew up visiting the popular water park each summer. But now plans submitted to the City of Tempe reveal what developers possibly plan to do with the property located near McClintock and Weber drives.
TEMPE, AZ
Paradise Valley Independent

Paradise Valley Independent

Paradise Valley, AZ
618
Followers
1K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for the Town of Paradise Valley, an enclave of the Phoenix area's

 https://www.paradisevalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy