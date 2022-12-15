ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Didn't Experience Concussion Symptoms

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uUQnX_0jjyIjgy00

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley said he didn't feel any concussion symptoms after taking a hard hit from Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Nonetheless, Huntley was removed from the game as a precaution. Huntley was 8-for-12 for 88 yards and ran nine times for 31 yards before exiting. The Ravens eventually won the game 16-14.

He has since passed the concussion protocols and should be available to start Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns. Lamar Jackson has been ruled out.

“I’ve been good. I don’t think I had a concussion, but definitely the protocols – they were doing their job and making sure I was safe," Huntley said. "They called down from upstairs. So, once they call down from upstairs, that’s all in the NFL’s hands and whatnot ... Clearly, I’m safe enough to play this week."

Huntley also played most of the game in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos when Jackson suffered a knee injury. Huntley scored the game-winning touchdown in the 10-9 victory.

Last year as the starter, Huntley went 1-3, completing 64.9 percent of his passes for 1,081 yards, with three touchdowns and four interceptions. He also ran for 294 yards with another two scores.

He has shown much improvement over the past 12 months.

“A successful run game always helps an offense in a tremendous way, just with time management and just controlling the game," Huntley said. "So, definitely we have to continue to get the run game at its peak and just continue to work.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL

We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Response When Asked About NFL Comeback

Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has not played a snap since the end of the 2021 season. With that said, he provided an update on his future this Friday morning. Brown answered the following question from one of his Twitter followers: "Will you ever come back to the NFL? I loved watching you run routes imo one of the best to ever do it."
OHIO STATE
The Comeback

NFL coach taken to hospital after horrifying incident

A scary scene took place during the pregame warmups ahead of Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints when Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was taken out of the stadium on a cart after a collision with a Saints player. In a statement from the team shared by league insider Ian Read more... The post NFL coach taken to hospital after horrifying incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown calls out Malika Andrews, ESPN for stealing his signature dance

Disgraced NFL star Antonio Brown didn’t appreciate ESPN for not giving him credit for the viral dance celebration that he popularized. During the latest episode of NBA Today, Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson and the rest of the crew started their segment by doing Brown’s dance celebration. However, Ab took offense to the fact that the network didn’t even mention him for the dance despite the fact that they’re often so quick reporting negative stuff about him.
The Associated Press

Fired Cardinals coach hires law firm, requests arbitration

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Recently fired Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler has retained a law firm to investigate the allegations that he inappropriately touched a female security guard when the team was in Mexico last month for a game against the San Francisco 49ers. Kugler hired the law...
RavenCountry

Ravens Looking to Cut Down with Allowing Big Plays

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have been susceptible to allowing big plays downfield. Last week against the Steelers, cornerback Marlon Humphrey was beaten for critical completions from Mitchell Trubisky to George Pickens and Diontae Johnson. Baltimore will face another challenge on Saturday against Browns wide receivers Amari Cooper...
BALTIMORE, MD
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy