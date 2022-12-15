Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Didn't Experience Concussion Symptoms

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley said he didn't feel any concussion symptoms after taking a hard hit from Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Nonetheless, Huntley was removed from the game as a precaution. Huntley was 8-for-12 for 88 yards and ran nine times for 31 yards before exiting. The Ravens eventually won the game 16-14.

He has since passed the concussion protocols and should be available to start Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns. Lamar Jackson has been ruled out.

“I’ve been good. I don’t think I had a concussion, but definitely the protocols – they were doing their job and making sure I was safe," Huntley said. "They called down from upstairs. So, once they call down from upstairs, that’s all in the NFL’s hands and whatnot ... Clearly, I’m safe enough to play this week."

Huntley also played most of the game in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos when Jackson suffered a knee injury. Huntley scored the game-winning touchdown in the 10-9 victory.

Last year as the starter, Huntley went 1-3, completing 64.9 percent of his passes for 1,081 yards, with three touchdowns and four interceptions. He also ran for 294 yards with another two scores.

He has shown much improvement over the past 12 months.

“A successful run game always helps an offense in a tremendous way, just with time management and just controlling the game," Huntley said. "So, definitely we have to continue to get the run game at its peak and just continue to work.”