Milwaukee, WI

Wisconsin judge denies bail reduction for 10-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting mother

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
 7 days ago

MILWAUKEE (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy charged as an adult for the alleged murder of his mother has made his first court appearance.

Prosecutors have filed two charges to be considered by a judge or jury- first-degree reckless homicide or first-degree intentional homicide-.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported much of the hearing was dominated by discussion of the challenges of prosecuting such a young child in adult court.

State law requires children as young as 10-years-old to be charged as adults for crimes like murder for at least to start the case.

The judge refused to lower the boy’s $50,000 cash bail. She noted that a lot of the conditions for bail “don’t make a lot of sense when applied to a 10-year-old.” He doesn’t own a home.  He’s not employable.  The only money he has is from allowance, gifts and what he found behind the couch.

Prosecutors said the boy admitted he shot his mother after she refused to buy him a virtual reality headset and woke him up early.

Family members told police he has a history of mental health issues and disturbing behavior.

WBBM News Radio

