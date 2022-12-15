ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Historic First: Harvard Appoints First Person Of Color As President

By Morgan Gonzales
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uc2Gc_0jjyIRkm00

Harvard University's new president shattered a glass ceiling when she became the first person of color to be selected for the role.

Harvard announced on Thursday, Dec. 15, that Claudine Gay, the dean of the faculty of arts and science since 2018, will serve as the university's 30th president.

Claudine Gay joined Harvard as a professor of government in 2006.

Harvard University

She replaces Lawrence S. Bacow in the position after a six-month search conducted by the university's Board of Overseers.

Gay joined Harvard's faculty in 2006 as a professor of government and was appointed as a professor of African and African American Studies in 2007, according to Harvard's website.

She is described as a leading scholar of political behavior who focuses her courses on American racial and ethnic politics and democratic citizenship, among other topics.

“As I start my tenure, there’s so much more for me to discover about this institution that I love, and I’m looking forward to doing just that, with our whole community," Gay said in a news release.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway (DEVELOPING)

There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in the local lanes northbound north of Exit 105 in Tinton Falls, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. New Jersey State Police said there were no serio…
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Daily Voice

Ex-Knick, Newburgh Resident Amar'e Stoudemire Charged After Punching Daughter: Report

Ex-New York Knick Amar'e Stoudemire has been charged with battery after allegedly punching his teen daughter in the jaw at his Miami condo, the Miami Herald reports. The 40-year-old former basketball great's daughter, who is between ages 14 and 17, allegedly told cops that her 6-foot and 10-inch tall dad slapped her hard enough to draw blood and punched her sometime over the weekend, the outlet says citing police papers.
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Philly Mafia Boss Ran 'Vast Network' In PA, NJ: Feds

A high-ranking member of Philadelphia's underworld will spend five years in federal prison for running a "vast network" of criminal enterprises, federal authorities say. Steven Mazzone, 59-year-old "underboss" of the Philly mafia, previously pleaded guilty in September to racketeering, loansha…
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Man Struck, Killed By Train On Jersey Shore

A man was struck and killed by a NJ Transit train in Spring Lake, authorities said. The pedestrian was hit at about 11:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 just before the train station, NJ Transit officials said. North Jersey Coast Line train 4398 left Bay Head at 11:34 p.m., destined for...
SPRING LAKE, NJ
Daily Voice

NY-Based LLC Claims $10M Lottery Prize

A Limited Liability Company that is based on Long Island has claimed a $10 million lottery prize. KCCK Holdings, a Manhasset-based LLC, won the top prize from New York Lottery's "$10,000,000 Bonus" scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15.The LLC received the prize as singl…
HICKSVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Thief Installed Card-Scanning Device On Philly ATM, Cops Say

Police in Philadelphia are searching for a thief who they say installed secret surveillance devices on a Roxborough ATM. The suspect walked into the 7-Eleven at 5632 Ridge Avenue just after 11 a.m. on Nov. 25 and immediately approached the ATM, detectives said. An employee witness told police she saw him "acting suspiciously" near the machine.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

NY College Student Missing Since Thanksgiving Weekend Found

A student at a university in New York who went missing over Thanksgiving weekend has been found. Kenny DeLand Jr., age 22, had last been heard from on Sunday, Nov. 27 when he contacted his family on social media, the family said. A student at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, DeLand had been studying abroad in France.
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Voice

Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash

Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Bronx Man Wins '$1,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man from New York City won a "CASH4LIFE" lottery prize. Ivan Figueroa, of the Bronx, claimed his "$1,000 A Week For Life" second prize for matching the first five numbers in the drawing on Friday, Oct. 7, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15. NY Lottery said the...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
431K+
Followers
62K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy