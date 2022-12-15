ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Rian Johnson: If I Never Make Another ‘Star Wars’ Movie ‘It Wouldn’t Be the End of the World, But I‘d Be Sad’

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3igDyV_0jjyHf7r00

Rian Johnson told Variety in October that talks are continuing with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy about his potential next “ Star Wars ” movie. But what if Johnson, the director who upended the franchise with 2017’s divisive “The Last Jedi,” never gets to make another “Star Wars” movie?

“It wouldn’t be the end of the world for anyone, I think,” Johnson told Insider . “But I would be sad. I love the world. I love the people. I love ‘Star Wars’ fans. I love the passion of how they engage in it. There’s nothing like telling a story in this world and then experiencing people truly connecting to it and letting you know that. It’s extraordinary.”

“I’m hoping I get to do it again, but nothing is the end of the world until the end of the world actually happens, which, what day of the week is it?” Johnson added.

It’s been five years since Johnson’s “The Last Jedi” earned critical acclaim and a hugely polarizing fan response. Around the the time of the film’s release, Lucasfilm announced that Johnson would be sticking with the studio to develop a new “Star Wars” trilogy. That’s about the only news that has ever come out about the project in the five years since.

“I have talked to Kathy [Kathleen Kennedy] about it and we’re still talking about it,” Johnson told Variety ‘s Awards Circuit Podcast earlier this year. “I had such an amazing experience making ‘The Last Jedi.’ It’s entirely a matter of scheduling. For me, putting this [‘Glass Onion’] out and making the next one of these… the answer is I don’t know.”

When asked directly if we will definitively see a new Rian Johnson “Star Wars” trilogy in the future, he answered, “God I hope so.”

Despite the divisive fan response, Johnson told Empire magazine in August that he remains “even more proud” of “The Last Jedi” five years later, saying, “When I was up at bat, I really swung at the ball.”

“I think it’s impossible for any of us to approach ‘Star Wars’ without thinking about it as a myth that we were raised with, and how that myth, that story, baked itself into us and affected us,” Johnson added. “The ultimate intent was not to strip away — the intent was to get to the basic, fundamental power of myth. And ultimately I hope the film is an affirmation of the power of the myth of ‘Star Wars’ in our lives.”

Johnson is currently making the press rounds in support of his “Knives Out” sequel “Glass Onion,” which starts streaming Dec. 23 on Netflix.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Helen Mirren Signed on to Star in ‘1923’ With Harrison Ford Before Reading Scripts: I ‘Took a Leap of Faith’

It’s a big week for Dame Helen Mirren. Not only is “1923,” her upcoming Paramount+ series debuting on Sunday, but she is also the narrator in the “Barbie” trailer that just dropped and plays the therapist in Kendrick Lamar’s “Count Me Out” video — two things she can’t help but laugh at during our interview. “I do love to mix it up,” she told Variety on Friday morning. “I love to do whatever is quite different from the last thing I’ve done, and I’m very, very fortunate that I’m sort of being allowed to do that. I’m having an enormous amount...
MONTANA STATE
Variety

Henry Cavill to Star in and Executive Produce ‘Warhammer 40,000’ Franchise for Amazon

After losing DC’s Superman and Netflix’s “The Witcher,” Henry Cavill is plunging right back into the world of genre entertainment, attaching himself to an adaptation of the popular tabletop game “Warhammer 40,000.” Cavill will star in and executive produce the franchise for Amazon Prime Video, which acquired the global rights to the IP from Games Workshop. The agreement includes the “Warhammer 40,000” rights across film, TV and more, making it the first major acquisition of its kind for Amazon Studios. Games Workshop will continue making the popular mini-figures for the tabletop game. “‘Warhammer 40,000’ is set in the far future, where humanity...
Variety

Donald Glover to Star in and Produce Sony-Marvel Film About Spider-Man Villain Hypno-Hustler

Donald Glover is set to join Sony Pictures’ universe of Marvel characters, as the star and producer of a movie based on the Spider-Man villain the Hypno-Hustler. The project is in its earliest stages, with no script or director, but Myles Murphy (the son of Eddie Murphy) is attached to write the screenplay. The Hypno-Hustler, who first appeared in Marvel comics in 1978, is one of Spider-Man’s more obscure villains, with the ability to hypnotize his victims with his guitar. By day, he’s known as Antoine Desloin, lead singer of a band called the Mercy Killers — they use their music...
IndieWire

‘Wednesday’ Star Gwendoline Christie Made Tim Burton ‘Want to Hide Under a Table’ During Their First Meeting

Gwendoline Christie has starred in some of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, including “Game of Thrones” and “Star Wars,” before being cast in “Wednesday.” But even she wasn’t immune to being intimidated by Tim Burton. In a new interview with WWD, Christie recalled being starstruck when she was asked to participate in Burton’s Netflix series. “‘Tim Burton would like to speak to you about his latest project. It’s the Addams family,’” Christie recalled her agent telling her in a text. “And truly, I stopped and went silent. I’m fairly certain I atomized. And then by some mysterious force I came back together into something...
IndieWire

Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him

Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
Variety

Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
Variety

Mary J. Blige’s Blue Butterfly Productions Signs First and Second Look Deals with BET

Mary J. Blige has entered into an agreement with BET to create unscripted and scripted content through her company, Blue Butterfly Productions. The network will have first looks at Blige’s unscripted works and second looks at scripted projects as part of the deal. The first project being developed under the pact is “The Wine Down.” Hosted by Blige, the unscripted talk show is expected to connect some of Hollywood’s most popular and outspoken people in entertainment, sports, social media, and politics to have unfiltered and controversial conversations over an uncorked bottle of wine. Taraji P. Henson and Yung Miami of...
Variety

‘Emily in Paris’ Cast Talks Love Triangles and Indecisiveness in Third Installment: ‘It’s a Coming-of-Age Season’

“Not choosing is still choosing?” That’s the question Emily (Lily Collins) asks herself in the third season of “Emily in Paris,” premiering on Netflix on Dec. 21. After a year of looming decisions, Emily will have to make some major choices in her personal and professional life. At the series’ New York premiere on Thursday night, the cast of “Emily in Paris” spoke to Variety about the indecisive nature of human behavior and the juicy love triangles that will unfold in Season 3. “[Emily] is indecisive and yet weirdly decisive. But then the second she picks a lane, it all gets messed up,”...
Variety

Maria Menounos Manifested Her First Leading Movie Role — and She’s Just Getting Started

For more than two decades, Maria Menounos has been on TV. Whether it was interviewing celebrities on “Access Hollywood,” hosting a WWE special or a “Challenge” reunion or doing an arc on “One Tree Hill,” she’s been a staple on television. However, it wasn’t until this year that she landed the lead in her first film — and a TV Christmas movie was the ideal situation. “I’ve never had to carry anything on my own,” says Menounos, who notes that both she and her husband, AfterBuzz TV creator Keven Undergaro, are “obsessed” with Christmas. “I have always wanted to be a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Casts ‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Joseph Mawle (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Yellowstone” prequel series “1923” at Paramount+ has cast Joseph Mawle, Variety has learned exclusively. Mawle joins a stacked cast that includes Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Ehle, Jerome Flynn, James Badge Dale, Sebastian Roché, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, and Aminah Nieves. Like “1883” before it, “1923” tells the story of a previous generation of the Dutton family as they work to establish the ranching empire featured in “Yellowstone.” Mawle will star as Captain Shipley, described as “the captain of a British cargo ship, who has seen a lot during his years at sea.” Mawle is...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Dominates With $134 Million Domestic Debut, $435 Million Globally

James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” collected $134 million in its North American box office debut, affirming the public’s interest in Pandora and providing a needed boost to beleaguered movie theaters. Overseas, the sci-fi epic brought in $301 million, bringing its global tally to a sizable $435 million. Those ticket sales mark the third-biggest global opening weekend in pandemic times, following “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($442 million globally) and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($600 million globally). At the domestic box office, “Avatar 2” tied with “The Batman” to land the fifth-biggest opening of the year....
AdWeek

Disney+: What’s Coming January 2023

Disney+ has unveiled a slate of new original programming for January 2023. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 kicks things off on Jan 4. When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continues their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.
Variety

Elon Musk Asked Twitter if He Should Step Down as Head — The Majority of Users Said He Should

Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk shared a poll on the social media platform Sunday afternoon, asking users to answer whether they’d prefer for him to remain head of the company or step down from the position. After roughly 12 hours (and assuming Twitter did not use administrative powers to put a thumb on the scale), the results are in. Over 17 million votes were cast, with 57.5% of voters saying that Musk should step down. “I will abide by the results of this poll,” Musk’s initial post reads, though he has yet to comment since the poll closed at 3:20...
Variety

Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ Almost Had a Different Ending, Cinematographer Reveals

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains major spoilers for the ending of “Emancipation,” currently streaming on Apple TV. Will Smith’s “Emancipation” almost had an alternate ending. Cinematographer Robert Richardson revealed director Antoine Fuqua’s other ideas over a Zoom conversation. The film based on the historic photograph of “Whipped Peter” follows Smith’s journey as a runaway slave. Peter hears about Lincoln’s proclamation that all slaves must be freed, but his owner has no plans of doing so. Peter and a few others go on the run through the treacherous swamps of Louisiana as the plantation owners chase after him. If only they can reach Baton Rouge, which...
LOUISIANA STATE
Variety

Is James Cameron’s Vision for the ‘Avatar’ Franchise a Dream or a Delusion?

Unless you want to bury your head in an underwater sand dune, it’s clear that “Avatar: The Way of Water” underperformed at the box office this weekend — a fact that shouldn’t change anyone’s experience of the movie. The critics, or at least a whole lot of them, were rapturous (though not this one; I thought “The Way of Water” had the same blend of wowza visuals and just-okay story that made the first “Avatar” a movie I enjoyed but was never remotely tempted to visit again). And audiences, who gave the film a Cinemascore grade of A, may sustain...
IndieWire

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Watched ‘Some’ of ‘Yellowstone’ Before Making ‘1923’

The “Yellowstone” universe continues to expand. It started in 2021, when the Dutton family tree went back in time to “1883”, starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and now we’re moving forward 40 years from that series with the arrival of “1923.” The Duttons of “1923” are placed in limbo between the wild, untamed world of “1883” and the mechanized cityscape that is being built around them. This new generation of Duttons are grappling with issues regarding immigration, as well as a world where cattle ranching is perceived as passé. Seeing legendary actor Harrison Ford anchor this series is a major selling...
MONTANA STATE
Variety

‘Barbie’ Teaser Trailer: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Delight in Eye-Popping First Footage

Come on Robbie, let’s go party! Warner Bros. has released the official trailer for Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” film, starring Margot Robbie as the eponymous fashion doll. While plot details have been kept tightly under wraps, the film does find Barbie and Ken stuck in the real world, where the former discovers the challenges of being a live woman. Robbie stars opposite Ryan Gosling, who plays Barbie’s longtime boy toy Ken. Along with Robbie and Gosling, the star-studded cast includes Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa...
Variety

Variety

94K+
Followers
65K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy