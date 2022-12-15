Suspect arrested after Wingate bank robbery forced schools to lockdown: Sheriff

WINGATE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect was arrested Thursday after robbing a Wingate bank Wednesday, forcing local schools to be placed on lockdown, according to the sheriff’s office .

Billy Long, 54, is charged with felony common law robbery and is being processed into the Union County Jail.

Billy Long (Courtesy: Wingate Police Department)

Deputies say the incident happened on Dec. 14, 2022, at the American Bank off Andrew Jackson Highway.

Photos of the suspect were captured on security cameras, and local schools were placed on lockdown while authorities searched the area.

(Courtesy: Wingate Police Department) (Courtesy: Wingate Police Department) (Courtesy: Wingate Police Department)

Wingate University was also locked down, and a campus alert confirmed.

