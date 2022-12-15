ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wingate, NC

Suspect arrested after Wingate bank robbery forced schools to lockdown: Sheriff

By Connor Lomis
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZOEAM_0jjyH5d400

WINGATE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect was arrested Thursday after robbing a Wingate bank Wednesday, forcing local schools to be placed on lockdown, according to the sheriff’s office .

Billy Long, 54, is charged with felony common law robbery and is being processed into the Union County Jail.

Billy Long (Courtesy: Wingate Police Department)
PREVIOUS | Schools locked down after bank robbery in Wingate, authorities say

Deputies say the incident happened on Dec. 14, 2022, at the American Bank off Andrew Jackson Highway.

Photos of the suspect were captured on security cameras, and local schools were placed on lockdown while authorities searched the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48LVtP_0jjyH5d400
(Courtesy: Wingate Police Department)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cd4KE_0jjyH5d400
(Courtesy: Wingate Police Department)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FMqFQ_0jjyH5d400
(Courtesy: Wingate Police Department)
🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

Wingate University was also locked down, and a campus alert confirmed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queen City News

Concerns mount over the disappearance of 11-year-old Cornelius girl

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The parents of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday morning in connection to her disappearance. Mom, stepdad of missing Cornelius girl arrested, FBI involved Her stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, and Diana Cojocari, 37, were charged with failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement.  Neighbors were […]
CORNELIUS, NC
Queen City News

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Lancaster County: Highway Patrol

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run overnight in Lancaster County, South Carolina State Highway Patrol said Sunday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:30 a.m. near Springdale Road and Summit Ave. A cyclist, later identified as 59-year-old Lancaster resident Lamont Stewart, was found suffering from […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

One person killed in north Charlotte shooting, officials confirm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 4300 block of Valeview Lane, in a residential area near the intersection of Statesville Road and Cindy Lane, just before 5 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Woman dies in north Charlotte shooting: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte late Saturday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 p.m. near 4300 Valeview Lane in a north Charlotte residential area. A woman was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl

The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
CORNELIUS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Wingate police looking for bank robbery suspect

WINGATE, N.C. — Police in Wingate are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a bank near Wingate University on Wednesday, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Wingate University went into lockdown as a precaution while police were looking for the bank robber Wednesday, the school confirmed to Channel 9. The university said police asked the school to go on lockdown after the robbery was reported. That lockdown was lifted shortly after 2 p.m.
WINGATE, NC
qcnews.com

Gaston County PD: Man had guns, drugs in house

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police picked up a Belmont man on gun and drug charges Wednesday. Gaston County Police Departments Special Investigations Unit agents and Belmont Police Department said they got a warrant and served it on Kirby Faulkner of 409 Stowe Road. BE...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Man Charged by a Federal Grand Jury in Death of His Wife

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in the death of his wife. A federal grand jury in Greenville, South Carolina has charged 54-year-old Lawrence Joseph Florentine with Interstate Domestic Violence Resulting in Death, use of a firearm to shoot his spouse and intimate partner during a crime of violence, obstruction of justice; and use of fire to commit domestic violence.
ROCK HILL, SC
Queen City News

Queen City News

68K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy