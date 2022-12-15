Suspect arrested after Wingate bank robbery forced schools to lockdown: Sheriff
WINGATE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect was arrested Thursday after robbing a Wingate bank Wednesday, forcing local schools to be placed on lockdown, according to the sheriff’s office .
Billy Long, 54, is charged with felony common law robbery and is being processed into the Union County Jail.PREVIOUS | Schools locked down after bank robbery in Wingate, authorities say
Deputies say the incident happened on Dec. 14, 2022, at the American Bank off Andrew Jackson Highway.
Photos of the suspect were captured on security cameras, and local schools were placed on lockdown while authorities searched the area.🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE
Wingate University was also locked down, and a campus alert confirmed.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 0