New on Netflix January 2023: ‘That ’90s Show,’ ‘The Pale Blue Eye,’ and More

Netflix has a bounty of new TV series and movies to welcome in 2023. If your New Year’s resolution was to stop watching reality programming—we’re leaving The Circle and Too Hot to Handle in December—the streamer is bringing in a new comedy reboot, thriller movie, and something completely different this January.

The streamer will start the new year off with a bonkers show called Kaleidoscope . Starring Better Call Saul ’s Giancarlo Esposito , the new series boasts an original concept: The episodes can be watched out of order, and in any order you see fit. Start with Episode 7! End with the pilot! The show follows a bank heist from several different angles, and will be released on Jan. 1.

Just a few days later, Netflix will release one of its first big movies of the year. The Pale Blue Eye comes from Hostiles director Scott Cooper, and stars big names like Christian Bale and Gillian Anderson. The mystery film will release on Jan. 6 and follow a veteran detective uncovering a string of murders with a young cadet—who just so happens to be Edgar Allen Poe.

Finally, we’re getting some lighter fodder in the form of That ’90s Show , which will serve as a sequel series to the hit comedy That ’70s Show . A handful of the original cast, including Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher are set to guest star in the new saga, which will follow Eric’s children at summer camp.

Wondering what else is new to Netflix in January? Look no further than our handy guide below.

January 1

Kaleidoscope

Lady Voyeur

The Way of the Househusband : Season 2

The Aviator

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Blue Streak

Brokeback Mountain

The ‘Burbs

Closer

The Conjuring

Daddy Day Care

Fletch

Forrest Gump

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grease

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jerry Maguire

King Kong

Leap Year

Life

Minority Report

National Security

New Amsterdam : Season 1

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Old Enough! : Season 2

Parenthood

Reservoir Dogs

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Road to Perdition

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Survivor : Season 18

The Taking of Pelham 123

This Is 40

Top Gun

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Twins

January 4

How I Became a Gangster

The Kings of the World

The Lying Life of Adults

M adoff : The Monster of Wall Street

January 5

Copenhagen Cowboy

Ginny & Georgia : Season 2

Woman of the Dead

January 6

Love Island USA : Season 2

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld

The Pale Blue Eye

Pressure Cooker

The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2

The Walking Dead : Season 11

January 9

V inland Saga : Season 2

January 10

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

January 11

Noise

Sexify : Season 2

January 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight : Season 2

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House

Vikings: Valhalla : Season 2

January 13

Break Point

Dog Gone

Sky Rojo : Season 3

Suzan & Freek

Trial by Fire

January 17

The Devil to Pay

January 19

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre

Khallat + The Pez Outlaw

That ’90s Show

Women at War

January 20

Bake Squad : Season 2

Bling Empire: New York

Fauda : Season 4

Mission Majnu

The Real World : Season 28

Represent

Şahmaran

Shanty Town

January 23

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Narvik

January 24

Little Angel : Volume 2

January 25

Against the Ropes

Begin Again

January 26

Daniel Spellbound : Season 2

Record of Ragnarok : Season 2 Episodes 1-10

January 27

Kings of Jo’Burg : Season 2

Lockwood & Co.

The Snow Girl

You People

January 30

Princess Power

January 31

Cunk On Earth

Pamela, a love story

