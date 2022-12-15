ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

New on Netflix January 2023: ‘That ’90s Show,’ ‘The Pale Blue Eye,’ and More

By Fletcher Peters
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q9Zv8_0jjyGtd600
Photo Illustration by Luis Rendon/Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Netflix

Netflix has a bounty of new TV series and movies to welcome in 2023. If your New Year’s resolution was to stop watching reality programming—we’re leaving The Circle and Too Hot to Handle in December—the streamer is bringing in a new comedy reboot, thriller movie, and something completely different this January.

The streamer will start the new year off with a bonkers show called Kaleidoscope . Starring Better Call Saul ’s Giancarlo Esposito , the new series boasts an original concept: The episodes can be watched out of order, and in any order you see fit. Start with Episode 7! End with the pilot! The show follows a bank heist from several different angles, and will be released on Jan. 1.

Just a few days later, Netflix will release one of its first big movies of the year. The Pale Blue Eye comes from Hostiles director Scott Cooper, and stars big names like Christian Bale and Gillian Anderson. The mystery film will release on Jan. 6 and follow a veteran detective uncovering a string of murders with a young cadet—who just so happens to be Edgar Allen Poe.

Finally, we’re getting some lighter fodder in the form of That ’90s Show , which will serve as a sequel series to the hit comedy That ’70s Show . A handful of the original cast, including Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher are set to guest star in the new saga, which will follow Eric’s children at summer camp.

Wondering what else is new to Netflix in January? Look no further than our handy guide below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D7OEs_0jjyGtd600
Netflix

January 1

Kaleidoscope

Lady Voyeur

The Way of the Househusband : Season 2

The Aviator

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Blue Streak

Brokeback Mountain

The ‘Burbs

Closer

The Conjuring

Daddy Day Care

Fletch

Forrest Gump

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grease

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jerry Maguire

King Kong

Leap Year

Life

Minority Report

National Security

New Amsterdam : Season 1

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Old Enough! : Season 2

Parenthood

Reservoir Dogs

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Road to Perdition

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Survivor : Season 18

The Taking of Pelham 123

This Is 40

Top Gun

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Twins

January 4

How I Became a Gangster

The Kings of the World

The Lying Life of Adults

M adoff : The Monster of Wall Street

January 5

Copenhagen Cowboy

Ginny & Georgia : Season 2

Woman of the Dead

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Io5Q_0jjyGtd600
Netflix

January 6

Love Island USA : Season 2

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld

The Pale Blue Eye

Pressure Cooker

The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2

The Walking Dead : Season 11

January 9

V inland Saga : Season 2

January 10

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

January 11

Noise

Sexify : Season 2

January 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight : Season 2

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House

Vikings: Valhalla : Season 2

January 13

Break Point

Dog Gone

Sky Rojo : Season 3

Suzan & Freek

Trial by Fire

January 17

The Devil to Pay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dYBqi_0jjyGtd600
Netflix

January 19

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre

Khallat + The Pez Outlaw

That ’90s Show

Women at War

January 20

Bake Squad : Season 2

Bling Empire: New York

Fauda : Season 4

Mission Majnu

The Real World : Season 28

Represent

Şahmaran

Shanty Town

January 23

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Narvik

January 24

Little Angel : Volume 2

January 25

Against the Ropes

Begin Again

January 26

Daniel Spellbound : Season 2

Record of Ragnarok : Season 2 Episodes 1-10

January 27

Kings of Jo’Burg : Season 2

Lockwood & Co.

The Snow Girl

You People

January 30

Princess Power

January 31

Cunk On Earth

Pamela, a love story

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

The Stephen tWitch Boss Dance That Made Us All Fall in Love With Him

This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by editor Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.This week:Titanic is old enough to rent a car.Remembering tWitch.What is going on at HBO Max?The best award win of the year.The most sexually exciting news of the week.The tWitch Dance I Can’t Stop WatchingThere was a time—for years, really—when So You Think You Can Dance was my favorite show on television. Its return each summer was the highlight of my year. It all worked for me: creator...
TheDailyBeast

The Best Movies of 2022: From ‘Elvis’ to ‘Banshees of Inisherin’

Given the impressive box-office receipts earned by Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water, one might infer that—nearly three years after the arrival of COVID-19—the movies are back!Diagnosing the state of the industry, however, isn’t quite so easy, since studios continue to skimp on mainstream theatrical releases (down 33 percent from pre-pandemic times), thereby tilting the balance of pop-culture power toward streaming. How films are distributed and seen remains in constant flux, confounding cinephiles and casual moviegoers alike. The result: a 2022 slate whose finest offerings have, in many cases, flown under the radar.Nonetheless,...
TheDailyBeast

How the Hell Is ‘Wednesday’ So Freaking Popular?

The Addams house might be a museum, but basically everyone in the world has come to see ’em. At least, a whole lot of people have watched Wednesday, Netflix and Tim Burton’s dark comedy inspired by The Addams Family. This week, the series became the streamer’s second most popular English language series, behind only Stranger Things Season 4. The pigtail braid enthusiast might’ve built her brand as an outcast, but now it seems she’s the belle of the ball—or, in this show’s case, “Rave’N Dance.”Once again, it seems algorithmic thinking has paid off. Wednesday might not be the most original...
TheDailyBeast

How ‘1899’ Saved Netflix’s Very Bad Year in TV

At the Primetime Emmys in September, Netflix’s 2021 smash-hit Squid Game made history when it took home the lead actor and directing drama prizes. In their respective categories, both Lee Jung-jae and Hwang Dong-hyuk became the first-ever Asian winners, native Korean winners, and first winners for a non-English language series. That meant Netflix finally had something to celebrate in a year defined by backlash stemming from cancellations, layoffs, and bad reviews for its biggest shows—not to mention hemorrhaging subscriber numbers.Squid Game is far from an anomaly in Netflix’s pantheon of global hits that are not in the English language. It...
TheDailyBeast

What Harry & Meghan’s ‘Fake’ Netflix Home Says About Documentary Ethics

From Prince William severing ties with his brother to Prince Harry blaming a tabloid for his wife’s miscarriage, there’s been no shortage of headlines coasting on the popularity of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan.But one headline stood out for what it says about the state of documentary filmmaking.On Saturday, the Daily Mail (which has been sued multiple times by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) published an article claiming that the mansion featured in the slickly produced docuseries is not actually the couple’s home. The news came after Redditors zeroed in on the home and found that it’s actually a bigger, more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Meghan Markle Says Royal Aide Compared Her to a ‘Foreign Organism’ That Could Have Made the Family ‘Stronger’ and ‘Better’

On the outside. Meghan Markle opened up about feeling like she didn't belong in the British royal family while discussing her pre-exit experience in Netflix's Harry & Meghan. The Suits alum, 41, looked back on her rocky road with the royals during the final three episodes of the docuseries, which debuted on Thursday, December 15. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Leaked letter to dad was Queen and Prince Charles’ idea: Meghan Markle

Another day, another royal accusation. Meghan Markle said Thursday that the letter she wrote to her father in 2018, which was subsequently leaked to the British press, was Queen Elizabeth II’s idea, reports Newsweek. Markle, who made the explosive claim in the fifth episode of her Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” said that she went to the late monarch for advice when her father, Thomas, began publicly disparaging her wedding. According to the Duchess of Sussex, it was “very embarrassing for the family” and “a problem that needed to be solved . . . they wanted me to make it...
TheDailyBeast

Even Musk’s Ex-Wife Has Joined Twitter’s Rival Post

As Elon Musk’s capricious tendencies continue to spark chaos at Twitter, hundreds of thousands of users have signed up for rival services, including, apparently, Musk's ex-wife Justine. The 50-year-old author declared Friday morning that she had registered for Post, one of those emergent adversaries. In October, the former couple reportedly attended a Halloween party together, suggesting they were still on friendly terms. Some of Justine’s recent tweets, however, suggest distaste for Musk’s antics. “So let me get this straight,” she wrote on Dec. 2, around the time Musk was reinstating previously suspended users, such as a prominent neo-Nazi. “We are now supposed to step into the ‘marketplace of ideas’ to debate + discuss if Hitler behaved poorly, or if women should be ‘raped + locked in cages’? Because these are conversations the culture needs to be having?”
TheDailyBeast

Cecily Strong Leaves ‘SNL’ With One Last, Tearful ‘Weekend Update’ Farewell

The writing was on the wall earlier this year when Cecily Strong missed a handful of Saturday Night Live episodes to perform on stage in a revival of The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe. Now, after 11 seasons in the cast, Strong made her mid-season departure official during the last SNL episode of 2022.“Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it,” the show’s Instagram account posted ahead of the live broadcast. “We’ll miss you, Cecily!”Strong, who was nominated for her work on SNL at both the 2020 and 2021 Emmy Awards, got...
The Independent

Harry and Meghan – as it happened: World reacts to bombshell documentary as royals stay silent on Sussex claims

The Duke of Sussex has described how “terrifying” it was to have his brother, the Prince of Wales, shout and scream at him at the Sandringham summit in front of the Queen during the Megxit crisis.The duke’s claim is one of many revelations outlined in the final episodes of the couple’s Netflix docuseries, which also saw the pair condemn the treatment of Meghan at the hands of the media, and speak openly about her mental health struggles during their time as senior royals.The final episodes also included lighter moments, such as when the couple mock the size of Nottingham...
TheDailyBeast

Paul Bettany on Playing Warhol, Family Ghosts, and How Therapy ‘Saved’ Him

If and when you watch Paul Bettany play Andy Warhol on Broadway in The Collaboration—which has just been filmed for the big screen—know that there are other unseen figures, spirits and echoes from the past, that have helped shape his performance way beyond the feathery silver wig and skinny jeans.“I think my dad haunts so many of my roles, particularly since I became the age he was when I first got to know him,” Bettany told The Daily Beast in a recent Zoom call. “From my forties into my fifties he haunts so much of the work that I do....
TheDailyBeast

‘1923 Review’: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren’s New Show Won’t Be the Next ‘Yellowstone’

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone is rooted in the clash between the old and new worlds, and that conflict also rears its head in 1923, his second prequel spin-off from his hit TV series. (1923 follows last year’s 1883.) Premiering on Sunday on Paramount+, it’s another capable notch in the writer/director’s belt, albeit one that’s too conservative—narratively speaking—for its own good.The prime selling point of 1923 is its headliners: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, here starring as the larger-than-life parental figures tasked with maintaining their frontier Montana clan’s power, influence, and health.Ford is Jacob Dutton, the brother of 1883’s James Dutton (Tim...
MONTANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
128K+
Followers
36K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy