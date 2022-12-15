ABC Orders Medical Drama Pilot ‘The Hurt Unit’ From Matt Lopez and John Glenn

ABC has given a pilot order to “ The Hurt Unit ,” a medical drama from Matt Lopez and John Glenn .

“The Hurt Unit” will follow a highly skilled team of trauma surgeons and nurses who race into the field to treat the patients who won’t make it to the hospital in time. When the sick and the injured can’t get to the emergency room, the HURT (Hospital Urgent Response Team) Unit brings the emergency room to them.

Lopez and Glenn will write and executive produce the pilot. Marc Webb also executive produces, through his Black Lamb Productions banner, and serves as director. The studio is ABC Signature, at which Lopez is under an overall deal.

Previously, Lopez served as creator, showrunner and executive producer of the family drama “Promised Land” that ran initially on ABC, then exclusively on Hulu , for one season earlier this year. He also created the one-season procedural drama “Gone,” which was produced by NBCUniversal International Studios. Other writing credits include the movies “Father of the Bride,” “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” “Race to Witch Mountain” and “Bedtime Stories.”

Lopez is repped by CAA, Lit Entertainment Group founder Adam Kolbrenner and attorney Melissa Rogal of Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman and Clark.

Glenn serves as showrunner and executive producer of “SEAL Team” on CBS, which concluded its sixth season in November. Other writing credits include “Allegiance” and the movies “The Eagle Eye” and “The Lazarus Project,” which he also directed. Up next, he serves as co-writer on the thriller film “Elevation” directed by George Nolfi and starring Anthony Mackie.

Glenn is repped by CAA, Sloane Offer Weber Dern and Entertainment 360.