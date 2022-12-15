‘Shazam’ Star Jack Dylan Grazer Joins ‘Spiderwick Chronicles’ Series at Disney+ (EXCLUSIVE)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Joe Otterson
 3 days ago

Jack Dylan Grazer is the latest addition to the cast of “ The Spiderwick Chronicles ” TV series adaptation in the works at Disney+, Variety has learned exclusively.

Grazer joins previously announced cast members Lyon Daniels as Jared Grace, Noah Cottrell as Simon Grace, Mychala Lee as Mallory Grace, Joy Bryant as Helen Grace and Christian Slater as Mulgarath.

The show is based on the book series of the same name by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black. Per the official description, the series “follows the Grace family as they leave New York to move to Michigan into their ancestral home, The Spiderwick Estate. Twin brothers Jared and Simon, along with their sister Mallory and mom Helen, discover that magical creatures like fairies, ogres, trolls, boggarts and more are all real and hiding among us.”

Grazer will provide the voice of Thimbletack, a boggart who lives in the walls of the Spiderwick Estate. The character is further described as “hundreds of years old, Thimbletack is still a teenager amongst his kind, a mischief-maker with an explosive temper. He could be a great help to the Grace children…if only he could learn to control his own larger than life emotions.”

Grazer is best known for his work in films like “Shazam,” with the actor set to reprise the role of Freddy Freeman in the upcoming sequel, “Shazam: Fury of the Gods,” in March 2023. His other film credits include voicing Alberto in Pixar’s “Luca” and the indie thriller “Don’t Tell A Soul.” He also appeared in both of the recent “It” films in the role of young Eddie. In TV, Grazer is known for his work in Luca Guadagnino’s HBO series “We Are Who We Are.”

He is repped by Tanguay Talent and Entertainment, UTA, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

From Disney Branded Television, the “Spiderwick Chronicles” series is produced by Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television. Aron Eli Coleite will serve as showrunner, and Coleite, Black, DiTerlizzi, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg, Julie Kane-Ritsch, and Grace Gilroy will executive produce. Kat Coiro is the director on the first two episodes and will also executive produce.

