ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Boy found dead 44 years ago identified as California runaway

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A teen boy found dead on a Southern California street 44 years ago has been identified as runaway whose disappearance was never reported, police said.

The body was discovered in a residential neighborhood of Long Beach on June 3, 1978. Investigators were unable to identify the teen and he was dubbed “John Doe 1978,” the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.

The homicide case eventually went cold.

Police said recent advances in DNA technology allowed authorities to finally identify the boy as Kenneth Nevada Williams, who was 15 years old when he ran away from his home in La Puente, east of Los Angeles, in 1978.

“Williams was never reported missing. Homicide detectives were successfully able to locate and contact Williams’ family members and subsequently confirm his identity,” the police statement said.

No cause of death was given.

Donald Alway, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s LA Field Office, said his agency and police have resumed investigating the teen’s death.

“Justice delayed doesn’t have to be justice denied in this case. Kenneth Nevada Williams is now a known victim and identifying his killer is the next step in solving this case,” Alway said in a statement.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Long Beach couple arrested on suspicion of armed carjacking

A Long Beach couple are behind bars after being arrested on suspicion of armed carjacking that occurred on Thursday. Jose De Jesus Diaz, 34, a parolee, and his girlfriend, Jessica Renee Chavira, 28, are said to have allegedly approached a man and woman sitting in a vehicle on Anaheim Street at around 12:35 p.m. Thursday, when Diaz pulled out a handgun and demanded that they hand over the vehicle. The couple complied and Diaz and Chavira drove off in the stolen car, headed northbound on Anaheim Street. According to Long Beach Police Department, officers spotted the car shortly after it was stolen. When...
LONG BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Man Found Stabbed Near Vehicle on 605 Freeway

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol East Los Angeles Station officers and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station deputies along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a stabbing victim near a vehicle on the southbound 605 Freeway at the Valley Boulevard exit just before 10:30 p.m., Dec. 17.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Boy found dead on California street in 1978 is identified through DNA: "Identifying his killer is the next step"

A teen boy found dead on a Southern California street 44 years ago has been identified as runaway whose disappearance was never reported, police said. The body was discovered in a residential neighborhood of Long Beach on June 3, 1978. Investigators were unable to identify the teen and he was dubbed "John Doe 1978," the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement Wednesday. The homicide case eventually went cold.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Police, family search for girl, 15, last seen in Whittier

Police are asking the public for help Saturday in their search for a 15-year-old girl who disappeared in Whittier recently. Natalie Krikorian was last seen around 5 a.m. Friday in the 15900 block of West Road, the Whittier Police Department posted on its Facebook page. Krikorian was described by police as a female standing 5 […]
WHITTIER, CA
Key News Network

Victim Wounded in Shooting While Inside Vehicle

Commerce, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim was wounded in a shooting while inside a vehicle late Friday night in the city of Commerce. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a Dec. 16, 11:00 p.m. call for a gunshot victim on South Atlantic Boulevard and Telegraph Road.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Remains identified as missing I.E. man; 2 bodies likely related

Authorities said Thursday that human remains found in November have been identified as a Nuevo man who was reported missing in July. Two other sets of human remains found at the scene are still unidentified.On Nov. 18, 2022, San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of human remains found in a remote area near Kramer Junction, about 35 miles west of Barstow, Calif.Deputies found three sets of human remains at the scene, according to the department. Sheriff's homicide detectives began an investigation.One of the victims has been positively identified as Enrique Saltos Gallegos. Gallegos and two other people...
NUEVO, CA
KTLA

3-year-old struck, killed after running into street in Riverside

A three-year-old boy was fatally struck when a relative made a U-turn in a Riverside neighborhood Saturday morning. Police and firefighters responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the 4100 block of Goodman Street, according to a Riverside Police Department news release. An investigation revealed that a 61-year-old woman […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Video captures suspected burglar ransacking tavern in Riverside

Police are searching for a burglar who was captured on camera smashing and ransacking a local tavern in Riverside last Sunday. The brazen burglar was seen in and out of Crowley’s Tavern in just under three minutes. “Never seen him,” Ashley Patino, the bar’s manager tells KTLA’s Shelby Nelson. “I don’t know if some of […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Four wounded after being shot at South LA motel

LOS ANGELES – Four people — one in critical condition — were wounded in a shooting in South Los Angeles, and police are continuing their investigation Friday. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 9:31 p.m. Thursday to Van Ness Avenue and 67th Street regarding a shots fired call. Upon their arrival, officers found two vehicles had been involved in a crash, a van on its side, and the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Suspects Attempt Armed Robbery, 1 Detained

Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One suspect is in custody after an attempted robbery while allegedly armed with a rifle in the city of Pico Rivera Friday night. Around 9:20 p.m., Dec. 16, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Pico Rivera Station responded to a call on Passons and Whittier Boulevard for an attempted robbery on a vehicle. The suspects were allegedly armed with rifles.
PICO RIVERA, CA
AFP

Beloved 'Hollywood Cat' mountain lion euthanized in Los Angeles

Los Angeles residents and animal lovers Sunday were mourning the death of the sprawling US city's most famous feline, a wild mountain lion whose often erratic encounters with people prompted reflections about humanity's connection with nature. "Mountain lion P-22 has had an extraordinary life and captured the hearts of the people of Los Angeles and beyond."
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pedestrian hit by car in La Quinta suffers non-life-threatening injuries

A man was hit by a car on Highway 111, just west of Washington Street in the city of La Quinta, Saturday evening. Riverside County Sheriff Deputies responded to the incident just after 5 p.m. The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.  Officials said the driver stayed at the scene after The post Pedestrian hit by car in La Quinta suffers non-life-threatening injuries appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
598K+
Post
640M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy