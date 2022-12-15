Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The Most Unique McDonald's in the Country is Hiding Here in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Get In The Spirit At The Biggest Christmas Museum Near Cleveland: Castle NoelD_FoodVendorMedina, OH
Pierogi Lovers: 5 Places Near Cleveland Where You Can Get Pierogi-Centric EntreesD_FoodVendorCleveland, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Related
Northeast Ohio communities celebrate Hanukkah with Menorah parade
Sunday marks the first night of Hanukkah and Northeast Ohio is celebrating with the Light After Dark Menorah Parade.
Cleveland Jewish News
What do students want to give and receive for Chanukah?
The Cleveland Jewish News asked some students in fourth grade at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike and the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood what they would like to give or receive for Chanukah. The schools selected the children who are featured.
Cleveland Jewish News
Federation to ‘Shine A Light on Antisemitism’ Dec. 20
On the third day of Chanukah, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland will host Shine A Light on Antisemitism Dec. 20 with a special menorah lighting ceremony and remarks from community leaders. The event will be hosted in partnership with Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee Cleveland, Facing History and Ourselves, Mandel...
Cleveland Jewish News
WOLFS Gallery showing, selling O’Sickey works
“Joseph B. O’Sickey: Exhibition & Sale” will be on view through April 1, 2023, at WOLFS Gallery at 23645 Mercantile Road in Beachwood, on behalf of the Cleveland Institute of Art. This is the first in a series of exhibitions from the bequest to CIA containing major unseen...
Cleveland Jewish News
Liliana Moskovitz
Celebration: Bricco West at the Holiday Inn Express in Fairlawn. Liliana: The best part of my bat mitzvah was getting to celebrate with all the people I love. It was just such a fun way to be with everyone at the same time. Becca and Aaron Moskovitz, parents: Lily was...
Cleveland Jewish News
Adelstein elected Cleveland Press Club first VP, asst. treasurer
Kevin S. Adelstein, president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company and publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News, was elected first vice president and assistant treasurer of the Press Club of Cleveland at its annual meeting Dec. 7 at Market Garden Brewery in Cleveland. Other officers elected were: Elizabeth...
Cleveland Jewish News
Dunn, Judith
On Dec. 14, 2022, Judith Dunn, age 87, passed away peacefully. Her husband, Arthur Dunn, was by her side. They were married for 66 years. Judy was born in Cincinnati to immigrant parents, Sara and Leon Seltz. They lived together for a short time with Leon’s parents. Judy always said that Yiddish was her first language. At age 3, Judy and her parents moved to New Albany, Ind. After Judy’s father died in 1948, her mother moved with Judy and her younger sister, Essie, back to Cincinnati to be closer to family.
Cleveland Jewish News
Chanukah gifts galore at local shops, synagogues
If you’re looking for some last-minute Chanukah gift ideas, check out Frank’s Hebrew Bookstore at 14425 Cedar Road in South Euclid, Grand Judaica at 1873 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights, B’nai Jeshurun Congregation gift shop at 27501 Fairmount Blvd. in Pepper Pike and The Rocker Family Gift Shop at Park Synagogue East at 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Each offers a selection of novelty gifts from dreidels to books to menorahs and more.
Cleveland Jewish News
Yiddish Vinkl for December 16
• “Ven nit di moireh volt geven zis di avaireh./ If not for the fear of punishment, it would be sweet to sin.” (bit.ly/3PgTmn7) • “‘Avaireh’ is often contrasted with ‘mitzvah’ (good deed), as in the saying ‘One mitzvah leads to another; an avaireh leads to an avaireh.”’(“The New Joys of Yiddish,” by Leo Rosten and Lawrence Bush (New York, 2003 and 1968, Page 19).
Cleveland Jewish News
Bilsky, Marvin
Marvin Bilsky, beloved husband of the late Eleanor (nee Wintner) Bilsky, passed away Dec. 15, 2022. Loving father of Jeffrey (Marilyn) Bilsky, Steven (Vita) Bilsky and Pamela (Thomas) Kaplan. Devoted grandfather of Scott Bilsky (Amy Lipton), Jeremy Bilsky (Melissa Rosenberg), Michael Bilsky, Ryan (Shannon) Bilsky, Samantha (Dr. Nathan) Jove and Sydney Kaplan. Great-grandfather of Sam, Laila, Justin, Campbell, Hannah, Abigail and William. Dear brother of the late Dr. Harold Bilsky and the late Leo Bilsky.
Mission Possible: Downtown Cleveland’s recovery and future
CLEVELAND — The Downtown Cleveland Alliance is creating a model of a 4-season city. For example, Winterland, the Juneteenth Freedom Fest or the Tall Ships Festival are destination events to experience a fun and bustling downtown. The Alliance is approaching a strong downtown from many fronts. But it hasn’t been with some challenges along the way.
Cleveland Jewish News
Heitner, Jonathan
Jonathan A. Heitner, age 65, of Moreland Hills, was born on March 30, 1957, and passed away peacefully Dec. 17, 2022, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Adored husband of Lori Levine; beloved father of Nathan Heitner (Heather Horschler), Shawn Heitner (Tracey Telliard), and beloved...
We Confirmed It With an Ohio Rabbi: Hanukkah Is Super Gay
The Buckeye Flame spun dreidels with Rabbi Allison B. Vann to discuss queer themes in Hanukkah
What is the most awful, painful, frustrating four-letter word? – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – “Please understand that your call is very important to us. Please hold the line and someone will get to you shortly.”. Don’t we all love hearing that mechanical voice drone on, lying to us?. It’s not so bad when we’re trying to make a...
Cleveland Jewish News
Gribov, Irene
Irene Gribov, beloved wife of Michael, passed away Dec. 15, 2022. Loving mother of Sasha (Carli) Gribov. Loving daughter of Basya and the late Alexander Gluzman. Cherished grandmother of Asher, Noa and Sammy. Devoted sister of Maya (Yan) Brudnoy. Aunt of Julia (Boris) Lyubomirsky. Services were held Dec. 18 at...
Cleveland Clinic needs to weave city life into its sterile, automobile-choked campus - commentary
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Clinic’s medical performance has made it one of the top hospitals in the U.S. for decades. But when it comes to architecture and planning on its campus, the Clinic looks in many ways like a throwback to the urban renewal era of the 1950s and ‘60s.
Cleveland Jewish News
Chagrin Cinemas sold, theater to close
Cleveland Cinemas announced the end of its 18-plus-year run of operating Chagrin Cinemas in Bainbridge Township set for the end of January 2023 as a portion of the property sold, according to a news release. The property owner, The Golf Dome, sold the portion of the property that included the...
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a bakery with delicious treats?. If so, you should visit these local businesses in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you like cakes, you can't go wrong with this bakery in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood. All of their cakes are made from scratch and made to order. Customers can't get enough of their carrot cake. They also make a fantastic black forest cake along with tiramisu and Chantilly cakes, which are simple-syrup-laced sponge cakes topped with whipped cream. The bakery also offers a wide selection of cheesecakes, including (but not limited to) apple caramel, Oreo, raspberry lemonade, mocha chocolate chip, key lime, vanilla, and banana split.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Pizza fans should check out this place in Cleveland Heights. You can't go wrong with a simple cheese pizza topped with their fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella. Customers also strongly recommend the rustica pizza (which is topped with sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted eggplant, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella) and molto Marotta pizza (which is topped with pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella). Other recommendations include the pappardelle Bolognese (features pappardelle pasta with top round veal, mild Italian sausage, and ground beef sirloin in a red wine tomato sauce), lobster pasta (includes egg fettucine with sautéed lobster, spinach, plum tomatoes, and a vermouth cream sauce), and Florentine (sautéed chicken breasts with a spinach and white wine cream sauce).
Tridemic in Northeast Ohio: Are we seeing a peak?
CLEVELAND — It’s a veritable viral soup floating around us this season and chances are you or someone you know has been battling a respiratory virus. RSV, Influenza and COVID are responsible for most of the hospitalizations here in Northeast Ohio and around the country. But there is...
Comments / 0