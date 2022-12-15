Read full article on original website
Fatal crash in Martin County on SH-349 near mile marker 298, 21 miles north of Midland
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, there was a fatal crash in Martin County on December 11, 2022, at 7:37 p.m. on SH-349 near mile marker 298, just 21 miles north of Midland. The investigation determined that Darreus Malik Bryant, 25, from Sugar Land, Texas, was traveling...
One killed in three car crash outside Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — On December 11th at 7:37 p.m. about 21 mile north of Midland, authorities say a three car collision killed one person on the scene. 25-year-old Darreus Bryant was travelling northbound on SH 249. 28-year-old Travis Hall was also travelling northbound driving a truck that had a trailer attached.
Earthquake shakes up reactions and damage around West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — The earthquake that struck northwest of Midland shook things up in the West Texas on Friday night. NewsWest 9 received many comments and posts about the earthquake on Friday. Sebastian Corrilo on Twitter asked if anybody else experienced the big earthquake in Northeast Midland. Jennifer said...
Driver killed in two-vehicle Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Martin County on Wednesday. According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at approximately 9:20 AM on State Highway 349 at mile marker 313. 41-year-old Valentine Junior Carrasco of Midland was driving southbound in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado. Another […]
Wreck involving Mack Truck kills one in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — Police reveal that a deadly crash happened on SH 349 at 9:20 a.m. on December 14th. 41-year-old Valentine Carrasco was travelling southbound when a Mack Truck driven by 68-year-old Stephen Miller was stopped in the inside lane waiting to turn left into a private drive.
Midland Police Department responded to deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at approximately 1:26 a.m., officers responded to The Ranch Apartments, located at 4315 Neely Ave, in reference to a call for shots fired. Officers found two gunshot victims identified as 20-year-old female Anjaya L Saddler...
Did West Texas Experience Another Strong Earthquake on Friday Afternoon?
Pray For West Texas, THE RAPTURE is upon us. As people all over West Texas asked one another "did you feel it"? A lot of people actually felt this temblor (yes, that's how you spell it) on Friday. The quake, which is the 4th largest ever recorded in the Lone...
Shooting at the Ranch Apartments leaves two dead
MIDLAND, Texas — At around 1:26 a.m. Saturday morning, Midland Police Department arrived at The Ranch Apartments, located at 4315 Neely Ave, in reference to a call for shots fired. Upon arriving, officers found two gunshot victims identified as 20-year-old female Anjaya Saddler and 22-year-old male Decamren Sims inside...
USGS reported a 3.2 magnitude earthquake southeast of Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the USGS, there was a 3.2 magnitude earthquake this morning southeast of Midland. No damages have been reported at this time. We will update this story as we know more.
BREAKING: Earthquake near Midland is sensed throughout the Big Country
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At 5:35 p.m. this evening, an earthquake occurred northwest of Midland. UPDATE – According to United States Geological Survey, this earthquake has now been named the fourth strongest earthquake in Texas History It occurred 20.4 km (12.6 miles) northwest of Midland, 50.8 km (31.5 miles) northeast of West Odessa and […]
5.3 magnitude earthquake felt in West Texas Friday
A 5.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the Midland area of West Texas around 5:40 p.m. Friday.
‘It sounded like thunder coming from inside the house.’ West Texans react to 5.4 earthquake
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In the minutes following the 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck just north of Midland, CBS7 viewers sent numerous messages, videos, and photos of the action and damage. While earthquakes have been happening in West Texas for several years, residents say Friday’s earthquake was different. “It was...
Ready Midland asking Midland County residents to report any damage experienced from the earthquake
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Ready Midland, Midland County’s Emergency Management Agency, is asking Midland County residents to report any damage experienced of the 5.3 earthquake that occurred on December 16, 2022. The Damage Assessment Form can be found here: https://veoci.com/v/p/form/xhvbcqfx646k. Please note that reporting damage to Emergency Management is...
Grand Opening! Cowboy Prime in Midland Is Now Open!
Steak anyone? Heck yeah! The Permian Basin's newest Steakhouse is now open in Midland, Texas! And, it's PRIME for business!. • COWBOY PRIME IS LOCATED AT ALLY VILLAGE IN MIDLAND!. Located in the beautiful ALLY Village in Midland, Cowboy Prime is the newest addition to Ally Village located at 200...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 12/19/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 12/19/22: There will be a few seasons this week as almost early Spring temperatures arrive on Monday thanks to gusty west to southwest winds pushing temperatures back into the lower 60s along with plenty of sunshine. A cold front will arrive Tuesday and usher in a little more Fall weather as cooler temperatures look to return and the skies start to cloud up. The biggest change will be with a strong Arctic cold front for the start of the Winter season late Wednesday into Thursday as some of the coldest air in quite a while arrives. We look to finish the week with temperatures all the way down to well below freezing and looking to bottom out into single digits by friday morning.
‘Veronica’s Angel Kiss’ fundraiser held at Midland coffee shop
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – There was a big community showing at a Midland coffee shop on Saturday. Customers pulled into Blue Moose Coffee Creations on W. Illinois Avenue. From 8 AM to 3 PM, people had the chance to buy a coffee drink called, ‘Veronica’s Angel Kiss.’ It is a caramel and white mocha drink […]
Elderly man killed in south Ector County crash
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released new information into a deadly crash that claimed the life of an elderly man Friday morning. DPS reports that 78-year-old Isidro Hinojosa-Minjarez was leaving the Dollar General store parking lot along Highway 385, four miles south of Odessa.
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever
MIDLAND, Tex. (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that's home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m., local time. It was centered about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles (9 kilometers).The service had previously issued a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 before updating it. In the interim, the National Weather Services office in Midland tweeted that...
15-year-old dead after crash in Ector County
GARDENDALE, Texas — A 15-year-old from Gardendale has been killed in a fatal crash that occurred on December 9. The incident happened on E. Cottonwood Road, about .9 miles east of Gardendale. The initial investigation revealed that the 15-year-old, driving a 2003 Dodge Ram, was traveling eastbound on Cottonwood...
Odessa community comes together during search for missing dog
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Linda Brown tells ABC Big 2 News that her precious pup Miss Riley went missing back in early November while she was doing laundry at the Woodlands apartment complex in Odessa. And ever since then she’s been searching both on and offline to bring her baby home. “I don’t actually know […]
