"Yarn Bombing" Dresses Up Downtown Mesa at Merry Main StreetSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 MonthsGreyson FGilbert, AZ
"Severe turbulence" on a hawaiian airlines flight, which resulted in 36 injuries, 11 of which were severeGodwin Michael OdibuHonolulu, HI
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com
Yellow ribbon tree in Queen Creek helps support troops unable to be home this holiday season
Through Saturday, Dec. 31 there is a yellow ribbon tree in Queen Creek, inside the Third Cup Place Coffeeshop, where the community can support our U.S. troops and military families who cannot make it home this holiday season. "We are happy to announce we have two locations for our yellow...
azbigmedia.com
Ground breaks on Verde Medical Center in Gilbert
Groundbreaking took place earlier this month on Verde Medical Center, a significant new medical office project serving a fast-growing part of the East Valley. Verde Medical Center will be a 39,000-square-foot, Class A medical office building located at the southwest quadrant of Williams Field Road and Recker Road in south Gilbert. The building is part of a larger mixed-use project called Verde at Cooley Station which includes approximately 95,000 square feet of retail, restaurants and fitness operators, a 25,000 square foot of creative office building and three multi-family residential projects totaling more approximately 750 units.
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 Months
Another local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplasnonUnsplash. There are no guarantees in life. There are even fewer in the restaurant world. What is often the best idea imaginable ends up flatlining without any rhyme or reason. Usually, it’s possible to point to one particular flaw, error, or bit of bad luck, and yet there are times when there’s no real explanation as to why the restaurant failed. It just did. That is what happened to one metro Phoenix restaurant, which has officially closed down after just seven months of operation.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa considers E. Mesa hotel purchase to help homeless
Mesa City Council staff has given its blessing on a proposal to purchase the 70-room Grand Hotel at 6733 E. Main Street near Power Road to house the city’s Off the Streets homeless intervention program. It was the second presentation by staff this year on a prospective hotel purchase:...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Lucid Motors forging goodwill among Casa Grande business community
CASA GRANDE — There were smiles all round as Iron City Polaris and Empire Caterpillar dealer Tim Robinson picked up a brand new Lucid electric vehicle in a ceremonial “handing over the keys” event at the Casa Grande plant. On hand to present the car were a...
luxesource.com
East Coast Style Meets Desert Traditional In This Historic Home
For some people, the allure of home is just too strong. After being based in New York City and vacationing in Cape Cod for years, one couple began to feel the pull of their Arizona roots. Wanting to close the distance from their elderly family members, they decided they needed an abode in their home state.
SignalsAZ
Gilbert’s Holiday Trash Schedule and Office Hours
Looking for Gilbert’s holiday trash schedule and office hours?. Gilbert’s municipal offices will be closed in observance of Christmas on Monday, December 26 and New Year’s Day on Monday, January 2. Visit gilbertaz.gov/311 to report non-emergency issues like missed trash pickups or maintenance issues in our parks...
The power of people: Donations flood in after viral TikTok shows 82-year-old Walmart greeter in Apache Junction
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — When things in life seem too good to be true, they often are. “My life has been up and down up and down," Carman said as she laughed. “They say these are the golden years and I say what’s golden about 'em?”. When...
firstthingsfirst.org
Surprise family resource center helps get great grandmother resources to help four great grandchildren
When you knock on the door at Olivia Rodriguez’s house the first thing you hear is the pitter patter of lots of little feet. Then there are some whispers and some shouting for someone to come and answer the door and reveal who is behind it. As the door opens four little faces are waiting to greet you along with Rodriguez. In today’s world it is not uncommon to have grandparents helping raise their grandchildren.
ABC 15 News
Phoenix approves shipping container project to house unsheltered people
PHOENIX — Shipping containers will soon be used to provide housing for some unsheltered people in the Phoenix area. A spokesperson for the City of Phoenix told ABC15 that the city council approved a shelter contract with Steel & Spark this week. Officials say the non-congregate units will provide...
luxury-houses.net
Listed At $7.299 Million, This Signature European Home in Scottsdale Arizona Overwhelms You With Picturesque Desert Mountain And Dramatic City Light Views
42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona was sited on one of Desert Mountain’s most picturesque lots providing elevated vistas of the full 18th fairway of Chiricahua course with vast valley and city light views. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,929 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 42395 N Saguaro Forest Dr, please contact Bee M Francis (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Kathleen Benoit (Phone: 480 544 5565) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
KTAR.com
Restaurant fire shuts down Yogis Grill in Phoenix until further notice
PHOENIX — Japanese-inspired restaurant Yogis Grill in Phoenix closed on Sunday until further notice after a kitchen fire broke out, authorities said. Fire personnel initially responded to reports of a water flow indicator at the shop located near 16th Street and Camelback Road, the Phoenix Fire Department said. When...
fox10phoenix.com
South Phoenix crash leaves four adults, teen hospitalized
PHOENIX - Five people were hurt in a crash near 7th Street and Dobbins Road early Saturday morning, Phoenix fire officials said. First responders were called just before 6 a.m. for a two-car crash involving four adults and a teenager. Two of the adults needed to be pulled from their...
Ike’s Love and Sandwiches to Kick Off New Year With Three Valley Locations
The San Francisco-based sandwich shop will begin 2023 with an outpost in Desert Ridge, followed by Mesa and Gilbert shortly thereafter.
AZFamily
Sister mourning brother killed while working at Phoenix Jack in the Box
Many health insurance companies that operate under Medicare and Medicaid have lost several in-network providers for medical devices, causing the device delays. New medical marijuana testing recommendations could increase prices. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. An Arizona panel recommended stricter medical marijuana testing procedures and if approved, it would mean...
AZFamily
Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Apache Junction Walmart employee gets the best holiday present she could ask for
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’ve been to Walmart recently, you might have noticed one of the employees by the entrance greeting customers and checking receipts. It’s a job that Apache Junction employee Carman Kelly has done for a little over two years now, and she absolutely loves it.
fox10phoenix.com
City of Phoenix documents identify man who owns unauthorized sculptures that were put up near 'The Zone'
We now know the name of a man who owns a number of dinosaur sculptures that have been erected in a part of Central Phoenix known as 'The Zone,' where a number of homeless people congregate. City of Phoenix officials have said the sculptures are not authorized to be there.
East Valley Tribune
Like your community lake? So do QC officials
That lake you are paddle-boarding on? The water came from your toilets and showers as well as those of your neighbors. But Queen Creek planned it that way. “It allows them to have an amenity, but also … the water that’s in this lake and the water that’s watering all the bushes and trees and stuff, we produced out of our own toilets and showers and kitchen sinks,” said Paul Gardner, Queen Creek Utilities director.
AZFamily
Man shot during reported carjacking in east Mesa; police searching for suspect
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after being shot during a reported carjacking in east Mesa early Sunday afternoon. Mesa Police said they got a call about a possible shooting near Elliot and Meridian roads around 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle involved is a white Nissan Infiniti, but Mesa police officials say they have not been able to confirm a timeline of events so far.
