First look at the 2022 Les Schwab Invitational bracket: Duncanville, Sierra Canyon, Bishop Gorman headline field

Duncanville (Texas), the best public school in the country, is now on a crash course to face Bronny James and Sierra Canyon as the top-seeded teams in the 2022 Les Schwab Invitational bracket.

Can West Linn, Beaverton or another one of Oregon's best teams play spoiler?

The Les Schwab Invitational bracket, unveiled by SBLive on Thursday, set in stone the matchups for one of the nation's most high-profile elite winter high school basketball tournaments, which returns to Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon, Dec. 26-30.

And the field doesn't disappoint.

For an event that has hosted the likes of NBA stars Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Tyson Chandler, Ben Simmons and Kevin Love in past years, the 2022 field is loaded with soon-to-be college and professional talent.

The bracket pits three nationally ranked teams in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 : No. 3 Duncanville, No. 16 Sierra Canyon and No. 19 Bishop Gorman.

Duncanville is led by five-star Texas pledge Ron Holland. The 6-foot-8 forward is the No. 10 prospect in the class of 2023, according to ESPN.

Four-star point guard Bronny James , the son of LeBron James, is the headline-grabber for a Sierra Canyon team that also includes five-star junior guard Isaiah Elohim, ESPN's No. 14 ranked prospect in 2024.

Bishop Gorman, which has a long history of playing in the event, is led by the dynamic junior backcourt duo of Jase Richardson (ESPN No. 32), son of former NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion Jason Richardson, and point guard John "Juni" Mobley (ESPN No. 51), along with quick-rising 6-foot-7 sophomore forward Chris Nwuli (ESPN's No. 24 in 2025).

The respective national high school powerhouses are set to take on Oregon's best teams, headlined by West Linn star and Oregon commit Jackson Shelstad, sophomore standout Winters Grady of Lake Oswego and a Lincoln team led by versatile twins Malachi and Moroni Seely-Roberts.

The Trailblazers (7-1) defeated Christ the King 62-52 on Monday in an ESPN2-televised game, some 20 years after the first time LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony played each other in high school on television in 2002.

2022 Les Schwab Invitational

Where: Liberty High School (Hillsboro, Ore.)

When: Dec. 26-30

Tickets: Available online now and at the door

First round: Dec. 26-27

Quarterfinals: Dec. 28

Semifinals: Dec. 29

Championship: Dec. 30, 8:45 p.m.

SBLive's Andrew Nemec ( @andrewnemecrecruiting ), Connor Morrissette ( @SBLiveCA ) and Andy Buhler ( @SBLiveOR ) will break down the bracket on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m. (PT) live on Instagram @SBLiveOR .

Here is the bracket:

Bracket for the 2022 Les Schwab Invitational at Liberty High School from Dec. 26-30

First round

Dec. 26

Lake Oswego vs. Central Catholic, 3 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Tigard, 4:30 p.m.

Roosevelt vs. Tualatin, 6 p.m.

West Linn vs. Barlow, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 27

Beaverton vs. Brophy College Prep (Ariz.), 3 p.m.

Grant vs. Bishop Gorman, 4:30 p.m.

Duncanville vs. Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Jesuit vs. Sierra Canyon, 7:30 p.m.