ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncanville, TX

First look at the 2022 Les Schwab Invitational bracket: Duncanville, Sierra Canyon, Bishop Gorman headline field

By Andy Buhler, SBLive
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iHDvV_0jjyG3Fv00

Duncanville (Texas), the best public school in the country, is now on a crash course to face Bronny James and Sierra Canyon as the top-seeded teams in the 2022 Les Schwab Invitational bracket.

Can West Linn, Beaverton or another one of Oregon's best teams play spoiler?

The Les Schwab Invitational bracket, unveiled by SBLive on Thursday, set in stone the matchups for one of the nation's most high-profile elite winter high school basketball tournaments, which returns to Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon, Dec. 26-30.

And the field doesn't disappoint.

For an event that has hosted the likes of NBA stars Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Tyson Chandler, Ben Simmons and Kevin Love in past years, the 2022 field is loaded with soon-to-be college and professional talent.

Related:

The bracket pits three nationally ranked teams in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 : No. 3 Duncanville, No. 16 Sierra Canyon and No. 19 Bishop Gorman.

Duncanville is led by five-star Texas pledge Ron Holland. The 6-foot-8 forward is the No. 10 prospect in the class of 2023, according to ESPN.

Four-star point guard Bronny James , the son of LeBron James, is the headline-grabber for a Sierra Canyon team that also includes five-star junior guard Isaiah Elohim, ESPN's No. 14 ranked prospect in 2024.

Bishop Gorman, which has a long history of playing in the event, is led by the dynamic junior backcourt duo of Jase Richardson (ESPN No. 32), son of former NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion Jason Richardson, and point guard John "Juni" Mobley (ESPN No. 51), along with quick-rising 6-foot-7 sophomore forward Chris Nwuli (ESPN's No. 24 in 2025).

The respective national high school powerhouses are set to take on Oregon's best teams, headlined by West Linn star and Oregon commit Jackson Shelstad, sophomore standout Winters Grady of Lake Oswego and a Lincoln team led by versatile twins Malachi and Moroni Seely-Roberts.

The Trailblazers (7-1) defeated Christ the King 62-52 on Monday in an ESPN2-televised game, some 20 years after the first time LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony played each other in high school on television in 2002.

2022 Les Schwab Invitational

Where: Liberty High School (Hillsboro, Ore.)

When: Dec. 26-30

Tickets: Available online now and at the door

First round: Dec. 26-27

Quarterfinals: Dec. 28

Semifinals: Dec. 29

Championship: Dec. 30, 8:45 p.m.

SBLive's Andrew Nemec ( @andrewnemecrecruiting ), Connor Morrissette ( @SBLiveCA ) and Andy Buhler ( @SBLiveOR ) will break down the bracket on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m. (PT) live on Instagram @SBLiveOR .

Here is the bracket:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V62io_0jjyG3Fv00
Bracket for the 2022 Les Schwab Invitational at Liberty High School from Dec. 26-30

First round

Dec. 26

Lake Oswego vs. Central Catholic, 3 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Tigard, 4:30 p.m.

Roosevelt vs. Tualatin, 6 p.m.

West Linn vs. Barlow, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 27

Beaverton vs. Brophy College Prep (Ariz.), 3 p.m.

Grant vs. Bishop Gorman, 4:30 p.m.

Duncanville vs. Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Jesuit vs. Sierra Canyon, 7:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Malik Muhammad concludes high school career with state title, MVP honors

ARLINGTON, Texas — Malik Muhammad finished his high school career a two-time state champion and added a defensive MVP honor to resume. The four-star Texas commit was a centerpiece of both title runs for the Golden Bears, and he had a huge play on Friday night to seal the game for his team. SOC was down throughout the first half, but Muhammad said the mood at halftime was relaxed in the locker room.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Excitement Over State Titles Transcends District Lines

If you’ve made your way along the Interstate 20 corridor in Dallas County recently, you’ve likely noticed banners for several state high school football champions. South Oak Cliff, DeSoto and Duncanville each brought home a title, and the pride transcends district lines. Dallas ISD Trustee Maxie Johnson said...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
The Comeback

Oklahoma quarterback announces transfer destination

In early December, Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers announced he was entering the transfer portal, saying that he wanted to find a place where he can “showcase my ability.” It appears that Wisconsin is that place. Per On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Evers has committed to play for the Wisconsin Badgers next season. BREAKING: Former Oklahoma QB Nick Read more... The post Oklahoma quarterback announces transfer destination appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Alabama Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has wasted no time choosing his next team. On Saturday, Earle announced on Instagram that he's taking his talents to TCU. He posted a photo of himself in a TCU uniform with the caption: "Click ya heels three times." Earle entered the NCAA transfer portal...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Scorebook Live

Lake Highlands' Tre Johnson starts strong at City of Palms

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – Everyone knows Tre Johnson can get buckets. The junior from Lake Highlands in Dallas, Texas, is the top-ranked recruit in the Class of 2024, largely because of his scoring ability. Johnson, a 6-foot-6 guard, had 1,000 career points before he even started this season. However, ...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Four teenagers, one adult shot at Dallas 7-Eleven

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a suspect involved in a Friday night shooting at a 7-Eleven which left five people shot. Police say they responded to the shooting at about 9:05 p.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven at John West Road and La Prada Drive. Preliminary investigation determined...
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Weekly

White Privilege Wins Again

Supporters of police reform took their message to Mayor Mattie Parker on Saturday by placing a coffin on her front yard. The names of Black men and women killed by Fort Worth police over the past few years were inscribed on the casket along with red paint signifying blood. Visible...
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 2500 Keeler Street

On December 6, 2022, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department arrested Deandre Hamilton, 18, and charged him with Murder. On May 10, 2022, Dallas Police arrested a 15-year-old in connection to this case and charged the teen with Murder. Update: July 7, 2022. The Dallas Police Department is requesting public...
DALLAS, TX
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy