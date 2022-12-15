ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Firefighters 4 Kids still seeking donations for older children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There is still time in this year’s Firefighters 4 Kids toy drive to donate toys for a much-needed age group. Right now, toys for 9-to 12-year-olds are needed as members of Firefighters 4 Kids distribute to local families. The items needed for donation are: Sports equipment Art supplies and craft sets […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business

Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GaxYxj. Columbus extends lifeline to ‘nuisance’ west side …. Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GaxYxj. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-18-2022. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-18-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3hDWUUf. Ohio gambling addiction services preparing for sports...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Toys for Tots distribution day set to give out thousands of toys

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Every kid in Central Ohio isn't guaranteed a toy during the holiday, but Toys or Tots hope to change that with their distribution day that kicks off Saturday. The Marion-Franklin Community Center welcomes the community to try and help make this Christmas a bit brighter...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Top 10 Breakfast Spots in Columbus

While brunch may be more trendy, breakfast is still the most important meal of the day. So it’s crucial that we consult our readers each year to help us figure out the best spots in town for this first meal in the morning. For the second year in a...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Top 10 Places to Visit in Columbus

There are a lot of great neighborhoods and suburbs in Columbus in which to live, but where you want to take guests and visitors to experience Columbus isn’t always your own back yard. To that end, we ask our readers each year to help us figure out the top destinations in city for visitors.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio bike ride benefits dog attack victim

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More than 200 riders signed up for a special ride to honor a woman brutally attacked by three dogs in Vinton County earlier this year. Santas and other holiday characters cycled up and down High Street Saturday morning, spreading holiday cheer. “From the Grinch to Santa to Buddy the Elf, and […]
VINTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

George Wagner IV to be sentenced Monday

George Wagner IV to be sentenced Monday. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3HL6TSy. George Wagner IV to be sentenced Monday. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3HL6TSy. Evening Weather Forecast 12-18-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3hDWUUf. Jewish leaders seek to banish ‘darkness’ of rising …. Jewish leaders seek to banish 'darkness' of rising anti-Semitism during Hanukkah. FOR...
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

New home for old town hall

WESTERVILLE — The Historic Genoa Township Hall is already raised and ready to be moved by truck to a new location. Currently at 5007 Tussic Street Road, the brick building will be moved a half mile away to the eastern end of McNamara Park. The often-delayed event is expected to take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Traffic will be closed on Big Walnut Road and Old 3C Highway during the move.
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio mayors urge governor to reject flavored tobacco bill, claiming ‘home rule’ is in jeopardy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Mayors Alliance is urging state lawmakers to respect the Ohio constitution and home rule. The alliance, made up of Republican, Democrat and Independent mayors, is rallying behind Columbus after several attempts by state officials to block the city’s restrictions on guns and flavored tobacco. One such effort is the […]
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Drive-thru Food Distribution Again at St. Peter Chillicothe

Help is available for Ross County residents struggling to put food on their table as grocery prices continue to rise. The St. Vincent de Paul Society is again hosting a Drive-thru Food Distribution Saturday, December 17, 10 am to 11:30 am. It's in the parking lot behind St. Peter Catholic...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIZ

PAWS of Muskingum County Host Kitten and Cat Adoption Event

ZANESVILLE, oh – PAWS of Muskingum County is hosting a cat and kitten Adoption Event December 17th and 18th. At the local PetSmart in Zanesville, the PAWS of Muskingum County had around 30 cats to give up for adoption. The adoption event will be going on December 17th until 8pm, and December 18th from 10am to 6pm. These furry friends want to find a good, permanent, and loving home for their Christmas wishes.
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus, west side business work to curb violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The owners of a west Columbus gas station with a history of problems are now working with city leaders to prevent further violent incidents. The Sunoco on West Broad Street and Harris Avenue was the scene of the fatal shooting of Andrew Combs, 21, on Tuesday. Combs was shot during an […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Does Ohio require a front license plate?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language

Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill. The initial bill, offered by Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, […] The post DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in Knox County house fire

CENTERBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a house fire in Centerburg, Knox County, Sunday morning. According to Chief Mark McCann with the Central Ohio Joint Fire District, the fire was reported at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the 3500 block of Long Road. McCann said the two people who died were the home’s […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Columbus

If the neighborhood pools and waterparks don’t do it for you, a secret swimming hole can be the perfect hot-weather respite. We think the following lakes, creeks, and rivers combine to provide some of the top swimming holes near Columbus. Check them all out during the next heatwave!. Alum...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police still working to solve Ohio State student's killing

Columbus police still working to solve Ohio State student's killing. Columbus police still working to solve Ohio State …. Columbus police still working to solve Ohio State student's killing. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-18-2022. Overnight Weather Forecast 12-18-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3hDWUUf. Ohio gambling addiction services preparing for sports …. Ohio gambling...
COLUMBUS, OH
Matter News

Matter News

Columbus, OH
194
Followers
129
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Matter is a digital news source for all of us who receive too much information and not enough context. We are investigative, community-informed, multimedia, nonprofit and local.

 http://matternews.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy