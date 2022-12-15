Read full article on original website
Olympian and WNBA coach addresses graduates at 2022 winter commencementThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Among The Best Steakhouses In Ohio During This Holiday SeasonD_FoodVendorOhio State
3 Great Pizza Places In ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Firefighters 4 Kids still seeking donations for older children
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There is still time in this year’s Firefighters 4 Kids toy drive to donate toys for a much-needed age group. Right now, toys for 9-to 12-year-olds are needed as members of Firefighters 4 Kids distribute to local families. The items needed for donation are: Sports equipment Art supplies and craft sets […]
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business
Mount Vernon News
Ohio's Hospice of Central Ohio provides 'comfort, dignity, and meaning to patients and families'
Ohio’s Hospice of Central Ohio invites the community to join in supporting its mission by making a donation and memorializing a loved one through its annual Light Up a Life annual fund campaign. This is the culmination of its celebration of serving the central Ohio community for 40 years.
cwcolumbus.com
Toys for Tots distribution day set to give out thousands of toys
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Every kid in Central Ohio isn't guaranteed a toy during the holiday, but Toys or Tots hope to change that with their distribution day that kicks off Saturday. The Marion-Franklin Community Center welcomes the community to try and help make this Christmas a bit brighter...
columbusunderground.com
Top 10 Breakfast Spots in Columbus
While brunch may be more trendy, breakfast is still the most important meal of the day. So it’s crucial that we consult our readers each year to help us figure out the best spots in town for this first meal in the morning. For the second year in a...
columbusunderground.com
Top 10 Places to Visit in Columbus
There are a lot of great neighborhoods and suburbs in Columbus in which to live, but where you want to take guests and visitors to experience Columbus isn’t always your own back yard. To that end, we ask our readers each year to help us figure out the top destinations in city for visitors.
Ohio bike ride benefits dog attack victim
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More than 200 riders signed up for a special ride to honor a woman brutally attacked by three dogs in Vinton County earlier this year. Santas and other holiday characters cycled up and down High Street Saturday morning, spreading holiday cheer. “From the Grinch to Santa to Buddy the Elf, and […]
NBC4 Columbus
George Wagner IV to be sentenced Monday
Delaware Gazette
New home for old town hall
WESTERVILLE — The Historic Genoa Township Hall is already raised and ready to be moved by truck to a new location. Currently at 5007 Tussic Street Road, the brick building will be moved a half mile away to the eastern end of McNamara Park. The often-delayed event is expected to take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Traffic will be closed on Big Walnut Road and Old 3C Highway during the move.
Ohio mayors urge governor to reject flavored tobacco bill, claiming ‘home rule’ is in jeopardy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Mayors Alliance is urging state lawmakers to respect the Ohio constitution and home rule. The alliance, made up of Republican, Democrat and Independent mayors, is rallying behind Columbus after several attempts by state officials to block the city’s restrictions on guns and flavored tobacco. One such effort is the […]
iheart.com
Drive-thru Food Distribution Again at St. Peter Chillicothe
Help is available for Ross County residents struggling to put food on their table as grocery prices continue to rise. The St. Vincent de Paul Society is again hosting a Drive-thru Food Distribution Saturday, December 17, 10 am to 11:30 am. It's in the parking lot behind St. Peter Catholic...
WHIZ
PAWS of Muskingum County Host Kitten and Cat Adoption Event
ZANESVILLE, oh – PAWS of Muskingum County is hosting a cat and kitten Adoption Event December 17th and 18th. At the local PetSmart in Zanesville, the PAWS of Muskingum County had around 30 cats to give up for adoption. The adoption event will be going on December 17th until 8pm, and December 18th from 10am to 6pm. These furry friends want to find a good, permanent, and loving home for their Christmas wishes.
Columbus, west side business work to curb violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The owners of a west Columbus gas station with a history of problems are now working with city leaders to prevent further violent incidents. The Sunoco on West Broad Street and Harris Avenue was the scene of the fatal shooting of Andrew Combs, 21, on Tuesday. Combs was shot during an […]
Does Ohio require a front license plate?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
Dollar General Adds Warning Stickers on Scanning Devices After Overcharging
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: NBC4and for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language
Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill. The initial bill, offered by Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, […] The post DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Two dead in Knox County house fire
CENTERBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a house fire in Centerburg, Knox County, Sunday morning. According to Chief Mark McCann with the Central Ohio Joint Fire District, the fire was reported at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the 3500 block of Long Road. McCann said the two people who died were the home’s […]
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Columbus
If the neighborhood pools and waterparks don’t do it for you, a secret swimming hole can be the perfect hot-weather respite. We think the following lakes, creeks, and rivers combine to provide some of the top swimming holes near Columbus. Check them all out during the next heatwave!. Alum...
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus police still working to solve Ohio State student's killing
Ohio measles outbreak should be warning for parents, schools and vaccine skeptics, doctors say
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The number of children who have fallen ill with measles in and around Columbus has grown slowly but steadily since the first four cases were reported by the Columbus health department at the beginning of November. While there are still no reported cases in the Cleveland area,...
