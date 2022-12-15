Read full article on original website
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Clean up the glass with Jalen Duren
One-third of the NBA regular season is in the books. Playoff pictures, both in real life and fantasy leagues, are beginning to take shape. But whether the odds of reaching the playoffs are in your favor or not, it’s crucial to keep an eye on the waiver wire, whether it be for short-term streamers due to injuries or potential breakout players.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant ejected after talking with courtside fan during Thunder game
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was ejected from their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night after he was seen talking to a fan sitting courtside at the Paycom Center. In the final minute of the second quarter in Oklahoma City, Morant suddenly received two technicals and was...
Kyrie Irving hits buzzer-beater over Fred VanVleet to lift Nets past Raptors
Kyrie Irving came up clutch on Friday night in Toronto. Irving sent Fred VanVleet sliding and drilled a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Brooklyn Nets past the Raptors 119-116 at Scotiabank Arena. With just 3.1 seconds left on the clock, Ben Simmons inbounded a pass from the...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Desmond Ridder’s NFL debut ends with a thud, but Falcons still alive in NFC South race
The Desmond Ridder era in Atlanta has started pretty much the way the brief Marcus Mariota era and the lengthy Matt Ryan era ended: with hope squelched by a catastrophic, cringeworthy reversal of fortune. With 2:13 remaining in the Falcons' divisional matchup against the Saints, down three points, Ridder got...
Mike Brown and the Kings are fighting for respect from opponents, fans and even refs
DETROIT — The Sacramento Kings are on a constant quest for respect in their turnaround season, a battle that extends beyond the court and onto the sidelines. Sometimes, it actually spills onto the court from the sidelines when first-year head coach Mike Brown was ejected a few nights ago in Toronto for angrily contesting a series of calls that went against his team.
