Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Clean up the glass with Jalen Duren

One-third of the NBA regular season is in the books. Playoff pictures, both in real life and fantasy leagues, are beginning to take shape. But whether the odds of reaching the playoffs are in your favor or not, it’s crucial to keep an eye on the waiver wire, whether it be for short-term streamers due to injuries or potential breakout players.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mike Brown and the Kings are fighting for respect from opponents, fans and even refs

DETROIT — The Sacramento Kings are on a constant quest for respect in their turnaround season, a battle that extends beyond the court and onto the sidelines. Sometimes, it actually spills onto the court from the sidelines when first-year head coach Mike Brown was ejected a few nights ago in Toronto for angrily contesting a series of calls that went against his team.
