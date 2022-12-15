ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

2 men wanted in fatal shooting of on-duty Philadelphia sanitation worker

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have identified two men wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of an on-duty sanitation worker that happened in November. Police have issued arrest warrants for Nushar J. Scott and Rasheem Trusty for the incident that happened in Mayfair on Nov. 18. The shooting took place just after 10:30 a.m. on the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue and left 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson dead. Police believe he was targeted. In surveillance video, police said one of the suspects was wearing a dark blue jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt with black pants and black Jordan shoes with white soles. He was also wearing a black mask. Police are also searching for a 2015 to 2019 dark color Subaru Outback with a roof rack, dark-tinted windows and an unknown Pennsylvania license plate in connection to the shooting. The city of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide. Police describe Scott and Trusty as armed and dangerous. If you have information about the shooting, you're asked to contact police. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477)  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man killed, another injured in North Philadelphia shooting: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 27-year-old man was shot in the head and killed in a double shooting in North Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Sparks Street at around 1 p.m.Police say the man was shot in the left side of his head and pronounced dead at Albert Einstein Medical Center at 1:14 p.m.Another man was shot in the right thigh and placed in critical condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center, police say. No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, authorities say. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

SUV strikes 7 cars, police vehicle in Kensington: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a SUV struck seven cars and a police vehicle and came to a stop on the 3100 block of Jasper Street in Kensington Saturday afternoon. There were no injuries to officers or the public.A 32-year-old man was taken into custody. One witness, who did not want to be identified, described the scene as the ending of a police chase and said there were loud noises and commotion."My wife was upstairs with the baby, and as soon as everything happened, I ran up and said, 'hey, come down with the baby,'" a witness said.The witness said he doesn't feel safe living in Kensington because of the crime and violence.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Suspect steals more than $400 from Port Richmond CBD store

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who stole money from a CBD store. According to police, the robbery occurred on November 10 at 7:04 p.m. at Philly Streetz CBD located on the 2300 block of Aramingo Avenue. Authorities...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Arson ruled in Philadelphia fire that burned home

PHILADLEPHIA (CBS) -- Investigators suspect that an early morning house fire in Philadelphia was set intentionally, police said Saturday.Police and firefighters responded to a home on the 4200 block of Passmore Street in Mayfair before 4 a.m. They found two women outside the house and they were taken to Frankford Torresdale Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.The blaze was extinguished in 20 minutes.Later, a fire marshal ruled the fire was an arson.Philadelphia police say a 40-year-old man is a suspect, and believe the fire was set after an argument.The department's Northeast Detectives division is investigating.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Tractor-trailer found on fire parked in backyard of Camden home

CAMDEN, N.J. - Emergency crews responded to a home in Camden after a tractor-trailer went up in flames early Sunday morning. Officials say the truck was parked in the backyard of someone's home on the 1200 block of Kaighn's Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The fire was put out by firefighters,...
CAMDEN, NJ
Shore News Network

13-year-old reported missing in the area of South 32nd Street in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen two weeks ago. Police in Philadelphia are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing juvenile Jamirrah Williams. The last time she was seen was on Friday, December 2, 2022, in the 13xx block of S 32nd Street. A 13-year-old girl with a light complexion, 5’8″, 150 pounds, and hazel eyes, Jamirrah was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black Crocs, and a black hoodie. It is possible that Jamirrah is in the area of Bridge and Pratt. Anyone with any information on Jamirrah’s The post 13-year-old reported missing in the area of South 32nd Street in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

