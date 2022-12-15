Read full article on original website
fox29.com
2 men wanted in fatal shooting of on-duty Philadelphia sanitation worker
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have identified two men wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of an on-duty sanitation worker that happened in November. Police have issued arrest warrants for Nushar J. Scott and Rasheem Trusty for the incident that happened in Mayfair on Nov. 18. The shooting took place just after 10:30 a.m. on the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue and left 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson dead. Police believe he was targeted. In surveillance video, police said one of the suspects was wearing a dark blue jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt with black pants and black Jordan shoes with white soles. He was also wearing a black mask. Police are also searching for a 2015 to 2019 dark color Subaru Outback with a roof rack, dark-tinted windows and an unknown Pennsylvania license plate in connection to the shooting. The city of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide. Police describe Scott and Trusty as armed and dangerous. If you have information about the shooting, you're asked to contact police. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477)
fox29.com
Man killed, another injured in North Philadelphia shooting: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 27-year-old man was shot in the head and killed in a double shooting in North Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Sparks Street at around 1 p.m.Police say the man was shot in the left side of his head and pronounced dead at Albert Einstein Medical Center at 1:14 p.m.Another man was shot in the right thigh and placed in critical condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center, police say. No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, authorities say.
fox29.com
SUV strikes 7 cars, police vehicle in Kensington: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a SUV struck seven cars and a police vehicle and came to a stop on the 3100 block of Jasper Street in Kensington Saturday afternoon. There were no injuries to officers or the public.A 32-year-old man was taken into custody. One witness, who did not want to be identified, described the scene as the ending of a police chase and said there were loud noises and commotion."My wife was upstairs with the baby, and as soon as everything happened, I ran up and said, 'hey, come down with the baby,'" a witness said.The witness said he doesn't feel safe living in Kensington because of the crime and violence.
fox29.com
Armed suspect injured after shooting at police in KOP parking lot, following hit-and-run, officials say
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - A chaotic scene as shots are fired near a crowded King of Prussia Mall one week before Christmas. Upper Merion police say they shot an armed hit-and-run suspect following a chase in the parking lot of a popular restaurant. Evidence markers climb to at least...
ATM stolen at gunpoint from Philadelphia store
According to police, the crime happened at about 7:30 p.m. at a store on the 2700 block of Master Street.
fox29.com
Police: Suspect steals more than $400 from Port Richmond CBD store
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who stole money from a CBD store. According to police, the robbery occurred on November 10 at 7:04 p.m. at Philly Streetz CBD located on the 2300 block of Aramingo Avenue. Authorities...
fox29.com
Police: 2 suspects broke into West Philadelphia market, stole hundreds of dollars worth of items
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects wanted in connection with the robbery of a market in West Philadelphia. According to police, the incident happened on December 6 around 4 a.m. Authorities say two men pried open the back door and...
fox29.com
Man shot in the legs as vehicle speeds off after West Philadelphia overnight shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man was shot when a shooting erupted as the weekend began in West Philadelphia early Saturday morning. Shots were fired on the 400 block of Haverford Avenue around 12:40 a.m. Police found a 43-year-old man shot in the legs as they arrived on scene, and say they...
fox29.com
Officials: 3 in custody after high speed chase due to 100s of pieces of mail stolen in Delco
HAVERTOWN, Pa. - Hundreds of pieces of mail stolen from mailboxes in Delaware County. Investigators say three suspects are in custody, after a police chase. Haverford Township Police are investigating after 498 pieces of mail and a handgun were recovered following a chase in the early morning hours of December 15.
Philly woman arrested for Delaware carjacking, stabbing; suspect had 1-year-old with her: Police
A woman arrested for carjacking and stabbing a victim in Delaware brought a 1-year-old child with her during the crime, according to Delaware State Police.
fox29.com
Officials: Arson suspect wanted after 2 women taken to hospital in Tacony house fire
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have declared arson after flames erupted from a home in Tacony early Saturday morning. Crews responded to heavy fire at a two-story home on the 4200 block of Passmore Street around 4:25 a.m. Two women, ages 31 and 35, were found outside the home and transported...
fox29.com
Man, 62, shot in broad daylight and killed in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 62-year-old man was shot in the head in broad daylight and killed in North Philadelphia. According to authorities, 39th District officers were called to 3000 West Lehigh Avenue Friday afternoon, around 2:15, on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 62-year-old victim...
fox29.com
Tractor-trailer found on fire parked in backyard of Camden home
CAMDEN, N.J. - Emergency crews responded to a home in Camden after a tractor-trailer went up in flames early Sunday morning. Officials say the truck was parked in the backyard of someone's home on the 1200 block of Kaighn's Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The fire was put out by firefighters,...
13-year-old reported missing in the area of South 32nd Street in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen two weeks ago. Police in Philadelphia are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing juvenile Jamirrah Williams. The last time she was seen was on Friday, December 2, 2022, in the 13xx block of S 32nd Street. A 13-year-old girl with a light complexion, 5’8″, 150 pounds, and hazel eyes, Jamirrah was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black Crocs, and a black hoodie. It is possible that Jamirrah is in the area of Bridge and Pratt. Anyone with any information on Jamirrah’s The post 13-year-old reported missing in the area of South 32nd Street in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
