Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Latest Anthony Davis injury frustrates Lakers fans even more
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis just can’t catch a break from injuries. It has been just a little over a week since he had to exit their match against the Cleveland Cavaliers early due to flu-like symptoms, and once again on Friday, he had to depart mid-game. During...
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Amar’e Stoudemire arrested for allegedly ‘whooping’ daughter
Former NBA player and assistant coach Amar’e Stoudemire was reportedly arrested Saturday just hours after receiving a Master’s degree from the University of Miami, according to Andy Slater. Slater reports that Stoudemire was arrested and charged with battery after an incident involving his daughter. Stoudemire allegedly told police officers that his daughter “received a whooping […] The post Amar’e Stoudemire arrested for allegedly ‘whooping’ daughter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wild Ja Morant ejection in Grizzlies vs. Thunder sparks outrage, calls for referee to be punished
Ja Morant’s shocking ejection for talking to a fan sparked outrage around NBA Twitter, with several fans demanding the league to suspend, fine or fire the referee who made the call. For those who missed it, Morant was handed his second technical foul late in the second quarter of...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ja Morant, Paul Pierce can’t believe their eyes after seeing Nikola Jokic’s insane stats for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic just had a ridiculously good game against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night. It’s so good that even Ja Morant and Paul Pierce couldn’t help but be amazed by what they just witnessed. Jokic singlehandedly carried the Nuggets in their narrow 119-115 win over the Hornets. He dropped a triple-double, […] The post Ja Morant, Paul Pierce can’t believe their eyes after seeing Nikola Jokic’s insane stats for Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Antonio Brown calls out Malika Andrews, ESPN for stealing his signature dance
Disgraced NFL star Antonio Brown didn’t appreciate ESPN for not giving him credit for the viral dance celebration that he popularized. During the latest episode of NBA Today, Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson and the rest of the crew started their segment by doing Brown’s dance celebration. However, Ab took offense to the fact that the network didn’t even mention him for the dance despite the fact that they’re often so quick reporting negative stuff about him.
Brian Scalabrine puts the NBA on notice with truth bomb on 2008 championship Celtics squad
Brian Scalabrine recently joined Kevin Garnett’s podcast and made a bold declaration in reference to the 2008 Boston Celtics NBA Finals team, per KG: Certified. “We were the greatest defensive team to ever play,” Scalabrine said. “You think so? One of ’em,” Garnett responded. However, Scalabrine then doubled down on his 2008 Celtics comment. “The […] The post Brian Scalabrine puts the NBA on notice with truth bomb on 2008 championship Celtics squad appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 observations from Warriors’ rousing blowout win over Raptors
The Golden State Warriors more than survived Stephen Curry’s absence on Sunday, blowing out the Toronto Raptors 126-110 for just their third road win this season. Here are three observations from one of Golden State’s most complete victories of 2022-23. Jordan Poole, fully realized The Raptors knew exactly how important Poole was to the Warriors’ […] The post 3 observations from Warriors’ rousing blowout win over Raptors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Kevin Durant sets a personal record with monster third quarter vs. Pistons
The Brooklyn Nets have been playing some of the best basketball they’ve played all season behind Kevin Durant and on Sunday he went off for 26 points in the third quarter, the most points he’s ever scored in a quarter as per ESPN. KD had 26 points in the third quarter vs. Detroit — the […] The post Kevin Durant sets a personal record with monster third quarter vs. Pistons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
D’Angelo Russell’s heartfelt Christmas gesture for fan adds cherry on top of win
Minnesota Timberwolves fans are left satisfied by the performance of their team Monday night, with the T’wolves destroying the Chicago Bulls at home, 150-126. Perhaps no fan was left happier than the lucky one whose Christmas wish came true when D’Angelo Russell gave him his game-worn shoes. Christmas came early this year 💙 pic.twitter.com/cqYLaiPyYF — […] The post D’Angelo Russell’s heartfelt Christmas gesture for fan adds cherry on top of win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
5 instant Lakers questions after Anthony Davis’ injury
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis will miss at least a month with a right foot injury, according to multiple reports. AD exited the Lakers’ win on Friday vs. the Denver Nuggets at halftime. He underwent MRIs over the weekend and continues to be evaluated. (The Lakers have not yet made an official announcement sharing details on the injury.)
Wizards way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline
It’s another season in the NBA, and it’s another year of the Washington Wizards being in the middle of the pack. Since the Wizards still have Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis as key cogs, they cannot execute a full rebuild. On the other hand, the team is also not strong enough to compete with the […] The post Wizards way-too-early predictions for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kevin Durant sets Twitter ablaze with insane 20-point outburst in 3-minute span
Kevin Durant had the whole NBA Twitterverse buzzing with his unreal scoring streak that propelled the Brooklyn Nets to the comeback win against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. After trailing by as much as 19 points in the contest, the Nets used a fiery 44-25 third quarter to turn things around and erase the Pistons’ 17-point halftime lead. Durant was the catalyst in that incredible scoring explosion, as he himself dropped 20 points in the final three minutes of the said period.
Julius Randle gets vocal on ‘stingy’ Knicks defense that has powered win streak
With Sunday’s win against the Indiana Pacers, the New York Knicks have now won seven consecutive games and eight of their last ten overall. It’s been a strong turnaround for a team that was struggling to find some consistency earlier this season. And they’ve been winning games on the defensive end, a calling card of […] The post Julius Randle gets vocal on ‘stingy’ Knicks defense that has powered win streak appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lonzo Ball receives update that may give Bulls fans hope
Lonzo Ball has not played a game for the Chicago Bulls since January 14 and there’s no indication that he’ll rejoin the lineup anytime soon. Last week, a report surfaced that he may not play at all this season. However, on Sunday Bulls head coach Billy Donovan provided an update suggesting that the goal remains […] The post Lonzo Ball receives update that may give Bulls fans hope appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Edwards’ unreal windmill jam leaves NBA twitter in awe
Anthony Edwards put on a show on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 150-126 home victory. It was simply one of those nights for Edwards where he feels like no one’s going to stop him as much as he did on his way to this windmill dunk late in […] The post Anthony Edwards’ unreal windmill jam leaves NBA twitter in awe appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jordan Poole erupts for career-high as Warriors snap losing streak
The Golden State Warriors did not get off to a good start on their current road trip as they lost the first three games. But the Warriors, and specifically Jordan Poole, responded on Sunday as they snapped their losing streak and Poole dropped in a career-high 43 points. Jordan Poole poured in a career-high 43 […] The post Jordan Poole erupts for career-high as Warriors snap losing streak appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic enters Wilt Chamberlain territory with monster game vs. Hornets
Nikola Jokic is the reigning NBA MVP having won the award now in back to back seasons, and on Sunday he added to his legacy with a monster game in the Denver Nuggets 119-115 win against the Charlotte Hornets. Jokic’s stat line of 40 points, 27 rebounds and ten assists made him the first player […] The post Nikola Jokic enters Wilt Chamberlain territory with monster game vs. Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
