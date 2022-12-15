Kevin Durant had the whole NBA Twitterverse buzzing with his unreal scoring streak that propelled the Brooklyn Nets to the comeback win against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. After trailing by as much as 19 points in the contest, the Nets used a fiery 44-25 third quarter to turn things around and erase the Pistons’ 17-point halftime lead. Durant was the catalyst in that incredible scoring explosion, as he himself dropped 20 points in the final three minutes of the said period.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO