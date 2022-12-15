Read full article on original website
Look: Photo Of Russell Wilson Going Viral This Morning
A photo of Russell Wilson is going viral on Saturday. The Denver Broncos quarterback was recently spotted hitting the tables at a casino. Wilson suffered a concussion late in last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He cleared concussion protocol earlier this week, but head coach Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos have decided to sit him for another game.
Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs required overtime to beat the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday, 30-24. Kansas City entered the game as two touchdown favorites, yet found themselves trailing for much of the day. Afterwards, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was very candid with the team’s performance. “We know we have a lot to work on,” Mahomes […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys got ambushed by the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday, losing via overtime to Trevor Lawrence and company to the tune of a 40-34 score. The loss also came after the Cowboys scored a too-close-for-comfort win over the Houston Texans in Week 14. For Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, the defeat at […] The post Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals Joe Burrow reaches heights Patrick Mahomes could only dream of
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals dominated the Tampa Buccaneers in Week 15, winning 34-23. As Cincinnati took down Tom Brady and the Bucs, Burrow accomplished something no other NFL player ever has. Burrow had four passing touchdowns against Tampa Bay. His first score, a five-yard pass to Tee Higgins was the 75th touchdown pass […] The post Bengals Joe Burrow reaches heights Patrick Mahomes could only dream of appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars
The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
Chiefs owner’s savage Texans comment after narrow win
The Chiefs took down the Texans in Week 15, but it was much closer than many imagined. But still, a win is a win, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt made sure to remind the Texans just that. Kansas City defeated the Texans 30-24 in overtime. The win clinched the...
Antonio Brown calls out Malika Andrews, ESPN for stealing his signature dance
Disgraced NFL star Antonio Brown didn’t appreciate ESPN for not giving him credit for the viral dance celebration that he popularized. During the latest episode of NBA Today, Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson and the rest of the crew started their segment by doing Brown’s dance celebration. However, Ab took offense to the fact that the network didn’t even mention him for the dance despite the fact that they’re often so quick reporting negative stuff about him.
NFL Twitter goes bonkers after Raiders unreal final play win vs. Patriots
You had to see the end of the New England Patriots-Las Vegas Raiders game to believe it, but even then it was difficult to understand how this game finished. Don’t ask Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones, and he authored the finish. This is the most absurd ending to a game I may have ever seen. […] The post NFL Twitter goes bonkers after Raiders unreal final play win vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
J.K. Dobbins Dominating Despite Lack of Final Burst for Ravens
For the second straight week, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins had long runs before being caught from behind before he could reach the end zone.
AFC playoff picture: How NFL postseason fields looks after Week 15
Sunday morning, the sporting world was gifted one of the greatest World Cup games in history. Yet, somehow the NFL once again stole the show as the day progressed. There were a number of crazy games that impacted the AFC playoff picture. The Los Angeles Chargers essentially got a walk-off win against the Tennessee Titans. […] The post AFC playoff picture: How NFL postseason fields looks after Week 15 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brett Rypien executes unbelievable play fake on TD pass
Brett Rypien was rippin’ for the Denver Broncos in their Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Rypien started at quarterback since Russell Wilson was held out despite clearing concussion protocol. After starting off the game slowly, the Broncos started to pick it up in the second half.
Kittle's perfect response to wide-open TDs vs. Seahawks
George Kittle loves one thing more than anything else in football, and the 49ers tight end achieved the feat twice Thursday night during his big game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. “There’s nothing like being wide open in football, because it doesn’t happen very much,” Kittle told reporters...
Tom Brady breaks silence on brutal Bucs meltdown vs. Joe Burrow, Bengals
It wasn’t as dramatic of a meltdown as the one the Indianapolis Colts had after building a 33-0 first-half lead against the Minnesota Vikings. But it wasn’t any less frustrating for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who saw their 17-0 start evaporate against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Brady was […] The post Tom Brady breaks silence on brutal Bucs meltdown vs. Joe Burrow, Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dallas Cowboys: 3 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys fly to Jacksonville on Sunday in search of a much more impressive win than their Week 14 squeaker over Houston at home in Week 14. Meanwhile the Jags are fresh off Trevor Lawrence’s best game as a pro in an impressive win over the Tennessee Titans. The Jags are a team that has flashed real competence at times this season. They’re only 5-8, but impressive wins over Tennessee and Baltimore over the last three contests has Jacksonville quietly creeping towards the outskirts of the playoff picture in the NFC. Taking down the 10-win Cowboys would do a lot for the Jaguars in terms of solidifying themselves as a threat to sneak into the postseason. Motivations should be as high as ever in Jacksonville, and their former No. 1 overall pick is playing the best ball of his career under center. Here are three bold Cowboys predictions for Sunday’s Week 15 tilt against the Jaguars.
Texans’ injury report vs. Chiefs setting up for a bloodbath
The 1-11-1 Texans already had a steep hill to climb if they wanted to beat the 10-3 Chiefs in Week 15. However, after Houston released their final injury report of a week, it appears their path to defeating Kansas City has become much more difficult. Heading into their matchup with...
Brock Purdy gives credit to 2 teammates after Niners’ latest win
The San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC West title on Thursday night with yet another impressive win, and rookie Brock Purdy played with the poise of a veteran once again. He sounded like one during his postgame press conference, too. Purdy went 17/26 for 217 yards and two touchdowns while...
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 15 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final four weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 15.
Trevor Lawrence speaks out on rallying to beat Cowboys after late fumble
It was a near miracle for the Jacksonville Jaguars as they beat the Dallas Cowboys in overtime, but Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence never stopped believing in his team. #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence talking about his fumble and the defense’s ability to stop the Cowboys and get the ball back. In the end, “it was always […] The post Trevor Lawrence speaks out on rallying to beat Cowboys after late fumble appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Felt like Forrest Gump’: Josh Allen’s hilarious description of long run vs. Dolphins
Josh Allen had plenty of incredible plays on Sunday in their Week 15 win against the Miami Dolphins. However, it’s safe to say none is more memorable than his epic long run early in the fourth period. The star QB–wearing the Bills’ red jerseys–looked like The Flash as he...
Tom Brady gets brutally honest on one major issue with Buccaneers offense
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had quite a roller-coaster season on the offensive side of the ball. For one, the reigning NFC South champions continue to have a difficult time converting crucial third downs. The Buccaneers head into their upcoming Week 15 home matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals ranking at 21st in the NFL in […] The post Tom Brady gets brutally honest on one major issue with Buccaneers offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
