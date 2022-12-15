ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

'Be Ready': State Leaders Offer Preparedness Tips Ahead Of Winter Storm Set To Impact Region

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e6dPb_0jjyE2Rc00
Areas in the lightest blue are expected to see 1 to 3 inches of snowfall, 3 to 6 inches is forecast for areas in Columbia blue, 6 to 12 inches in the areas shown in royal blue, and 12 to 18 inches in purple. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

State leaders are warning people to prepare for a potent winter storm that could bring as much as 18 inches of snow to parts of the region.

The system is due to arrive from west to east Thursday evening, Dec. 15, and linger into Friday, Dec. 16.

Areas in the Hudson Valley, Catskills, Capital Region, northern New England, and Pennsylvania could see a foot or more of accumulation from the Nor'easter, according to AccuWeather.com.

Peak snowfall rates up to two inches per hour are possible Thursday night and on Friday, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

"I encourage all New Yorkers to exercise caution and be ready for possible power outages and tough commutes on Thursday and Friday as snow and ice accumulate in eastern parts of upstate," Hochul said in a statement.

"Our emergency response agencies are well-prepared for this storm and will be working around the clock these next few days to keep New Yorkers safe."

Hochul advised residents to monitor the forecast and avoid unnecessary travel during the storm.

Hochul’s office offered the following tips to stay safe during winter weather:

  • Use caution on bridges as ice can form quicker than on roads
  • Before getting behind the wheel, make sure that your vehicle is clear of ice and snow
  • If you must travel, make sure your car is stocked with survival gear like blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods and brightly colored cloth to use as a distress flag
  • Stay warm, dress warm, and slow down when working outdoors
  • Take frequent rests to avoid overexertion
  • If you feel chest pain, shortness of breath, or pain in your jaw radiating down your arm, stop what you are doing and seek help immediately

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York Post

NYC may see a White Christmas, but storm could disrupt holiday travel

New Yorkers dreaming of a White Christmas might first have to navigate a nightmarish winter storm set to strike the region during some of the busiest travel days of the season. After an uneventful start to the holiday week, with highs in the 40s and lows just below freezing through Wednesday, the Northeast is set to get walloped by a winter storm that could continue into the holiday weekend, according to Fox Weather meteorologist Christopher Tate. It’s too early to pinpoint exactly how the storm will break, or how much snow could get dropped in the New York Metro area. One potential scenario...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

See how much snow has fallen so far in widespread Upstate NY winter storm (chart)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A widespread winter storm that started Thursday has already dropped up to a foot of snow in Upstate New York. According to reports submitted to the National Weather Service, the snowiest spots so far, with 12 inches of snow, were the town of Piseco, in Hamilton County; and the hamlet of Livingstonville, in Schoharie County. (See full chart below.)
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Coldest Christmas In Decades Coming to New York State

We're just over one week away from Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Now is the time when the panic begins to set in for those looking to finish up holiday shopping and start making those last-minute preparations for the holiday parties that are soon going to happen. Knowing what weather...
WNBF News Radio 1290

Upstate New York May See Two Winter Storms Ahead of Christmas

It looks like Upstate New York will see a white Christmas after all. Local stores are a fury of activity as last-minute storm preparations are underway. Local gas stations are lined with people gassing up their vehicles and filling containers to power snowblowers and plows as Upstate New York waits to find out just how much snow we'll end up with by the weekend.
VTDigger

Winter’s 1st big snowstorm could bring up to 20 inches in some areas

Heavy, wet snow could knock out electrical power, especially in the Champlain and lower Connecticut River valleys, the National Weather Service has warned. Higher elevations, particularly in southern Vermont, will have the most accumulation. Read the story on VTDigger here: Winter’s 1st big snowstorm could bring up to 20 inches in some areas.
VERMONT STATE
New Jersey 101.5

NJ school early dismissals for snow, ice — Thurs, Dec. 15

The timing of the first nor'easter of the season has led some schools and districts to dismiss classes early on Thursday. Precipitation began as sleet and freezing rain as it began first in South Jersey where it will turn over to rain as temperatures rise into the mid-40s, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. It will stay snow north of Route 78 and west of Route 287 where temperatures will get only into the mid-30s.
NEW JERSEY STATE
96.1 The Breeze

2 Feet Of Snow Expected For Western New York

Many people in Western New York are waking up today to snow on the ground and plenty more snow on the way. Forecasters are calling for up to 24 inches of snow between now and Monday. The snow began late on Friday and is expected to continue through Sunday afternoon....
BUFFALO, NY
News 12

Are we getting a white Christmas this year?

While it has been a wet and dreary start to December in 2022, just one snowstorm can bring a white Christmas for the first time in years. What exactly does that mean and how likely is it?. In order for it to be considered a white Christmas, there needs to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wwnytv.com

Thursday: we get snow, but how much & when?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our several days of calm weather are over, and we’re going to get snow. When I say “we,” I mean all of northern New York - but the amounts and timings will vary. It’s possible - not likely, but possible - you might escape with just a few inches of snow. More likely, you’ll be dealing with shovels full of heavy, wet white stuff.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Certain Homeowners In New York State Can Get Up To $8,000 To Replace Furnace

Certain homeowners in New York are eligible for up to $8,000 in assistance from the state to repair heating equipment. With many regions currently experiencing heavy snowfall, winter is officially underway. Winter in New York is often brutal, frigid, and long, leaving some homeowners struggling to keep the heat on. If your heating equipment needs repair or needs to be replaced, help is available.
NEW YORK STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
431K+
Followers
62K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy