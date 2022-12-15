'Be Ready': State Leaders Offer Preparedness Tips Ahead Of Winter Storm Set To Impact Region

Areas in the lightest blue are expected to see 1 to 3 inches of snowfall, 3 to 6 inches is forecast for areas in Columbia blue, 6 to 12 inches in the areas shown in royal blue, and 12 to 18 inches in purple. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

State leaders are warning people to prepare for a potent winter storm that could bring as much as 18 inches of snow to parts of the region.

The system is due to arrive from west to east Thursday evening, Dec. 15, and linger into Friday, Dec. 16.

Areas in the Hudson Valley, Catskills, Capital Region, northern New England, and Pennsylvania could see a foot or more of accumulation from the Nor'easter, according to AccuWeather.com.

Peak snowfall rates up to two inches per hour are possible Thursday night and on Friday, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

"I encourage all New Yorkers to exercise caution and be ready for possible power outages and tough commutes on Thursday and Friday as snow and ice accumulate in eastern parts of upstate," Hochul said in a statement.

"Our emergency response agencies are well-prepared for this storm and will be working around the clock these next few days to keep New Yorkers safe."

Hochul advised residents to monitor the forecast and avoid unnecessary travel during the storm.

Hochul’s office offered the following tips to stay safe during winter weather:

Use caution on bridges as ice can form quicker than on roads

Before getting behind the wheel, make sure that your vehicle is clear of ice and snow

If you must travel, make sure your car is stocked with survival gear like blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods and brightly colored cloth to use as a distress flag

Stay warm, dress warm, and slow down when working outdoors

Take frequent rests to avoid overexertion

If you feel chest pain, shortness of breath, or pain in your jaw radiating down your arm, stop what you are doing and seek help immediately

