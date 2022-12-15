Boston Public Health Commission sets up flu and COVID shot sites amid rising cases

A week after warning residents that over 700 cases of the flu were reported last week, a stark increase from the same period of time in 2021, the Boston Public Health Commission is setting up flu and COVID-19 vaccination sites across Boston to combat the uptick in illnesses.

Almost 60 percent of the cases occurred in children aged 18 or younger.

“The best way to avoid getting sick with the flu and to reduce your risk of severe infection is getting your annual flu shot. Now that the holidays are here, taking this important, yet simple step is vital for protecting yourself and others when celebrating with friends and family,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “Everybody 6-months and older should get their flu vaccination as soon as possible.”

Everyone six months or older can register for a shot at the following locations

• BCYF Hyde Park, 1179 River St., Hyde Park.

• Open Tuesdays from 12-8pm and Thursdays from 7am-3pm.

• Lena Park Community Development Corporation, 150 American Legion Hwy., Dorchester.

• Open Sundays from 10am-2pm; Mondays from 9:30am-5:30 pm; Wednesdays from 12-7pm; and Fridays from 9:30am-5:30 pm

• Josephine Fiorentino Community Center, 123 Antwerp St.

• Open Sundays from 12-4pm; Mondays through Wednesdays from 9am-3pm; and Thursdays from 5-9pm.

• Bruce C. Bolling Building, 2302 Washington St., Roxbury.

• Open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 12-8pm.

• Boston City Hall, Haymarket Room 240 (2nd floor), 1 City Hall Sq., Boston.

