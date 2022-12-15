ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Public Health Commission sets up flu and COVID shot sites amid rising cases

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mHVqh_0jjyDvQl00

A week after warning residents that over 700 cases of the flu were reported last week, a stark increase from the same period of time in 2021, the Boston Public Health Commission is setting up flu and COVID-19 vaccination sites across Boston to combat the uptick in illnesses.

Almost 60 percent of the cases occurred in children aged 18 or younger.

“The best way to avoid getting sick with the flu and to reduce your risk of severe infection is getting your annual flu shot. Now that the holidays are here, taking this important, yet simple step is vital for protecting yourself and others when celebrating with friends and family,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “Everybody 6-months and older should get their flu vaccination as soon as possible.”

Everyone six months or older can register for a shot at the following locations

• BCYF Hyde Park, 1179 River St., Hyde Park.

• Open Tuesdays from 12-8pm and Thursdays from 7am-3pm.

• Lena Park Community Development Corporation, 150 American Legion Hwy., Dorchester.

• Open Sundays from 10am-2pm; Mondays from 9:30am-5:30 pm; Wednesdays from 12-7pm; and Fridays from 9:30am-5:30 pm

• Josephine Fiorentino Community Center, 123 Antwerp St.

• Open Sundays from 12-4pm; Mondays through Wednesdays from 9am-3pm; and Thursdays from 5-9pm.

• Bruce C. Bolling Building, 2302 Washington St., Roxbury.

• Open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 12-8pm.

• Boston City Hall, Haymarket Room 240 (2nd floor), 1 City Hall Sq., Boston.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

People gather to protest killing of Nahant Coyotes

NAHANT, Mass. — People in Nahant gathered to protest the government-sanctioned killing of Coyotes on Sunday. The small crowd raised signs bearing statements such as “SAVE THE NAHANT COYOTES”. Earlier this month, the town board voted to hire trained rifle experts from the USDA wildlife services to...
NAHANT, MA
MassLive.com

‘Concerning levels’ of flu cases in Boston prompts warning to healthcare providers

Boston public health officials are sounding the alarm about what they say are “concerning levels” of flu activity during the early stages of the winter season this year. In light of higher-than-normal numbers, Boston Public Health Commission Executive Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu urged healthcare providers earlier this week to put in place recommendations and protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “to address increased respiratory virus activity and to mitigate severe strain on the healthcare system.”
BOSTON, MA
studyfinds.org

Best Hotels In Boston: Top 5 Places To Stay In Beantown Most Recommended By Experts

Ah, Boston. One can’t help but think of Fenway Park, Faneuil Hall, Mike’s Pastry, and of course, the accent. But this article isn’t about baseball, food, or accents; it’s about the hotels that accentuate the Bean’s skyline. We searched the web, checking expert reviews to find the five Boston hotels that appeared most often across the pros’ lists, and we’ve assembled the best of the best here for you.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man wanted for murder of Stoughton mother whose body was found in a shed arrested in New York

The man suspected in the murder of a Stoughton woman, whose body was found behind her home, was arrested in New York on Saturday. According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, Victor Carter, 39, was arrested early Saturday afternoon at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York. Carter, who had recent addresses in Stoughton and in Brockton, will have his first court appearance in New York before he returns to Massachusetts.
STOUGHTON, MA
NECN

Man Arrested in New York Days After Woman Killed in Stoughton, Mass.

A man has been arrested in New York on a murder charge in connection to a woman's death last week in Stoughton, Massachusetts, authorities announced Saturday. Victor Carter, 39, was taken into custody on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner, the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said in a press release.
STOUGHTON, MA
iheart.com

Boston Police Officer Arrested, Placed On Administrative Leave

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Boston Police officer who has been with the department for about 25 years has been placed on leave after he was arrested on Monday. At around 1:30 P.M. on Monday, Boston Police officers arrested James Kenneally, a BPD officer, after he was allegedly involved in a domestic incident with a family member, according to BPD News. Kenneally was arrested for Assault and Battery.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Five of the best local spots to see the holiday lights!

Boston 25 viewers sent us their suggestions for the best area holiday light displays. Here are 5 of their favorite spots! Links have more information on hours the locations are open. MIDDLETON:. STICKNEY CHRISTMAS LIGHT EXTRAVAGANZA. 5 2nd Ave. Middleton, MA. Collecting Donations for Make A Wish. TOPSFIELD:. Swenson Light...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

What are the chances of a White Christmas in Boston this year?

BOSTON - There is about a week before the big guy arrives and it's crunch time!  A lot of people will be finishing up holiday shopping and wrapping this week, along with solidifying any travel plans. Before this recent storm was even finished, people were whispering and chirping about the next one later this week and wondering could Boston see it's first White Christmas in 13 years?It's wild to think, but the last White Christmas in Boston was back in 2009. There are some rules and I want you to keep that in mind as we did have a few...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
138K+
Followers
147K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy