New Haven County, CT

Child From CT Dies Of Flu In State's First Pediatric Fatality Of Season

By Nicole Valinote
 7 days ago

Health officials confirmed that a child from Connecticut has died of influenza.

The child, a resident of New Haven County, died in December in what is the first pediatric influenza death in the state this flu season, the Connecticut Department of Public Health said.

Officials said the child was between the ages of less than a year old and 9 years old. They did not report the child's exact age.

“The flu continues to circulate and is particularly dangerous to the very youngest and the oldest people in your life,” DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani said. “The holidays are just around the corner so I strongly recommend that persons 6 months of age and older get a flu shot to help protect themselves and their family members.”

Juthani said there are currently more than 22,000 flu cases in Connecticut, about 531 hospitalizations, and 18 deaths.

Flu season takes place from October to May, and the highest levels of influenza are typically seen between December and March, officials said.

DPH encouraged residents to receive their annual flu shot and practice measures to prevent the spread of the flu, such as washing their hands and remaining home when sick.

