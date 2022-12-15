Catie Wiggy, licensed Esthetician and Healthy Lifestyle expert shares her go to creative beauty gifts perfect for any budget this holiday season.

Gift them a customized beauty box curated with clean, female founded brands! Celebrity Makeup Artist and Podcast host Cassandra McClure created the Clean Beauty Custom Kit after trying subscription boxes and receiving products that she ended up not using or liking. These custom boxes are for anyone wanting to gift luxury wellness products for a fraction of the cost. The best part is—the box supports female founded brands! For only $65 you can gift your loved one exactly what they want, and they will receive hundreds of dollars’ worth of product that they enjoy!

You can select products based on your hair and skin type, age, sensitivities and more—and Cassandra puts the box together herself! There’s never synthetic fragrance or harsh chemicals. In the Clean Beauty Kit featured today we have the following luxury brands:

– Immunocologie: Oxygen Treatment Cream – A Night Renewal Mask “That gives my clients The red-carpet glow!” An effective overnight mask hydrates, plumps fine lines, brightens and even out skin tone. Formulated with energizing ingredients of magnesium, natural glycolic, lactic acid and snail serum to just name a few for added cellular turnover! This product alone is 2x the value of the kit and retails for $125.

– Codex: Shaant Balancing Foaming Cleanser – A foaming, oil-free, micellar water-based cleanser removes impurities, refines the appearance of pores, and soothes irritated skin without stripping moisture. Formulated with revolutionary patent pending ShaantComplex® to control oil (sebum) production, help manage the acne inflammasome (pimples and pustules are inflamed hair follicles), maintain skin balance, and help even out complexion. Retail price $25.

– Emdash: Vivid Protect Antioxidant Serum – “skincare for all stages of motherhood” protects against blue light, photodamage, pollution, and other environmental stressors that can leave skin dull. The brand specifically focuses on pregnancy and postpartum. Retail price $68.

– Sam and Leo: Genderless all-natural Deodorant for Gen Z – The exclusive formulation made with grayclay™ and bacteria-fighting ingredients. A proprietary clean scent adapts to your unique body chemistry, so you always feel (and smell) just like you! PCR is the material used to make SAM LEO’s deodorant stick container. PCR plastics are the recycled materials from existing PET bottles and other plastics. Retail price $20.

– Barelux Face Oil: Award Winning Natural Retinol Alternative – love your skin at every age. Over time, your skin changes pigmentation and elasticity. This face oil helps enhance a healthy glow no matter your age. It’s non-greasy and leaves skin feeling soft, silky, and smooth. Retail price $74.

– Lash binder: created by Cassandra herself, a patent pending lash application tool that applies lashes easier, faster and safer! Retail price $30.

– Lunaescent: Skincare Tool – first of its kind patent pending multipurpose beauty tool designed for the application of skincare as well as massaging and depuffing without using fingers. No fingers, no germs, no waste. Lunaescent can be used with any type of skincare such as oils, serums, lotions, sunscreen, and even medicated creams and makeup. Each kit comes with two Platinum grade silicone pads – one is smooth for application and the other pad is textured for massaging and depuffing. Retail price $52.

Give them a gift that keeps on giving all year with a local subscription box from Margot Elena . Each coveted subscription box holds its own surprises, featuring a carefully curated selection of luxury perfume, premium bath and beauty products, and luxe lifestyle items artfully balanced in design, fragrance, and formulation. Join now and reserve yours—a $200 value for just $59.99, delivered quarterly. Viewers can take advantage of 10% off using code KDVR10 from 12/15 – 12/22.

The Spring 2023 Box featured includes the following luxury products:

– Lollia Petite Treat Handcreme Gift Set: Little Luxuries. Fresh botanical extracts envelop your body in lush hydration. A sumptuous treat, leaving skin silky, soft, and radiant.

– Lollia Relax Body Butter: Body Bliss. Dip into divine moisture with our ultra-nourishing body butter. Richly comforting Aloe & Shea Butter envelop your body in lush hydration as Cocoa Butter & Avocado Oil restore radiance. Delicate floral infusions of Lavender & Honey soothe as they smooth, wrapped in exotic notes of White Orchids and Indian Amber with a kiss of Tahitian Vanilla.

– TokyoMilk Dead Sexy Gift Set Tin: Layer on the allure with a tempting trio in our forever-favorite romantic & ethereal fragrance. This decadently different gift takes sexy to the limit, perfect for transforming any date night or indulging yourself at home. Each set includes a Custom Embossed Tin, Perfumed Shower Gel, Bon Bon Shea Butter Handcreme & Nourishing Lip Balm. -TokyoMilk Radiant Gem Eau de Parfum: Aery Lemon Balm and divine Winter Daphne shine true in this bright, ethereal fragrance grounded by notes of warm Amber and a breeze of Musk for perfectly balanced brilliance.

– Library Of Flowers True Vanilla Handcreme: Divinely creamy. Sublimely scented & irresistibly soft: sweet, silky joy is at hand! Specially crafted to dissolve quickly into skin, generous amounts of Cocoa Butter & extra-conditioning Shea Butter deliver deep hydration to parched skin. A replenishing pick-me-up, restorative Macadamia Nut and healing Avocado Oil infuse this unique formula with superior soothing power.

– Library of Flowers Forget Me Not Holiday Travel Duo Ornament: Adorn your holidays with this adorably packaged Forget Me Not shower gel and handcreme ornament. Shower Gel is pure perfumed bliss. Transform dull skin with deep cleansing extracts that replenish vital moisture as they purify. Handcreme is divinely creamy. Sublimely scented & irresistibly soft: sweet, silky joy is at hand!

– Infinite She Vibrant Shower Gel & Hydrating Lotion Duo: Shower Gel – Feel head-to-toe refreshed and radiant with our irresistibly sudsy shower gel of Cocoa Butter Honey that nourishes and energizes as it cleans. Inspiring radiance and sunny good vibes, it’s the perfect feel-good boost to get you glowing. You’re brilliant beautiful, friend. Nothing can stop you now. Body Lotion – Feel the magic as deeply soothing hydration meets the power of enveloping protection. Heavy-hitting hydrators, Shea Butter Argan Oil pair up in this lush cream to nourish as they smooth, leaving skin feeling fresh and ready for the day. Sublimely scented with botanicals of Japanese Yuzu Vetiver.

– The Cottage Greenhouse Japanese Plum & White Tea Body Butter: A mega-moisturizing triple threat—You bet! Cocoa Butter, Shea Butter, and Mango Butter create our treatment trifecta to instantly hydrate and soothe parched pores. Coconut Oil, rich in fatty acids, intensifies the moisturizing benefits, resulting in a formula that is perfect for dry skin and everyday use. Your skin is comforted, coddled and super smooth.

– Archive Yet To Be Written Fragrance: With eloquently crafted notes evocative of traversing faraway cities & soul-nourishing escapes, this fragrance collection tells a compelling olfactory story through captivating blends of aromatic botanicals. Each scent is masterfully balanced with harmonious notes.

Need a quick inexpensive beauty gift? Create an easy DIY Rose Water Hydrosol. Perfect for all skin types to soothe, calm, and boost hydration.

DIY Directions:

· Rinse fresh roses and part dry

· Add clean rose petals to a saucepan

· Add distilled water and cover the petals entirely

· Place on the stove on medium-low heat

· Cover and let it simmer for 25-30 minutes or until the petals lose most of their color

· Leave your rose water to cool completely

· Pour into a spritz bottle and enjoy as often as needed for intense hydration

DIY Tips: Look for fresh roses on clearance or discount at your local grocery store or flower shop. Store your finished product in the refrigerator to enhance shelf life or add a pinch a citric acid into your final liquid to help stabilize for longer periods.

