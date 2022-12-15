ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, NC

North Carolina woman wins $400,000 after buying $5 scratch-off

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

HALIFAX, N.C. (WGHP) — Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Bobbitt bought her winning $35,000,000 Blowout ticket from the Halifax Supermarket & Grill on US 301 South in Halifax.

She arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $284,041.

